Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

-3.5%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$35.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.2
$21.49
$26.87

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VMOT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Alpha Architect
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    1680000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wesley Gray

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed by Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisers, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Adviser manages the Fund using proprietary methodology developed by Empirical Finance, LLC, d/b/a Alpha Architect (the Adviser’s parent) and licensed to the Adviser.

The Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it primarily invests its assets in the shares of other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), rather than in securities of individual companies. The Fund’s portfolio will be composed primarily of the other ETFs advised by the Adviser (the “Alpha Architect ETFs”). Currently, there are four Alpha Architect ETFs, which invest in either domestic or international equity securities, and employ either a “momentum” or a “value” investment strategy. In addition, the Fund may, from time to time, use hedging strategies (as described more below).

The Alpha Architect ETFs can be grouped into ETFs that use a quantitative momentum investment strategy (Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF and Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF, referred to as the “Momentum ETFs”) and those that use a quantitative value investment strategy (Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and the Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF, referred to as the “Value ETFs”). A “momentum” investment style emphasizes investing in securities that recently have had better recent total return performance compared to other securities. In contrast, a “value” investment style emphasizes investing in securities that based on quantitative analysis are considered undervalue compared to other securities.

The Adviser manages each of the Alpha Architect ETFs using a multi-step, quantitative, rules-based methodology to identify a portfolio of equity securities with the highest relative momentum (for the Momentum ETFs) or potential for capital appreciation (for the Value ETFs), as described below. Construction of each Alpha Architect ETF’s portfolio begins with a universe of stocks that principally trade on the applicable exchanges (e.g., either U.S. exchanges or exchanges in countries included in the MSCI EAFE Index). Each universe of stocks is then screened to, among other things, include the largest common stocks based on their market capitalization (e.g., above $1 billion). A liquidity screen is then employed to eliminate illiquid securities.

For the Momentum ETFs, the Adviser then eliminates companies with potential issues, and thereafter screens the remaining companies to identify those with the highest cumulative return for the past 12 months, excluding the last month. Last, the Adviser employs momentum quality screens to identify which of the remaining companies has experienced the most consistent positive returns during the 12-month period measured above. The Adviser will reallocate the Momentum ETFs’ portfolios on a periodic basis (e.g., every two months), but will do so at least quarterly.

For the Value ETFs, the second stage incorporates proprietary models to identify and exclude companies at risk of potential poor financial performance. The third stage employs a value-driven approach to identify the cheapest firms based on a proprietary value-centric metric similar to what is known as the “enterprise multiple,” a firm’s total enterprise value divided by earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). Last, the Adviser employs an ensemble of quality screens, which consider metrics like current profitability, stability, and recent operational improvements. The Adviser will reallocate the Value ETFs’ portfolios on a periodic basis (e.g., every two months), but will do so at least quarterly.

The Adviser allocates the Fund’s portfolio across the four Alpha Architect ETFs using a proprietary model. The Fund will generally allocate more assets to an Alpha Architect ETF with higher relative momentum and fewer assets to an Alpha Architect ETF with lower relative momentum. As of September 30, 2022, the Fund, excluding the use of any hedging strategies (as described more below), was weighted as follows: 29.62% in the Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF; 19.67% in the Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF; 35.67% in the Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF; 14.59% Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF; and 0.45% in cash and cash equivalents.

As of September 30, 2022, the Fund had significant exposure to the following sectors: Energy (30.18%) and Materials (12.57%).

Hedging

To seek to avoid down trending markets, the Fund may hedge up to 100% of the value of its long portfolio. The Adviser uses a mathematical modeling approach with respect to the use of hedging techniques. The Fund may use derivatives, including U.S. exchange-traded stock index futures or options thereon, to seek to hedge during times when the Adviser’s model indicates that the U.S. equity market or international equity market identifies unfavorable trends in each respective market.

The Fund will engage in hedging of its U.S. portfolio by shorting a representative broad-based U.S. securities index ETF or similar futures contracts when either one or both of the following conditions are met. First, the Fund will hedge if the U.S. equity markets’ total return over a rolling twelve calendar month period is less than or equal to U.S. Treasury bill returns over the same period. Second, the Fund will hedge when the U.S. equity markets’ twelve-month moving average exceeds current prices. There is a 50 percent weight to each rule. If both rules are triggered the Fund’s U.S. equity portfolio will be fully hedged; if one rule is triggered the Fund’s U.S. equity portfolio will be 50 percent hedged; and if no rules are triggered the Fund’s U.S. equity portfolio will have no hedge.

Likewise, the Fund will engage in hedging of its international portfolio by shorting a representative broad-based international securities index ETF or similar futures contracts when either one or both of the following conditions are met. First, the Fund will hedge if the international equity markets’ total return over a rolling twelve calendar month period is less than or equal to the returns of the U.S. Treasury bill over the same period. Second, the Fund will hedge when the international equity markets’ twelve-month moving average exceeds current prices. There is a 50 percent weight to each rule. If both rules are triggered the Fund’s international equity portfolio will be fully hedged; if one rule is triggered the Fund’s international equity portfolio will be 50 percent hedged; and if no rules are triggered the Fund’s international equity portfolio will have no hedge.

As of September 30, 2022, the Fund’s portfolio was 100% hedged.

