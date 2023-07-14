Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

17.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

Net Assets

$9.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.7
$23.57
$29.69

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VICE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Vice ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Dan Ahrens

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of (i) companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from tobacco and alcoholic beverages, (ii) companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the food and beverage industry, and (iii) companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from gaming activities. The term “gaming activities” includes casinos and casino hotels, sports betting (including internet gambling and racetracks), and lottery services as well as gaming services, gaming technology and gaming equipment (including video games and esports).

The Fund invests primarily in U.S. exchange listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. The investment strategy typically identifies a wide variety of large- and mid-capitalization stocks, as well as numerous small- and micro-cap stocks.

The Fund concentrates at least 25% of its investments in the Food, Beverage & Tobacco Industry Group within the Consumer Staples Sector. In addition to its investment in securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their assets or revenue from tobacco and alcoholic beverages, the food and beverage industry, and gaming activities, the Fund also will seek to invest in equity securities of companies that, in the opinion of the Advisor, engage in other vice-related business activities.

The Advisor may use a variety of methods for security selection and will seek to focus on firms that are fundamentally sound and have shown consistency in their financial results and earnings quality. As the Fund primarily focuses on certain industries, the Advisor intends to select companies with strong operating histories and dominant positions in their respective markets. The Advisor will utilize numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their intrinsic value, as measured by the Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.

Read More

VICE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VICE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -24.9% 17.8% 64.41%
1 Yr 17.9% -68.1% 26.2% 76.09%
3 Yr 9.6%* -43.1% 28.8% 58.97%
5 Yr 4.7%* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VICE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -72.7% 24.1% 6.52%
2021 4.7% -22.1% 50.4% 7.32%
2020 7.8% -31.4% 49.5% 28.21%
2019 4.7% -23.4% 13.6% 93.94%
2018 -3.6% -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VICE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 17.8% 84.75%
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% 76.09%
3 Yr N/A* -43.1% 28.8% 58.97%
5 Yr N/A* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VICE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -72.7% 24.1% 6.52%
2021 4.7% -22.1% 50.4% 7.32%
2020 7.8% -31.4% 49.5% 28.21%
2019 4.7% -23.4% 13.6% 93.94%
2018 -3.6% -12.2% 34.6% N/A

VICE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VICE Category Low Category High VICE % Rank
Net Assets 9.6 M 610 K 31.2 B 74.58%
Number of Holdings 37 1 389 73.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.29 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 69.12%
Weighting of Top 10 51.02% 8.9% 100.0% 60.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Turning Point Brands Inc 6.39%
  2. Hershey Co/The 5.13%
  3. Pernod Ricard SA 5.13%
  4. Boyd Gaming Corp 4.86%
  5. Cia Cervecerias Unidas SA 4.82%
  6. MGP Ingredients Inc 4.82%
  7. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 4.70%
  8. Carlsberg AS 4.61%
  9. Vector Group Ltd 4.47%
  10. Kirin Holdings Co Ltd 4.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VICE % Rank
Stocks 		92.35% 0.00% 100.33% 66.18%
Cash 		8.12% -0.34% 101.46% 23.53%
Other 		4.08% -8.90% 91.95% 58.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 51.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 57.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 55.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VICE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 69.49%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.79% 69.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 16.95%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 93.22%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 67.80%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 57.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 57.63%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 13.56%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 53.62% 6.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.11% 3.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.59% 84.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VICE % Rank
US 		92.35% 0.00% 85.31% 17.65%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 98.35% 79.41%

VICE - Expenses

Operational Fees

VICE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.64% 0.22% 4.26% 25.33%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.25% 1.90% 45.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 41.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% 33.33%

Sales Fees

VICE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

VICE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VICE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 140.00% N/A

VICE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VICE Category Low Category High VICE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.88% 0.00% 5.18% 72.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VICE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VICE Category Low Category High VICE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 5.19% 30.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VICE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VICE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dan Ahrens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2017

4.47

4.5%

Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

