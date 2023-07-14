Home
Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

17.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.4
$19.15
$24.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VDNI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    V-SHARES US Leadership Diversity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Austin Wen

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the ISS Index.
The ISS Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted equity index designed to reflect the equity performance of U.S. companies exhibiting broad ethnic and gender representation for Directors and Named Executive Officers (NEO), as determined by the ISS Index Provider. The ISS Index is calculated, administered, and published by Solactive AG (“Solactive”) assuming the role as administrator (the “Index Administrator”). From time to time, the Index, and as a result the Fund, may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector, including the Information Technology sector. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 33% of the Fund consists of companies in the Information Technology sector.
The ISS Index is calculated as a price return, net total return and gross total return index. A price return index reflects the market price movements disregarding any payments made in respect of the index components, such as ordinary cash dividends. A net total return index calculation considers payments, such as dividends, after the deduction of any withholding tax, and a gross total return index considers payments made in respect of the index components without the deduction of any withholding tax.
The index universe is comprised of U.S. large, mid, and small capitalization companies’ stocks listed on an exchange in the U.S. The index universe is described in detail in the guideline of the Solactive Global Benchmark Series (https://solactive.com/downloads/Guideline-Solactive-GBS-Benchmark-Series.pdf). The determination of the index universe is fully rule-based, and the Index Administrator cannot make any discretionary decisions.
As of December 31, 2022, the ISS Index includes approximately 624 component securities. V-Square Quantitative Management (the “Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the ISS Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. The Fund uses a full replication methodology when practical to manage the Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the ISS Index before fees and expenses of the Fund. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received). The ISS Index is sponsored by ISS, which is independent of the Fund and of the Adviser. The Index Administrator determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the ISS Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the ISS Index.
Based on the index universe, the initial composition of the index as well as any selection for an ordinary rebalance is determined on the selection day and based on the ISS ESG Director & Executive Diversity dataset provided by ISS. All companies for which an evaluation based on the dataset is not possible due to insufficient and/or missing information or data are excluded. The index includes securities from the index universe that are issued by companies that meet all four of the below criteria:
1.Company is a U.S. Company.
2.Company’s Board has a 35% combined minimum of women or ethnically diverse Directors.
3.Company has a combined minimum of three distinct ethnically diverse individuals among Directors or Named Executive Officers, or a minimum of two such individuals if the CEO or Board Chair is ethnically diverse.
4.Company has a combined minimum of three distinct women among Directors or Named Executive Officers, or a minimum of two women if the CEO or Board Chair is a woman.
The ISS Index is premised on the notion that general diversity among an organization’s workforce is a matter that is effectively promoted and implemented down the ranks of the company from the top, with the goal being to achieve effective diversity and inclusion at the whole workforce level. The research reported by ISS ESG and others has consistently confirmed that focusing on diversity at the senior leadership level allows firms to effectively achieve the outcome of diversity and inclusion in general.
The selection of the index components is fully rule-based, and the Index Administrator cannot make any discretionary decision. On each selection day, each index component is assigned a weight according to its free float market capitalization. Individual index component weights are capped at 9.5%. The excess weight is distributed proportionally across the remaining constituents. For example, if an individual index component weight is 10.5%, the excess weight over the 9.5% cap is 1%. This excess weight is to be distributed to the remaining index components representing a total of 89.5%. It is allocated proportionally, in such a manner that the remaining index individual components’ weights are proportionally increased and sum to 90.5%.
The ISS Index is adjusted on the rebalance day after close of business to reflect the new selection of the index components determined on the selection day. The selection day is the day when the index revised composition is determined. The selection day is 20 calculation days before the actual rebalance days. A calculation day is every weekday from Monday to Friday. The rebalance day is the day when the index new composition (determined on the selection day) is implemented. The rebalance day is the first Wednesday in May and November. If that day is not an eligible rebalance day, the rebalance day will be the immediately following eligible rebalance day. An eligible rebalance day is each day that is a trading day at the New York Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, the EUREX Exchange, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. As a summary, the index new composition is determined approximately four weeks ahead of rebalance day, and the index is adjusted on rebalance day. The components of the ISS Index are likely to change over time.
The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the ISS Index is diversified. The Fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined in the 1940 Act, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the ISS Index. A “non-diversified” fund generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. Shareholder approval will not be sought if the Fund becomes non-diversified due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the ISS Index.
Read More

VDNI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VDNI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -51.8% 22.1% 94.56%
1 Yr 17.9% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VDNI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VDNI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 97.35%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VDNI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

VDNI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VDNI Category Low Category High VDNI % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 M 177 K 1.21 T 99.79%
Number of Holdings 535 2 4154 9.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 336 K 1.74 K 270 B 99.10%
Weighting of Top 10 32.44% 1.8% 100.0% 43.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.81%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.76%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 2.56%
  4. Alphabet Inc 2.49%
  5. Alphabet Inc 2.26%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc 2.12%
  7. Johnson Johnson 1.67%
  8. Visa Inc 1.47%
  9. Procter Gamble Co/The 1.45%
  10. Eli Lilly Co 1.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VDNI % Rank
Stocks 		99.44% 0.00% 130.24% 29.74%
Cash 		0.56% -102.29% 100.00% 68.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 11.41%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 12.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 6.57%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 7.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VDNI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 63.59%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 4.20%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 63.80%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 91.18%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 19.82%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 79.55%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 71.50%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 11.76%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 54.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 89.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 81.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VDNI % Rank
US 		99.44% 0.00% 127.77% 8.58%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 85.06%

VDNI - Expenses

Operational Fees

VDNI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 2.95% 80.80%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 27.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.15%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VDNI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VDNI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VDNI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

VDNI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VDNI Category Low Category High VDNI % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 19.15% 30.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VDNI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VDNI Category Low Category High VDNI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VDNI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VDNI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

