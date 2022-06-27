The disclosure following the paragraph headings “Principal Investment Strategies – Equity Strategy” in the Fund’s Summary Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

Equity Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in domestic and foreign securities of companies that are engaged in the Fund’s investment theme. A company is deemed to be engaged in the Fund’s theme if (i) it derives a significant portion of its revenue or market value from the theme of financial technology (“Fintech”) disruption or (ii) it has stated its primary business to be in products and services focused on the theme of Fintech disruption.

Fintech Disruption are companies that may develop, use or rely on innovative payment platforms and methodologies, innovative underwriting processes, point of sale providers, e-commerce, transactional innovations, business analytics, fraud reduction, frictionless funding platforms, peer-to-peer lending, intermediary exchanges, asset allocation technology, blockchain technologies, cryptocurrency, and mobile payments. The Fund will not directly or indirectly invest in cryptocurrencies but will invest in companies that support cryptocurrencies or blockchain.

In selecting companies that the sub-adviser believes are relevant to a particular investment theme, the sub-adviser seeks to identify, using its own internal research and analysis, companies capitalizing on disruptive innovation or that are enabling the further development of a theme in the markets in which they operate. The sub-adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including internal and external research, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries.

Under normal circumstances, primarily all of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks, partnership interests, business trust shares and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund’s investments will include small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities (including investments in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities listed on local foreign exchanges.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a high percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers.

In the section of the Fund’s summary prospectus titled “Principal Investment Risks” – the Underlying Fund Risk is deleted.