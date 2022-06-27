Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$900 K

Holdings in Top 10

64.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VFIN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Paul Kim

Fund Description

The disclosure following the paragraph headings “Principal Investment Strategies – Equity Strategy” in the Fund’s Summary Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

Equity Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in domestic and foreign securities of companies that are engaged in the Fund’s investment theme. A company is deemed to be engaged in the Fund’s theme if (i) it derives a significant portion of its revenue or market value from the theme of financial technology (“Fintech”) disruption or (ii) it has stated its primary business to be in products and services focused on the theme of Fintech disruption.

Fintech Disruption are companies that may develop, use or rely on innovative payment platforms and methodologies, innovative underwriting processes, point of sale providers, e-commerce, transactional innovations, business analytics, fraud reduction, frictionless funding platforms, peer-to-peer lending, intermediary exchanges, asset allocation technology, blockchain technologies, cryptocurrency, and mobile payments. The Fund will not directly or indirectly invest in cryptocurrencies but will invest in companies that support cryptocurrencies or blockchain.

In selecting companies that the sub-adviser believes are relevant to a particular investment theme, the sub-adviser seeks to identify, using its own internal research and analysis, companies capitalizing on disruptive innovation or that are enabling the further development of a theme in the markets in which they operate. The sub-adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including internal and external research, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries.

Under normal circumstances, primarily all of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks, partnership interests, business trust shares and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund’s investments will include small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities (including investments in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities listed on local foreign exchanges.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a high percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers.

In the section of the Fund’s summary prospectus titled “Principal Investment Risks” – the Underlying Fund Risk is deleted.

  

Read More

VFIN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VFIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -55.3% 29.0% 53.01%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 60.1% 99.33%
3 Yr N/A* -3.6% 37.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.8% 24.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.6% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VFIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -78.5% 59.2% 98.50%
2021 N/A -63.4% 154.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 63.7% N/A
2019 N/A -49.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 83.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VFIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 99.14%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 68.9% 99.43%
3 Yr N/A* -3.6% 37.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.8% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.6% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VFIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -78.5% 59.2% 98.50%
2021 N/A -63.4% 154.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 63.7% N/A
2019 N/A -49.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 83.6% N/A

VFIN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VFIN Category Low Category High VFIN % Rank
Net Assets 900 K 863 K 50.4 B 99.32%
Number of Holdings 43 1 470 59.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 997 K 0 30.3 B 87.35%
Weighting of Top 10 64.29% 7.6% 100.0% 16.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Upstart Holdings Inc 14.42%
  2. Shift4 Payments Inc 11.45%
  3. Block Inc 9.57%
  4. Shopify Inc 5.84%
  5. Tesla Inc 4.45%
  6. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc 4.02%
  7. MercadoLibre Inc 3.99%
  8. SoFi Technologies Inc 3.64%
  9. Sea Ltd 3.62%
  10. LEMONADE INC 3.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VFIN % Rank
Stocks 		88.50% 0.00% 100.53% 70.07%
Other 		10.22% -1.08% 26.87% 86.62%
Cash 		1.36% -0.53% 100.00% 28.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 87.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 87.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 86.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VFIN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 3.17%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 81.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 91.46%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 63.66%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 67.05% 42.68%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.06% 3.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 86.59%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 63.90%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 7.32% 11.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 10.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 88.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VFIN % Rank
US 		88.50% 0.00% 100.53% 75.67%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 99.27% 21.65%

VFIN - Expenses

Operational Fees

VFIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.08% 2.97% 24.21%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.95% 91.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 39.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

VFIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VFIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VFIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% 65.52%

VFIN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VFIN Category Low Category High VFIN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% 87.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VFIN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VFIN Category Low Category High VFIN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 75.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VFIN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VFIN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

David Berns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2020

1.42

1.4%

David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.

Tad Park

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Tad Park is the chief executive officer and the founder of the Volt Equity. Prior to founding the Volt Equity in 2020, from 2017 to 2020, he was the first Senior Software Engineer of the Series B round for Sonder Corp. which went on to become a successful Silicon Valley disruptor worth over one billion dollars. Prior to 2017, he worked as a senior developer and team leader for an information technology and services company. Mr. Park has a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Economics and Policy Management from the University of California, Berkeley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

