Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.2%
1 yr return
17.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
Net Assets
$9.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.0%
Expense Ratio 1.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of (i) companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from tobacco and alcoholic beverages, (ii) companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the food and beverage industry, and (iii) companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from gaming activities. The term “gaming activities” includes casinos and casino hotels, sports betting (including internet gambling and racetracks), and lottery services as well as gaming services, gaming technology and gaming equipment (including video games and esports).
The Fund invests primarily in U.S. exchange listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. The investment strategy typically identifies a wide variety of large- and mid-capitalization stocks, as well as numerous small- and micro-cap stocks.
The Fund concentrates at least 25% of its investments in the Food, Beverage & Tobacco Industry Group within the Consumer Staples Sector. In addition to its investment in securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their assets or revenue from tobacco and alcoholic beverages, the food and beverage industry, and gaming activities, the Fund also will seek to invest in equity securities of companies that, in the opinion of the Advisor, engage in other vice-related business activities.
The Advisor may use a variety of methods for security selection and will seek to focus on firms that are fundamentally sound and have shown consistency in their financial results and earnings quality. As the Fund primarily focuses on certain industries, the Advisor intends to select companies with strong operating histories and dominant positions in their respective markets. The Advisor will utilize numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their intrinsic value, as measured by the Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.
|Period
|VICE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-24.9%
|17.8%
|64.41%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|-68.1%
|26.2%
|76.09%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-43.1%
|28.8%
|58.97%
|5 Yr
|4.7%*
|-32.3%
|26.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.8%
|17.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VICE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-72.7%
|24.1%
|6.52%
|2021
|4.7%
|-22.1%
|50.4%
|7.32%
|2020
|7.8%
|-31.4%
|49.5%
|28.21%
|2019
|4.7%
|-23.4%
|13.6%
|93.94%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-13.7%
|34.6%
|N/A
|Period
|VICE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-73.0%
|17.8%
|84.75%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-68.1%
|26.2%
|76.09%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-43.1%
|28.8%
|58.97%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-32.3%
|26.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.5%
|17.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VICE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-72.7%
|24.1%
|6.52%
|2021
|4.7%
|-22.1%
|50.4%
|7.32%
|2020
|7.8%
|-31.4%
|49.5%
|28.21%
|2019
|4.7%
|-23.4%
|13.6%
|93.94%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-12.2%
|34.6%
|N/A
|VICE
|Category Low
|Category High
|VICE % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.6 M
|610 K
|31.2 B
|74.58%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|1
|389
|73.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.29 M
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|69.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.02%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|60.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VICE % Rank
|Stocks
|92.35%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|66.18%
|Cash
|8.12%
|-0.34%
|101.46%
|23.53%
|Other
|4.08%
|-8.90%
|91.95%
|58.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|51.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|57.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|55.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VICE % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.14%
|69.49%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.79%
|69.49%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.95%
|16.95%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.47%
|93.22%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.80%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.51%
|57.63%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.10%
|57.63%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.38%
|13.56%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.62%
|6.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.11%
|3.39%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.59%
|84.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VICE % Rank
|US
|92.35%
|0.00%
|85.31%
|17.65%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.35%
|79.41%
|VICE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.64%
|0.22%
|4.26%
|25.33%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|45.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.19%
|33.33%
|VICE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|VICE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VICE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|140.00%
|N/A
|VICE
|Category Low
|Category High
|VICE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.88%
|0.00%
|5.18%
|72.00%
|VICE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VICE
|Category Low
|Category High
|VICE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|30.36%
|VICE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.367
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.620
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2017
4.47
4.5%
Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|6.84
|3.29
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...