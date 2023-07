The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index. This Index includes U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. industrial, utility, and financial companies, with maturities between 5 and 10 years. The Fund invests by sampling the Index, meaning that it holds a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. All of the Fund’s investments will be selected through the sampling process, and under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in bonds included in the Index. The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity consistent with that of the Index. As of August 31, 2022, the dollar-weighted average maturity of the Index was 7.6 years.