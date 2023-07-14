Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-3.8%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$3.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.6%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of clean energy companies. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), defines clean energy companies as those that derive at least 50% of their value from one or more of the following clean energy businesses: (a) the production of clean energy (e.g., biofuel, biomass, hydroelectricity, solar energy, wind energy, and battery storage, among others); (b) the provision of clean energy technology and equipment; or (c) the transmission and distribution of clean energy. In determining whether a company derives at least 50% of its value from clean energy businesses, the Sub-Adviser evaluates the percentage of the company’s reported or estimated revenue, profits, assets and capital expenditures that are allocated to, or derived from, the clean energy business.
In seeking eligible investments, the Sub-Adviser starts by screening U.S. and non-U.S. markets, including emerging markets (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their economic development), for companies in the utilities, industrials, technology and energy sectors that are involved in clean energy. Companies are only considered for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio if they are listed on an exchange and have a minimum float adjusted market capitalization of greater than U.S. $500 million. The Sub-Adviser then narrows the universe by focusing solely on companies involved in one or more of the three clean energy business segments discussed above (i.e., production of clean energy, provision of clean energy technology and equipment, and/or transmission and distribution of clean energy). Next, the Sub-Adviser sets eligibility requirements to avoid companies that may be in the right sectors or appear attractive but are not truly clean energy companies, as defined by the Sub-Adviser. Once the Sub-Adviser has identified the investable universe, it applies a bottom-up research-driven process, with an emphasis on stock selection, to select the Fund’s final portfolio. The Sub-Adviser seeks to identify superior clean energy companies by performing an in-depth fundamental business analysis on securities within the targeted investment universe, which includes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of investment outlook, regulatory and political events, and financial strength. No individual security comprises more than 10% of the total portfolio’s market value at the time of investment. The Sub-Adviser will typically sell a security when it believes a more attractive opportunity is available, or its investment thesis changes.
The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in companies in the clean energy industry. In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more countries or geographic regions. As of September 30, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the U.S. and Europe.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can.
|YTD
|-3.8%
|-24.9%
|17.8%
|86.44%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-68.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-43.1%
|28.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-32.3%
|26.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.8%
|17.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-7.9%
|-72.7%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.1%
|50.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-31.4%
|49.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.4%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.7%
|34.6%
|N/A
|VCLN
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCLN % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.1 M
|610 K
|31.2 B
|91.53%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|1
|389
|61.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.67 M
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|85.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.61%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|48.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCLN % Rank
|Stocks
|96.20%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|57.35%
|Cash
|3.80%
|-0.34%
|101.46%
|35.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|61.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.90%
|91.95%
|66.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|64.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|63.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCLN % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.14%
|8.47%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.79%
|30.51%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.95%
|74.58%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.47%
|35.59%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.88%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.51%
|69.49%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.10%
|67.80%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.38%
|67.80%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.62%
|33.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.11%
|88.14%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.59%
|47.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCLN % Rank
|US
|61.14%
|0.00%
|85.31%
|36.76%
|Non US
|35.05%
|0.00%
|98.35%
|39.71%
|VCLN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.22%
|4.26%
|68.00%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|53.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.19%
|N/A
|VCLN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|VCLN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VCLN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|140.00%
|N/A
|VCLN
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCLN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.17%
|0.00%
|5.18%
|34.67%
|VCLN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VCLN
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCLN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|N/A
|VCLN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2021
0.82
0.8%
Benjamin Bielawski, Managing Director, is a Senior Research Analyst on the Infrastructure team as well as a Portfolio Manager for the Clean Energy Strategy at Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Mr. Bielawski concentrates his research on the global utilities and communications sectors and leads the firm’s research efforts on companies and technologies that will power the energy needs of the future. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in June 2017, he was a Senior Global Equity Analyst/Executive Vice President at Institutional Capital LLC (ICAP), where he covered global utilities, telecommunications, infrastructure, media, and consumer services sectors for eighteen years. In addition to these responsibilities, he co-managed ICAP’s global high dividend yield portfolios and was a voting member of the Institutional Capital Investment Committee, which made final decisions on all portfolio recommendations domestically and internationally. Previously he spent four years at Harris Associates in Institutional Services. Mr. Bielawski holds a BS degree in Business Administration from Wayne State University and an MBA with concentrations in accounting and finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Significant roles and professional affiliations • Member, CFA Institute • Member, CFA Society of Chicago
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2021
0.82
0.8%
Eric Fogarty, Managing Director, is a Senior Research Analyst on the Infrastructure team as well as a Portfolio Manager for the Clean Energy Strategy at Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Mr. Fogarty concentrates his research on the utilities sector and leads the firm’s research efforts on companies and technologies that will power the energy needs of the future. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in November 2018, he spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“GSAM”). In his previous role, he served as an investment committee member and portfolio manager for the GSAM Global Infrastructure Fund. Mr. Fogarty was also the Utilities and Consumer Staples Sector Specialist for GSAM’s Small, Mid, and Large Cap Value, and Income funds. Additionally, he was the lead portfolio manager for the US ESG Fund and was a senior member of the task force charged with integrating ESG factors into GSAM’s investment process. Mr. Fogarty previously held roles as a derivatives specialist, equity fund risk manager, and trader at GSAM. He started his career at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York. He holds a BS degree from Binghamton University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Significant roles and professional affiliations • Member, CFA Institute • Member, New York Society of Security Analysts
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|6.84
|3.29
