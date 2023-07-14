Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
$23.78
$26.51

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VEMY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 10.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus ETFs
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield bonds that are economically tied to emerging market countries, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such investments. High yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”) are those that are rated “below investment grade,” which Stone Harbor Investment Partners (“Stone Harbor”), a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, defines as being rated lower than the four highest ratings categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by Stone Harbor.

Stone Harbor considers a bond to be economically tied to an emerging market country if (i) it is principally traded on the country’s securities markets; (ii) it is issued by the emerging market country's government or any of its agencies, political subdivisions or instrumentalities; or (iii) the issuer is organized or principally operates in, derives a majority of its income from its operations within, or has a majority of its assets within the country. Stone Harbor has broad discretion to identify and invest in countries that it considers to be emerging markets. As of the date of this Prospectus, Stone Harbor considers emerging markets to include those countries identified by the World Bank Group as being “low income economies” or countries that are included in a JPMorgan emerging market bond index.

While the Fund intends to invest principally in U.S. dollar-denominated high yield bonds of emerging markets issuers, the Fund may also invest in, among other things, corporate debt securities, sovereign debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, fixed and floating rate commercial loans, loan participations and assignments, private placements and Rule 144A securities. The Fund’s investments may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies or U.S. dollars. The Fund seeks capital appreciation through country selection, issuer selection, industry selection, security selection and currency selection.

The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments for investment, market exposure or risk management purposes, including, but not limited to, credit linked notes, interest rate futures contracts, interest rate options, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, index total return swaps, spot and forward foreign currency contracts, and currency futures.

While Stone Harbor will normally seek to maintain an average portfolio duration for the Fund of between two and seven years, the Fund’s average portfolio duration may be outside that range and the Fund may invest in securities of any duration and maturity.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

Stone Harbor currently anticipates that the Fund will invest most of its assets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and/or the developing countries of Europe. The Fund may also focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more countries within those or other geographic regions.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can.

Read More

VEMY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEMY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEMY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEMY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEMY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

VEMY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VEMY Category Low Category High VEMY % Rank
Net Assets 3.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 69 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.05 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 26.92% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Angolan Government International Bond 3.17%
  2. Ivory Coast Government International Bond 3.03%
  3. Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd 2.90%
  4. Ecuador Government International Bond 2.90%
  5. Republic of Kenya Government International Bond 2.78%
  6. Studio City Finance Ltd 2.42%
  7. Indika Energy Capital IV Pte Ltd 2.12%
  8. Turkey Government International Bond 2.06%
  9. Petroleos Mexicanos 2.04%
  10. Colombia Government International Bond 1.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VEMY % Rank
Bonds 		96.42% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.58% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEMY % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEMY % Rank
US 		96.42% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

VEMY - Expenses

Operational Fees

VEMY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

VEMY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

VEMY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VEMY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

VEMY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VEMY Category Low Category High VEMY % Rank
Dividend Yield 10.08% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VEMY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VEMY Category Low Category High VEMY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VEMY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

VEMY - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

