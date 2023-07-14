Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

Active ETF
VCLN
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.2855 -0.29 -1.34%
primary theme
N/A
VCLN (ETF)

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.2855 -0.29 -1.34%
primary theme
N/A
VCLN (ETF)

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.2855 -0.29 -1.34%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

VCLN | Active ETF

$21.29

$3.1 M

1.17%

$0.25

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.8%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.6
$19.57
$25.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

VCLN | Active ETF

$21.29

$3.1 M

1.17%

$0.25

0.66%

VCLN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus ETFs
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Benjamin Bielawski

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of clean energy companies. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), defines clean energy companies as those that derive at least 50% of their value from one or more of the following clean energy businesses: (a) the production of clean energy (e.g., biofuel, biomass, hydroelectricity, solar energy, wind energy, and battery storage, among others); (b) the provision of clean energy technology and equipment; or (c) the transmission and distribution of clean energy. In determining whether a company derives at least 50% of its value from clean energy businesses, the Sub-Adviser evaluates the percentage of the company’s reported or estimated revenue, profits, assets and capital expenditures that are allocated to, or derived from, the clean energy business.

In seeking eligible investments, the Sub-Adviser starts by screening U.S. and non-U.S. markets, including emerging markets (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their economic development), for companies in the utilities, industrials, technology and energy sectors that are involved in clean energy. Companies are only considered for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio if they are listed on an exchange and have a minimum float adjusted market capitalization of greater than U.S. $500 million. The Sub-Adviser then narrows the universe by focusing solely on companies involved in one or more of the three clean energy business segments discussed above (i.e., production of clean energy, provision of clean energy technology and equipment, and/or transmission and distribution of clean energy). Next, the Sub-Adviser sets eligibility requirements to avoid companies that may be in the right sectors or appear attractive but are not truly clean energy companies, as defined by the Sub-Adviser. Once the Sub-Adviser has identified the investable universe, it applies a bottom-up research-driven process, with an emphasis on stock selection, to select the Fund’s final portfolio. The Sub-Adviser seeks to identify superior clean energy companies by performing an in-depth fundamental business analysis on securities within the targeted investment universe, which includes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of investment outlook, regulatory and political events, and financial strength. No individual security comprises more than 10% of the total portfolio’s market value at the time of investment. The Sub-Adviser will typically sell a security when it believes a more attractive opportunity is available, or its investment thesis changes.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in companies in the clean energy industry. In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more countries or geographic regions. As of September 30, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the U.S. and Europe.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can.

Read More

VCLN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.8% -24.9% 17.8% 86.44%
1 Yr 5.1% -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 17.8% 71.19%
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 34.6% N/A

VCLN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCLN Category Low Category High VCLN % Rank
Net Assets 3.1 M 610 K 31.2 B 91.53%
Number of Holdings 42 1 389 61.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.67 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 85.29%
Weighting of Top 10 51.61% 8.9% 100.0% 48.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First Solar Inc 7.78%
  2. SolarEdge Technologies Inc 7.75%
  3. Enphase Energy Inc 7.12%
  4. Iberdrola SA 6.27%
  5. Orsted AS 4.75%
  6. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.53%
  7. EDP - Energias de Portugal SA 4.47%
  8. Consolidated Edison Inc 3.27%
  9. Plug Power Inc 2.92%
  10. NextEra Energy Inc 2.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCLN % Rank
Stocks 		96.20% 0.00% 100.33% 57.35%
Cash 		3.80% -0.34% 101.46% 35.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 61.76%
Other 		0.00% -8.90% 91.95% 66.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 64.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 63.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCLN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 8.47%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.79% 30.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 74.58%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 35.59%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 69.49%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 67.80%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 67.80%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 53.62% 33.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.11% 88.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.59% 47.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCLN % Rank
US 		61.14% 0.00% 85.31% 36.76%
Non US 		35.05% 0.00% 98.35% 39.71%

VCLN - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.22% 4.26% 68.00%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.25% 1.90% 53.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

VCLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

VCLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 140.00% N/A

VCLN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCLN Category Low Category High VCLN % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.17% 0.00% 5.18% 34.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCLN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCLN Category Low Category High VCLN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 5.19% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCLN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VCLN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Bielawski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2021

0.82

0.8%

Benjamin Bielawski, Managing Director, is a Senior Research Analyst on the Infrastructure team as well as a Portfolio Manager for the Clean Energy Strategy at Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Mr. Bielawski concentrates his research on the global utilities and communications sectors and leads the firm’s research efforts on companies and technologies that will power the energy needs of the future. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in June 2017, he was a Senior Global Equity Analyst/Executive Vice President at Institutional Capital LLC (ICAP), where he covered global utilities, telecommunications, infrastructure, media, and consumer services sectors for eighteen years. In addition to these responsibilities, he co-managed ICAP’s global high dividend yield portfolios and was a voting member of the Institutional Capital Investment Committee, which made final decisions on all portfolio recommendations domestically and internationally. Previously he spent four years at Harris Associates in Institutional Services. Mr. Bielawski holds a BS degree in Business Administration from Wayne State University and an MBA with concentrations in accounting and finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Significant roles and professional affiliations • Member, CFA Institute • Member, CFA Society of Chicago

Eric Fogarty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2021

0.82

0.8%

Eric Fogarty, Managing Director, is a Senior Research Analyst on the Infrastructure team as well as a Portfolio Manager for the Clean Energy Strategy at Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Mr. Fogarty concentrates his research on the utilities sector and leads the firm’s research efforts on companies and technologies that will power the energy needs of the future. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in November 2018, he spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“GSAM”). In his previous role, he served as an investment committee member and portfolio manager for the GSAM Global Infrastructure Fund. Mr. Fogarty was also the Utilities and Consumer Staples Sector Specialist for GSAM’s Small, Mid, and Large Cap Value, and Income funds. Additionally, he was the lead portfolio manager for the US ESG Fund and was a senior member of the task force charged with integrating ESG factors into GSAM’s investment process. Mr. Fogarty previously held roles as a derivatives specialist, equity fund risk manager, and trader at GSAM. He started his career at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York. He holds a BS degree from Binghamton University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Significant roles and professional affiliations • Member, CFA Institute • Member, New York Society of Security Analysts

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×