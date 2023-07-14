Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield bonds that are economically tied to emerging market countries, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such investments. High yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”) are those that are rated “below investment grade,” which Stone Harbor Investment Partners (“Stone Harbor”), a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, defines as being rated lower than the four highest ratings categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by Stone Harbor.

Stone Harbor considers a bond to be economically tied to an emerging market country if (i) it is principally traded on the country’s securities markets; (ii) it is issued by the emerging market country's government or any of its agencies, political subdivisions or instrumentalities; or (iii) the issuer is organized or principally operates in, derives a majority of its income from its operations within, or has a majority of its assets within the country. Stone Harbor has broad discretion to identify and invest in countries that it considers to be emerging markets. As of the date of this Prospectus, Stone Harbor considers emerging markets to include those countries identified by the World Bank Group as being “low income economies” or countries that are included in a JPMorgan emerging market bond index.

While the Fund intends to invest principally in U.S. dollar-denominated high yield bonds of emerging markets issuers, the Fund may also invest in, among other things, corporate debt securities, sovereign debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, fixed and floating rate commercial loans, loan participations and assignments, private placements and Rule 144A securities. The Fund’s investments may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies or U.S. dollars. The Fund seeks capital appreciation through country selection, issuer selection, industry selection, security selection and currency selection.

The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments for investment, market exposure or risk management purposes, including, but not limited to, credit linked notes, interest rate futures contracts, interest rate options, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, index total return swaps, spot and forward foreign currency contracts, and currency futures.

While Stone Harbor will normally seek to maintain an average portfolio duration for the Fund of between two and seven years, the Fund’s average portfolio duration may be outside that range and the Fund may invest in securities of any duration and maturity.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

Stone Harbor currently anticipates that the Fund will invest most of its assets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and/or the developing countries of Europe. The Fund may also focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more countries within those or other geographic regions.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can.