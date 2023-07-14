Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser and sub-adviser seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in U.S. and foreign equity securities and equity securities of companies engaging in activities that are consistent with Fund’s investment theme of robocar disruption and technology. The adviser applies an option overlay strategy to the Fund’s equity investments.

Equity Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in domestic and foreign securities of companies and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that are engaged in the Fund’s investment theme. A company is deemed to be engaged in the Fund’s theme if (i) it derives a significant portion of its revenue or market value from the theme of robocar disruption and technology or (ii) it has stated its primary business to be in products and services focused on the theme of robocar disruption and technology.

Robocar companies are companies that the sub-adviser believes are expected to focus on and benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research related to, among other things, disruptive innovation in autonomous transportation (“Autonomous Driving Companies”), electric energy (“Electric Energy Companies”), or artificial intelligence (“Artificial Intelligence Companies”). These types of companies are described below:

● Autonomous Driving Companies. Companies that the sub-adviser believes are focused on transportation through an emphasis on mobility as a service.

● Electric Energy Companies. Companies that the sub-adviser believes seek to capitalize on innovations or evolutions in: (i) ways that energy is stored or used, especially electric battery storage technologies and/or (ii) the production or development of new materials for use in commercial applications of energy production, use or storage, such as solar energy.

● Artificial Intelligence Companies. Companies that leverage data collection and artificial intelligence methods to extract data, insights or products through artificial intelligence.

The Fund will invest up to 25% of the Fund’s assets in Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”). Tesla is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Palo Alto, California. The sub-adviser believes that Tesla’s self-driving technology is disruptive because it will fundamentally change how people interact with transportation and mobility.

In selecting companies and ETFs that the sub-adviser believes are relevant to a particular investment theme, the sub-adviser seeks to identify, using its own internal research and analysis, companies capitalizing on disruptive innovation or that are enabling the further development of a theme in the markets in which they operate. The sub-adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including internal and external research, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries.

Under normal circumstances, primarily all of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks, partnership interests, business trust shares and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises and ETFs. The Fund’s investments will include small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities (including investments in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities listed on local foreign exchanges.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a high percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers.

Option Overlay Strategy

Up to twenty percent of the Fund’s net assets will be subject to the Fund’s option overlay. The option overlay consists of purchasing exchange-traded and over the counter (“OTC”) put options on the NASDAQ® 100 Index, S&P 500® Index, a NASDAQ® 100 Index ETF, a S&P 500 Index ETF or individual securities and call options on individual securities. When the Fund purchases a call option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. When the Fund purchases a put option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to sell a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period.

The option overlay is a strategic, persistent exposure meant to hedge against market moves in the Fund. If the market goes up, the Fund’s returns may outperform the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the call options. If the market goes down, the Fund’s returns may fall less than the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the put options. The adviser selects options based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options based on maturity or portfolio rebalancing requirements. The Fund anticipates purchasing and selling options on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, depending upon the Fund’s rebalancing requirements and the individual option expiration dates. However, the Fund may rebalance its option portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as market volatility renders the protection provided by the option strategy ineffective or an option position has appreciated to the point that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders. While the option overlay is intended to improve the Fund’s performance, there is no guarantee that it will do so.

The value of the Fund’s call options is expected to rise in proportion to the rise in value of the underlying assets, but the amount by which the Fund’s options increase or decrease in value depends on how far the market has moved from the time the options position was initiated. The value of the Fund’s call options may rise faster than the market if the adviser successfully selects options that appreciate in value.