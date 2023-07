The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities. As a general indication of the Fund’s risk/return profile, the portfolio managers will seek to select fixed-income instruments that can provide a return of 2‑3% (net of fees) above the FTSE 3‑Month US Treasury Bill Index. The Fund seeks value across sectors and geographies using a wide range of instruments to capitalize on investment opportunities to maximize current income while at the same time providing low volatility. The Fund seeks to take advantage of market mispricings and dislocations caused by structural inefficiencies in the fixed income market. For example, many fixed income indices are more heavily focused on the US or other larger regions globally, and may underrepresent smaller countries or regions that offer appealing risk-adjusted return prospects. Similarly, many fixed income indices are heavily influenced by one or more of the largest components of the index, and may underrepresent smaller issuers that offer appealing return prospects. The types of fixed income instruments in which the Fund may invest include bonds, debt securities, and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and foreign public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in asset-backed securities that are rated investment grade or of similar quality as determined by the Adviser. From time to time, the Fund may invest up to 5% of its assets in asset-backed securities that are rated below investment grade, and up to 5% in non‑agency mortgage-backed securities, so long as such instruments, together with other asset-backed securities held by the

Fund, do not exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may also invest in cash or cash equivalents such as commercial paper, repurchase agreements and other short-term fixed-income securities. The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in affiliated or non‑affiliated money market funds. The Fund may also invest in securities that have contractual restrictions that prohibit or limit their public resale (these are known as “restricted securities”), which may include Rule 144A securities.

Under normal circumstances, the average portfolio duration of the Fund generally will be within 0‑2 years of the FTSE 3‑Month US Treasury Bill Index. The Fund primarily invests in investment grade debt securities, rated Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“Standard & Poor’s”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in high-yield bonds, commercial paper, mortgage-backed securities, and floating rate securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “high-yield debt” or “junk” bonds), but generally intends to invest 15% or less of its net assets in such securities.

The Fund may invest up to 70% of its assets in foreign securities. Within the Fund’s exposure to foreign securities, it may invest in emerging markets, but will normally limit emerging markets investments to 15% of its net assets, measured at the time of purchase. The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exchange exposure to 15% of its total assets. The Fund may limit its foreign currency exchange exposure by hedging through the use of forward contracts, cross-currency swaps, and options.

The Fund may use futures, options and swaps in connection with its principal strategies in certain market conditions for various investment purposes, such as to manage or hedge portfolio risk, enhance return, or manage duration.

The Fund is “actively managed” and does not seek to replicate the performance of an index.