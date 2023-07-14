Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
VMAT | Active ETF
$27.45
$2.7 M
0.00%
0.39%
YTD Return
19.2%
1 yr return
21.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.2%
Expense Ratio 0.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Controversial Weapons
|
All companies involved in Controversial Weapons as defined by the methodology of the MSCI Ex-Controversial Weapons Indexes. For example, companies are excluded for involvement in cluster bombs, landmines, depleted uranium weapons, chemical and biological weapons, blinding laser weapons, non-detectable fragments, and incendiary weapons.
|Tobacco
|All companies deriving 5% or more of their revenue from the production of tobacco related products or 15% or more of their revenue from the production, distribution, retail, supply, and licensing of tobacco-related products.
|Thermal Coal Mining
|
All companies deriving 5% or more of their revenue from the mining of thermal coal (including lignite, bituminous, anthracite and steam coal) and its sale to external parties, excluding revenue from metallurgical coal, coal mined for internal power generation (e.g., in the case of vertically integrated power producers), intracompany sales of mined thermal coal, and revenue from coal trading (either reported or estimated).
|Thermal Coal Power
|All companies deriving 5% or more of their revenue (either reported or estimated) from thermal coal-based power generation.
|Unconventional Oil & Gas
|All companies deriving 5% or more of their revenue from unconventional oil & gas, including revenue from oil sands, oil shale (kerogen-rich deposits), shale gas, shale oil, coal seam gas, and coal bed methane.
|Asset Stranding
|All companies classified in the Low Carbon Transition (LCT) category of Asset Stranding. This represents the potential for companies to experience “stranding,” referring to unanticipated or premature write-downs, of physical/natural assets due to regulatory, market, or technological forces arising from low carbon transition. For example, companies with assets tied to fossil fuels that are facing the impact of changes associated with decarbonizing the economy.
|United Nations Global Compact Principles
|All companies that fail to comply with the United Nations Global Compact Principles, which includes fundamental responsibilities in four areas: human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.
|LCT Category
|LCT Risk/Opportunity
|Sample industries
|Tilt Score
|Product Transition
|Reduced demand for carbon-intensive products and services. Leaders and laggards are defined by the ability to shift product portfolio to low-carbon products.
|Oil & gas exploration & production; Petrol/diesel based automobile manufacturers, thermal power plant turbine manufacturers
|0.5
|Operational Transition
|Increased operational and/or capital cost due to carbon taxes and/or investment in carbon emission mitigation measures leading to lower profitability of the companies.
|Fossil fuel based power generation, cement, steel
|0.75
|Neutral
|Limited exposure to low carbon transition carbon risk, though companies could have exposure to physical risk and/or, for instance in the case of financial services companies, indirect exposure to low carbon transition risk via lending or investment, for example.
|Financial services, consumer staples, healthcare
|1
|Solutions
|Potential to benefit through the growth of low-carbon products and services.
|Renewable electricity, electric vehicles, solar cell manufacturers
|2
|Period
|VMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|21.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|VMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|VMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|VMAT % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.7 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|247
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|556 K
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.23%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VMAT % Rank
|Stocks
|99.43%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.57%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VMAT % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VMAT % Rank
|US
|57.71%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|41.72%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|VMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|VMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|VMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|VMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|VMAT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|VMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|VMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|VMAT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|VMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
