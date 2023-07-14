The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the MSCI Vietnam IMI Select 25/50 Index (the “Underlying Index”) (typically denominated in local currency) and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest in ADRs and GDRs when the Fund’s portfolio managers determine doing so to be advantageous versus investing directly in the securities of the Underlying Index. For example, ADRs or GDRs may at times have more liquidity than locally denominated securities, may in certain circumstances be more cost effective than investing in locally denominated securities and/or may be used where there are prohibitions on investment in locally denominated securities. The Fund also invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies that are economically tied to Vietnam. The Fund's 80% investment policies are non-fundamental and require 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before they can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the broad Vietnam equity universe, while including a minimum number of constituents, as defined by MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"), the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). The broad Vietnam equity universe includes securities that are classified in Vietnam according to the MSCI Global Investable Market Index Methodology, together with companies that are headquartered or listed in Vietnam and carry out the majority of their operations in Vietnam, as determined solely by the Index Provider. The country classification of a company is generally determined by the Index Provider using the company’s country of incorporation and the primary listing of its securities. The

Index Provider will classify a company in the country of incorporation if its securities have a primary listing in that country. In such cases where a company’s securities have a primary listing outside of the country of incorporation, additional criteria such as the location of the company’s headquarters and the geographic distribution of its operations (e.g. assets and revenues), management, and shareholder base are considered by the Index Provider for classification purposes. The Underlying Index follows a rules-based methodology that is designed to select all securities that satisfy the above criteria and which have a market capitalization greater than or equal to the 99 th percentile of listed developed market securities, have an annual traded value ratio (a measure of liquidity calculated by the Index Provider) greater than or equal to 15%, and have traded on greater than or equal to 50% of trading days over the past twelve months.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to each component's free-float adjusted market capitalization. Free-float adjusted market capitalization measures a company’s market capitalization discounted by the percentage of its shares readily available to be traded by the general public in the open market (“free float”). In addition, a liquidity discount factor based on the security’s annual traded value ratio (“ATVR”) is applied. ATVR is a liquidity metric calculated by the Index Provider. The liquidity discount factor is applied to each company’s free float market capitalization for the purposes of calculating the allocated index weight to each constituent, such that the allocated index weight is lower for less liquid securities (and higher for more liquid securities) than it would otherwise be. The weights are further modified for diversification purposes, so that, as of the rebalance date, no group entity (defined by the Index Provider as companies that are jointly controlled by a single parent company) constitutes more than 25% of the Underlying Index and so that, in the aggregate, the individual group entities that would represent more than 5% of the Underlying Index represent no more than 50% of the Underlying Index ("25/50 Cap"). The Underlying Index and the Fund are reconstituted and re-weighted quarterly. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include real estate companies. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 62 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the real estate management and development industry and had significant exposure to the real estate sector. As of December 31, 2022, the constituents of the Underlying Index that are categorized as being part of the real estate management and development industry include companies that are involved in the construction and development of apartments, shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, trade centers, retail complexes and other commercial properties. In addition, these companies may be involved in property management, brokerage and leasing services. The Fund is classified as "non-diversified," which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.