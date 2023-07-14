The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of (i) companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from tobacco and alcoholic beverages, (ii) companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the food and beverage industry, and (iii) companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from gaming activities. The term “gaming activities” includes casinos and casino hotels, sports betting (including internet gambling and racetracks), and lottery services as well as gaming services, gaming technology and gaming equipment (including video games and esports).

The Fund invests primarily in U.S. exchange listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. The investment strategy typically identifies a wide variety of large- and mid-capitalization stocks, as well as numerous small- and micro-cap stocks.

The Fund concentrates at least 25% of its investments in the Food, Beverage & Tobacco Industry Group within the Consumer Staples Sector. In addition to its investment in securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their assets or revenue from tobacco and alcoholic beverages, the food and beverage industry, and gaming activities, the Fund also will seek to invest in equity securities of companies that, in the opinion of the Advisor, engage in other vice-related business activities.

The Advisor may use a variety of methods for security selection and will seek to focus on firms that are fundamentally sound and have shown consistency in their financial results and earnings quality. As the Fund primarily focuses on certain industries, the Advisor intends to select companies with strong operating histories and dominant positions in their respective markets. The Advisor will utilize numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their intrinsic value, as measured by the Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.