Reconstitutions and Cash

The Fund’s portfolio will generally be reallocated up to twice a month. The Adviser performs the above-mentioned hedging calculations twice each month.

Read More

VMOT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMOT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.5% -13.8% 30.8% 94.41%
1 Yr -0.1% -16.2% 40.4% 63.69%
3 Yr 1.4%* -22.0% 29.1% 49.39%
5 Yr -3.6%* -14.2% 15.7% 84.67%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.2% 5.5% 65.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMOT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -54.0% 17.4% 32.37%
2021 1.7% -22.5% 24.1% 59.88%
2020 1.5% -19.4% 24.1% 44.10%
2019 1.1% -5.5% 12.9% 73.03%
2018 -3.3% -14.0% 2.4% 89.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMOT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.8% -33.0% 30.8% 93.85%
1 Yr -8.0% -52.8% 40.4% 93.30%
3 Yr 3.2%* -21.4% 29.1% 33.95%
5 Yr 1.0%* -14.1% 16.8% 47.26%
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMOT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -54.0% 17.4% 32.37%
2021 1.7% -22.5% 24.1% 59.88%
2020 1.5% -19.4% 24.1% 44.10%
2019 1.1% -5.5% 12.9% 73.03%
2018 -3.3% -14.0% 2.4% 90.48%

VMOT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VMOT Category Low Category High VMOT % Rank
Net Assets 35.7 M 818 K 5.18 B 72.63%
Number of Holdings 7 3 2670 92.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.3 M -175 M 1.1 B 66.67%
Weighting of Top 10 17.67% 1.5% 100.0% 86.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. EA SERIES TRUST US QUAN VALUE 35.06%
  2. EA SERIES TRUST US QUAN MOMENTUM 30.63%
  3. EA SERIES TRUST INTL QUAN VALUE 20.88%
  4. EA SERIES TRUST INTL QUAN MOMNTM 16.03%
  5. FIRST AMERN FDS INC 5.29%
  6. ISHARES TR MSCI EAFE ETF -18.98%
  7. SPDR SP 500 ETF TR TR UNIT -71.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VMOT % Rank
Stocks 		92.60% -2.90% 119.13% 15.70%
Cash 		7.64% -67.46% 106.99% 83.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 70.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 70.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 75.00%
Other 		-0.23% -35.22% 39.56% 88.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMOT % Rank
Energy 		19.84% 0.00% 32.57% 3.33%
Basic Materials 		17.95% 0.00% 28.58% 2.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.98% 0.00% 88.83% 12.67%
Industrials 		14.37% 0.00% 31.93% 19.33%
Technology 		8.44% 0.00% 43.24% 86.67%
Consumer Defense 		6.81% 0.00% 33.38% 43.33%
Healthcare 		5.74% 0.00% 100.00% 92.00%
Financial Services 		5.46% 0.00% 83.83% 86.00%
Utilities 		3.49% 0.00% 21.71% 20.67%
Communication Services 		2.56% 0.00% 32.32% 82.00%
Real Estate 		0.36% 0.00% 10.93% 70.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMOT % Rank
US 		89.33% -24.26% 116.70% 8.77%
Non US 		3.27% -43.01% 95.82% 47.95%

VMOT - Expenses

Operational Fees

VMOT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.84% 0.44% 13.51% 22.99%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.50% 6.70%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.43%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

VMOT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VMOT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VMOT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.00% 0.00% 479.00% 10.00%

VMOT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VMOT Category Low Category High VMOT % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.37% 0.00% 9.33% 8.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VMOT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VMOT Category Low Category High VMOT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.57% -3.33% 2.16% 8.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VMOT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VMOT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wesley Gray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Wesley R.Gray, Ph.D. has studied and been an active participant in financial markets throughout his career. After serving as a Captain in the USMC, Dr. Gray received a PhD, and was a finance professor at Drexel University. Dr. Gray's interest in entrepreneurship and behavioral finance led him to found Alpha Architect, LLC, an SEC-registered Investment Advisor, where he is the Executive Managing Member. Dr. Gray has published two books: Embedded: A Marine Corps Adviser Inside the Iraqi Army and Quantitative Value: A practitioner's guide to Automating Intelligent Investment and Eliminating Behavioral Errors. His work has been highlighted on CNN, NPR, Motley Fool, WSJ Market Watch, CFA Institute, Institutional Investor, and CBS news. Dr. Gray earned an MBA and a PhD in finance from the University of Chicago and graduated magna cum laude with a BS from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

John Vogel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Dr. Vogel is a Managing Member of Empowered Funds, LLC and Empiritrage, where he heads the research department and assists in business development and operations. Dr. Vogel conducts research in empirical asset pricing and behavioral finance, and has collaborated with Dr. Gray on multiple projects. His academic experience involves being an instructor and research assistant at Drexel University in both the Finance and Mathematics departments. Dr. Vogel received a Ph.D. in Finance from Drexel University. He has a M.S. in Mathematics from Drexel University, and graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Mathematics and Education from The University of Scranton. Dr. Vogel holds the Series 65 license.

Brandon Koepke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Mr. Brandon Koepke serves as Chief Technology Officer & Portfolio Manager. Mr. Koepke has a BSc in Computer Science specializing in Software Engineering at the University of Calgary and a BComm in Finance from the Haskayne School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

