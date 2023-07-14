Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of clean energy companies. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), defines clean energy companies as those that derive at least 50% of their value from one or more of the following clean energy businesses: (a) the production of clean energy (e.g., biofuel, biomass, hydroelectricity, solar energy, wind energy, and battery storage, among others); (b) the provision of clean energy technology and equipment; or (c) the transmission and distribution of clean energy. In determining whether a company derives at least 50% of its value from clean energy businesses, the Sub-Adviser evaluates the percentage of the company’s reported or estimated revenue, profits, assets and capital expenditures that are allocated to, or derived from, the clean energy business.

In seeking eligible investments, the Sub-Adviser starts by screening U.S. and non-U.S. markets, including emerging markets (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their economic development), for companies in the utilities, industrials, technology and energy sectors that are involved in clean energy. Companies are only considered for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio if they are listed on an exchange and have a minimum float adjusted market capitalization of greater than U.S. $500 million. The Sub-Adviser then narrows the universe by focusing solely on companies involved in one or more of the three clean energy business segments discussed above (i.e., production of clean energy, provision of clean energy technology and equipment, and/or transmission and distribution of clean energy). Next, the Sub-Adviser sets eligibility requirements to avoid companies that may be in the right sectors or appear attractive but are not truly clean energy companies, as defined by the Sub-Adviser. Once the Sub-Adviser has identified the investable universe, it applies a bottom-up research-driven process, with an emphasis on stock selection, to select the Fund’s final portfolio. The Sub-Adviser seeks to identify superior clean energy companies by performing an in-depth fundamental business analysis on securities within the targeted investment universe, which includes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of investment outlook, regulatory and political events, and financial strength. No individual security comprises more than 10% of the total portfolio’s market value at the time of investment. The Sub-Adviser will typically sell a security when it believes a more attractive opportunity is available, or its investment thesis changes.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in companies in the clean energy industry. In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more countries or geographic regions. As of September 30, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the U.S. and Europe.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can.