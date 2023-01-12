Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 12/01/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$292 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.0%
Expense Ratio 0.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 12/01/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
|Period
|VGSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-12.5%
|9.9%
|9.95%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-15.4%
|8.4%
|16.23%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.0%
|21.1%
|10.44%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|16.9%
|55.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|6.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VGSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|36.56%
|2021
|N/A
|-13.9%
|30.7%
|4.95%
|2020
|N/A
|-20.7%
|13.7%
|82.42%
|2019
|N/A
|1.0%
|26.5%
|22.10%
|2018
|N/A
|-27.7%
|0.0%
|74.70%
|Period
|VGSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-12.5%
|9.9%
|9.95%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-15.4%
|8.4%
|16.23%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.0%
|21.1%
|10.44%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|16.9%
|55.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|6.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VGSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-39.5%
|10.1%
|56.99%
|2021
|N/A
|5.7%
|101.8%
|7.14%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.8%
|14.7%
|87.36%
|2019
|N/A
|4.3%
|37.2%
|39.78%
|2018
|N/A
|-20.1%
|4.6%
|93.98%
|VGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|292 M
|3.72 M
|9.6 B
|48.95%
|Number of Holdings
|143
|5
|685
|12.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|149 M
|1.87 M
|6.34 B
|45.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.00%
|18.2%
|64.1%
|5.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGSRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.90%
|2.78%
|126.54%
|39.90%
|Cash
|12.77%
|0.00%
|12.77%
|0.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.77%
|94.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|102.40%
|87.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|91.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.38%
|92.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGSRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|92.02%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|95.21%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|12.77%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|94.15%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|90.96%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|93.09%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|90.96%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|95.74%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|92.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|97.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|92.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGSRX % Rank
|US
|67.47%
|0.00%
|99.58%
|8.81%
|Non US
|31.43%
|0.00%
|99.08%
|85.49%
|VGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.62%
|0.11%
|33.59%
|91.19%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|6.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|VGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|165.00%
|10.87%
|VGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.46%
|0.00%
|4.77%
|96.39%
|VGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annual
|Quarterly
|Annual
|VGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|35.45%
|VGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2019
3.19
3.2%
Will Collins-Dean is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Collins-Dean received his MBA from the University of Chicago and is bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Mr. Collins-Dean joined the Sub-Adviser in 2014 and has been a portfolio manager since 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Samuel Adams is Chief Executive Officer and co-founded Vert Asset Management in 2016. Mr. Adams has a BA from University of Colorado, Boulder and an MBA from UC Davis Graduate School of Management. Prior to founding Vert Asset Management, Mr. Adams worked at Dimensional Fund Advisors LP for 17 years in various roles, including the Head of Financial Advisor Services for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|20.42
|7.03
|10.42
