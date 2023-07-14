Home
Trending ETFs
Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

Net Assets

$363 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.1
$19.23
$24.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VIDI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vident International Equity Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Vident Financial
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    15900000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rafael Zayas

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index.
The Vident Core International Equity Index™
The Index is a rules-based, systematic strategy index comprised of equity securities of issuers in developed and emerging markets outside of the United States. The strategy seeks to provide a systematic and optimized investment process that addresses the risks and opportunities of allocating capital in and among international equities.
Country Allocation
Index construction begins by identifying a universe of countries that are deemed to represent the bulk of investable and reliable stock opportunities in the largest and most liquid developed and emerging markets countries located outside of the United States. The Index determines a country’s investability based on factors including the country’s liquidity, accessibility to foreign investors, opportunities for efficient transactions, and capital controls. The Index determines a country’s reliability based on factors including governance, regulatory oversight, market operational efficiency, legal protections for minority and foreign investors and institutional stability. While the number of countries represented in the Index may change from time to time (e.g., at Index reconstitution or rebalance), the number of countries represented in the Index is expected to generally be between 25 and 40.
Each country within the investable universe is assigned a Country Principles Score (“CPS”), which is calculated utilizing a proprietary scoring methodology that seeks to weigh the relative resilience of a country to economic and financial shocks and the relative attractiveness of its investment opportunities. A country’s resilience reflects the capacity of a country’s equity markets to absorb and recover from economic and financial shocks and is measured based on a variety of economic metrics related to its financial capital resources (e.g., the country’s deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product (“GDP”), physical capital resources (e.g., total
investment as a percentage of GDP), human resources (e.g., productivity, GDP per capital), and institutional and organizational resources (i.e., measures of legal and corporate rights). A country’s investment opportunity is measured based on short- and long-term changes in the country’s business and regulatory environment and equity market valuations. Allocation across countries is based on an optimization model that seeks to maximize the Index’s overall CPS while ensuring the Index portfolio is liquid, well diversified across countries and regions, and transaction cost and turnover efficient.
Stock Selection
The Index employs a multi-factor model for scoring and ranking stocks listed on a securities exchange within each country in the Index universe. The model combines 20 factors into three distinct factor composites, each seeking to score different stock attributes:
Component Examples Weight
Valuation Price-to-book ratio, cash flow to enterprise value 50%
Quality Gross profitability, return on invested capital, margin expansion, leverage, debt & equity issuance 30%
Momentum
Total return for past six months
 20%
Stocks are excluded from the Index universe if (i) they trade primarily in China, (ii) the stock’s issuer is domiciled in Russia or India and does not have a depositary receipt that meets the Index’s liquidity guidelines, (iii) the stock’s issuer has a market capitalization of less than US$1 billion (US$800 million for stocks already in the Index), or (iv) the stock does not meet certain minimum liquidity requirements.
At the time of each reconstitution, the optimization model weights the remaining stocks to maximize the attractive factor attributes of the stocks subject to the following constraints: (i) a maximum allocation of 0.5% for any individual stock, (ii) certain liquidity thresholds, (iii) a maximum allocation of 7.5% for any individual country, and (iv) sector allocations constrained to remain close to their sector weights in a traditional market capitalization weighted index.
All rules are systematized and rely on data available at the end of each rebalancing period. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually in January and July. As of December 1, 2022, the Index was comprised of 243 component securities and had significant exposure to the financial, industrial, and information technology sectors.
The Index was created on December 31, 2014 by Vident Financial, LLC, the Index Provider, for use by the Fund.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, of the Fund will be invested in equity securities.
The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks that make up the Index. The Fund expects to use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index, but may, when the sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and depositary receipts representing such component securities. Vident Advisory, LLC (“Vident Advisory” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
Read More

VIDI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VIDI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -0.2% 22.6% 71.26%
1 Yr 18.7% -23.3% 32.8% 59.58%
3 Yr 12.7%* -4.6% 20.6% 6.07%
5 Yr 5.4%* -11.2% 9.8% 2.39%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.5% 10.0% 64.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VIDI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -27.8% 166.1% 37.80%
2021 5.8% -42.2% 28.2% 14.86%
2020 0.4% -7.3% 5.5% 44.98%
2019 4.2% 1.1% 7.1% 23.59%
2018 -3.8% -8.1% -1.1% 30.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VIDI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.0% -9.7% 22.6% 96.11%
1 Yr -7.7% -23.3% 56.0% 96.72%
3 Yr 7.2%* -4.6% 22.3% 44.59%
5 Yr 3.4%* -11.2% 12.6% 11.81%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VIDI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -27.8% 166.1% 37.80%
2021 5.8% -42.2% 28.2% 14.86%
2020 0.4% -7.3% 5.5% 45.31%
2019 4.2% 1.1% 7.1% 23.59%
2018 -3.8% -8.1% -1.1% 50.52%

VIDI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VIDI Category Low Category High VIDI % Rank
Net Assets 363 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 61.49%
Number of Holdings 250 2 3900 18.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.4 M 530 K 13.7 B 76.49%
Weighting of Top 10 7.29% 7.3% 99.9% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 2.34%
  2. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd 0.65%
  3. Innolux Corp 0.65%
  4. Jyske Bank A/S 0.62%
  5. TGS ASA 0.61%
  6. Novatek Microelectronics Corp 0.59%
  7. Stellantis NV 0.59%
  8. Pandora A/S 0.58%
  9. TFI International Inc 0.58%
  10. DSV A/S 0.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VIDI % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 75.03% 100.46% 22.02%
Cash 		0.44% -31.92% 11.89% 74.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 24.70%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 44.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 19.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 23.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VIDI % Rank
Financial Services 		20.51% 0.00% 42.76% 44.74%
Industrials 		13.83% 1.03% 36.79% 47.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.67% 0.00% 27.46% 28.83%
Basic Materials 		10.61% 0.00% 30.76% 25.83%
Technology 		9.62% 0.00% 24.16% 25.83%
Consumer Defense 		8.21% 0.00% 31.84% 51.35%
Communication Services 		7.59% 0.00% 23.78% 39.64%
Energy 		6.29% 0.00% 26.59% 55.56%
Healthcare 		6.11% 0.00% 23.28% 83.18%
Utilities 		3.75% 0.00% 27.46% 35.74%
Real Estate 		1.82% 0.00% 17.64% 47.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VIDI % Rank
Non US 		98.98% 71.47% 100.46% 15.48%
US 		0.57% 0.00% 15.02% 76.49%

VIDI - Expenses

Operational Fees

VIDI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 21.16% 84.59%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.25% 28.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

VIDI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

VIDI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VIDI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 2.00% 158.16% 75.61%

VIDI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VIDI Category Low Category High VIDI % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.89% 0.00% 8.48% 5.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VIDI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VIDI Category Low Category High VIDI % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.04% 0.18% 7.85% 24.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VIDI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VIDI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2017

4.7

4.7%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2020

1.95

2.0%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Ryan Dofflemeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Ryan Dofflemeyer, ProShare Advisors: Portfolio Manager since January 2011, and a registered associated person and an NFA associate member of ProShares Capital Management LLC since October 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

