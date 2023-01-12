Home
Trending ETFs
YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund

VGSRX | Active ETF

$9.49

$292 M

0.46%

$0.04

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$292 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund

VGSRX | Active ETF

$9.49

$292 M

0.46%

$0.04

0.62%

VGSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dakota Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide exposure to a broad portfolio of sustainable real estate companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry that meet the Advisor’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria, as described below. The Fund invests in the securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies with a focus on real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) or other pooled investment vehicles or companies that manage a portfolio of income producing real estate or real estate-related loans and that the Advisor considers to be similar to REITs because of the way they are treated by tax authorities or because of the way they are required to conduct their business (“REIT-like entities”). REIT-like entities may include companies that own properties, real estate developers and operating companies with substantial real estate holdings.
REITs and REIT-like entities are types of real estate companies that pool investors’ funds for investment primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests, and may include foreign REIT-like entities. The Fund generally considers a company to be principally engaged in the real estate industry if the company: (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership, management, development, construction, or sale of residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; (ii) has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; or (iii) is organized as a REIT or REIT‑like entity.
The Advisor takes into account the impact that real estate companies have on the environment and other sustainability considerations when making investment decisions for the Fund’s investment portfolio. In assessing sustainability, the Advisor will consider ESG criteria. Some of the environmental criteria the Advisor will consider include emissions, energy use, water use, waste, and risks due to climate change vulnerability such as flood risk, among others. Some of the social criteria the Advisor will consider include employee policies and labor management, health and safety, and tenant engagement, among others. Some of the governance criteria that the Advisor will consider include reporting and disclosure, board diversity and independence, and bribery and corruption, among others. The Advisor sources data from company disclosures, industry bodies, and research companies. The Advisor seeks data that is aligned to an international reporting standard or framework. Data that has the potential for material financial impact is prioritized. The Advisor avoids using third-party ESG ratings where possible.
The Fund invests in the securities of companies associated with countries that the Advisor has identified as approved markets for investment for the Fund (which may include issuers in emerging markets). As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund may invest in securities of companies associated with: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States (collectively, the “Approved Markets”). The Advisor also may authorize other countries for investment in the future, in addition to the Approved Markets listed above. In addition, the Fund may continue to hold securities of countries that are not listed above as Approved Markets, but had been authorized for investment in the past, and may reinvest distributions received in connection with such existing investments in such previously Approved Markets.
The Fund invests in companies principally engaged in the real estate industry using a modified market capitalization weighted approach. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. In general, the higher the relative market capitalization of a real estate company within an Approved Market, the greater its representation in the Fund. The Advisor may modify such market capitalization weightings by adjusting the representation in the Fund of an eligible company, or excluding a company, after considering the sustainability of the company, as well as free float, momentum, trading strategies, liquidity, profitability, and other factors that the Advisor determines to be appropriate. The Advisor also may limit or fix the Fund’s exposure to a particular country or issuer.
The Advisor has engaged Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (“DFA” or the “Sub-Advisor”) as sub-advisor to provide portfolio management and trading services to the Fund with respect to securities identified as eligible for the Fund by the Advisor.
The Fund may lend portfolio securities to generate additional income.
As part of the Fund’s ESG strategy, the Advisor participates in shareholder engagement, which typically includes dialogue with company management, proxy voting on ESG matters (through the Sub-Advisor’s voting of the proxies), and/or participation with shareholder resolutions.
Read More

VGSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -12.5% 9.9% 9.95%
1 Yr N/A -15.4% 8.4% 16.23%
3 Yr N/A* -12.0% 21.1% 10.44%
5 Yr N/A* -7.4% 16.9% 55.80%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -43.9% 4.5% 36.56%
2021 N/A -13.9% 30.7% 4.95%
2020 N/A -20.7% 13.7% 82.42%
2019 N/A 1.0% 26.5% 22.10%
2018 N/A -27.7% 0.0% 74.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -12.5% 9.9% 9.95%
1 Yr N/A -15.4% 8.4% 16.23%
3 Yr N/A* -12.0% 21.1% 10.44%
5 Yr N/A* -7.4% 16.9% 55.80%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -39.5% 10.1% 56.99%
2021 N/A 5.7% 101.8% 7.14%
2020 N/A -17.8% 14.7% 87.36%
2019 N/A 4.3% 37.2% 39.78%
2018 N/A -20.1% 4.6% 93.98%

VGSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VGSRX Category Low Category High VGSRX % Rank
Net Assets 292 M 3.72 M 9.6 B 48.95%
Number of Holdings 143 5 685 12.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 149 M 1.87 M 6.34 B 45.60%
Weighting of Top 10 51.00% 18.2% 64.1% 5.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 12.47%
  2. Welltower Inc 5.20%
  3. Digital Realty Trust Inc 5.00%
  4. Simon Property Group Inc 4.72%
  5. Prologis Inc 4.68%
  6. Equinix Inc 4.66%
  7. American Tower Corp 4.65%
  8. AvalonBay Communities Inc 3.37%
  9. Goodman Group 3.19%
  10. Extra Space Storage Inc 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.90% 2.78% 126.54% 39.90%
Cash 		12.77% 0.00% 12.77% 0.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.77% 94.30%
Other 		0.00% -33.49% 102.40% 87.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 91.15%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.38% 92.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 92.02%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 95.21%
Real Estate 		0.00% 72.53% 100.00% 12.77%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 94.15%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 90.96%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 93.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 90.96%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 95.74%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 92.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 97.87%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 92.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSRX % Rank
US 		67.47% 0.00% 99.58% 8.81%
Non US 		31.43% 0.00% 99.08% 85.49%

VGSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.11% 33.59% 91.19%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.09% 1.50% 6.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

VGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 165.00% 10.87%

VGSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VGSRX Category Low Category High VGSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 4.77% 96.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VGSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annual Quarterly Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VGSRX Category Low Category High VGSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.23% 3.84% 35.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VGSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VGSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

William Collins-Dean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2019

3.19

3.2%

Will Collins-Dean is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Collins-Dean received his MBA from the University of Chicago and is bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Mr. Collins-Dean joined the Sub-Adviser in 2014 and has been a portfolio manager since 2016.

Samuel Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Samuel Adams is Chief Executive Officer and co-founded Vert Asset Management in 2016. Mr. Adams has a BA from University of Colorado, Boulder and an MBA from UC Davis Graduate School of Management. Prior to founding Vert Asset Management, Mr. Adams worked at Dimensional Fund Advisors LP for 17 years in various roles, including the Head of Financial Advisor Services for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 20.42 7.03 10.42

