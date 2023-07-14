The Fund is actively managed by Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisers, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Adviser manages the Fund using proprietary methodology developed by Empirical Finance, LLC, d/b/a Alpha Architect (the Adviser’s parent) and licensed to the Adviser.

The Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it primarily invests its assets in the shares of other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), rather than in securities of individual companies. The Fund’s portfolio will be composed primarily of the other ETFs advised by the Adviser (the “Alpha Architect ETFs”). Currently, there are four Alpha Architect ETFs, which invest in either domestic or international equity securities, and employ either a “momentum” or a “value” investment strategy. In addition, the Fund may, from time to time, use hedging strategies (as described more below).

The Alpha Architect ETFs can be grouped into ETFs that use a quantitative momentum investment strategy (Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF and Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF, referred to as the “Momentum ETFs”) and those that use a quantitative value investment strategy (Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and the Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF, referred to as the “Value ETFs”). A “momentum” investment style emphasizes investing in securities that recently have had better recent total return performance compared to other securities. In contrast, a “value” investment style emphasizes investing in securities that based on quantitative analysis are considered undervalue compared to other securities.

The Adviser manages each of the Alpha Architect ETFs using a multi-step, quantitative, rules-based methodology to identify a portfolio of equity securities with the highest relative momentum (for the Momentum ETFs) or potential for capital appreciation (for the Value ETFs), as described below. Construction of each Alpha Architect ETF’s portfolio begins with a universe of stocks that principally trade on the applicable exchanges (e.g., either U.S. exchanges or exchanges in countries included in the MSCI EAFE Index). Each universe of stocks is then screened to, among other things, include the largest common stocks based on their market capitalization (e.g., above $1 billion). A liquidity screen is then employed to eliminate illiquid securities.

For the Momentum ETFs, the Adviser then eliminates companies with potential issues, and thereafter screens the remaining companies to identify those with the highest cumulative return for the past 12 months, excluding the last month. Last, the Adviser employs momentum quality screens to identify which of the remaining companies has experienced the most consistent positive returns during the 12-month period measured above. The Adviser will reallocate the Momentum ETFs’ portfolios on a periodic basis (e.g., every two months), but will do so at least quarterly.

For the Value ETFs, the second stage incorporates proprietary models to identify and exclude companies at risk of potential poor financial performance. The third stage employs a value-driven approach to identify the cheapest firms based on a proprietary value-centric metric similar to what is known as the “enterprise multiple,” a firm’s total enterprise value divided by earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). Last, the Adviser employs an ensemble of quality screens, which consider metrics like current profitability, stability, and recent operational improvements. The Adviser will reallocate the Value ETFs’ portfolios on a periodic basis (e.g., every two months), but will do so at least quarterly.

The Adviser allocates the Fund’s portfolio across the four Alpha Architect ETFs using a proprietary model. The Fund will generally allocate more assets to an Alpha Architect ETF with higher relative momentum and fewer assets to an Alpha Architect ETF with lower relative momentum. As of September 30, 2022, the Fund, excluding the use of any hedging strategies (as described more below), was weighted as follows: 29.62% in the Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF; 19.67% in the Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF; 35.67% in the Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF; 14.59% Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF; and 0.45% in cash and cash equivalents.

As of September 30, 2022, the Fund had significant exposure to the following sectors: Energy (30.18%) and Materials (12.57%).

Hedging

To seek to avoid down trending markets, the Fund may hedge up to 100% of the value of its long portfolio. The Adviser uses a mathematical modeling approach with respect to the use of hedging techniques. The Fund may use derivatives, including U.S. exchange-traded stock index futures or options thereon, to seek to hedge during times when the Adviser’s model indicates that the U.S. equity market or international equity market identifies unfavorable trends in each respective market.

The Fund will engage in hedging of its U.S. portfolio by shorting a representative broad-based U.S. securities index ETF or similar futures contracts when either one or both of the following conditions are met. First, the Fund will hedge if the U.S. equity markets’ total return over a rolling twelve calendar month period is less than or equal to U.S. Treasury bill returns over the same period. Second, the Fund will hedge when the U.S. equity markets’ twelve-month moving average exceeds current prices. There is a 50 percent weight to each rule. If both rules are triggered the Fund’s U.S. equity portfolio will be fully hedged; if one rule is triggered the Fund’s U.S. equity portfolio will be 50 percent hedged; and if no rules are triggered the Fund’s U.S. equity portfolio will have no hedge.

Likewise, the Fund will engage in hedging of its international portfolio by shorting a representative broad-based international securities index ETF or similar futures contracts when either one or both of the following conditions are met. First, the Fund will hedge if the international equity markets’ total return over a rolling twelve calendar month period is less than or equal to the returns of the U.S. Treasury bill over the same period. Second, the Fund will hedge when the international equity markets’ twelve-month moving average exceeds current prices. There is a 50 percent weight to each rule. If both rules are triggered the Fund’s international equity portfolio will be fully hedged; if one rule is triggered the Fund’s international equity portfolio will be 50 percent hedged; and if no rules are triggered the Fund’s international equity portfolio will have no hedge.

As of September 30, 2022, the Fund’s portfolio was 100% hedged.

Reconstitutions and Cash

The Fund’s portfolio will generally be reallocated up to twice a month. The Adviser performs the above-mentioned hedging calculations twice each month.