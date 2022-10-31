Home
date 2022-10-31
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$583 K

Holdings in Top 10

64.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VBB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Valkyrie Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Austin Wen

Fund Description

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Fund’s Summary Prospectus and Prospectus, the fifth sentence of the third paragraph under the section titled “Principal Investment Strategies” is hereby revised as follows:

“The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets (at the time of purchase) in non-U.S. securities (including securities issued by companies operating in emerging market countries) either directly or through the use of American Depositary Receipts.”

Read More

VBB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VBB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -62.5% 107.1% 90.70%
1 Yr N/A -79.8% 28.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -83.8% 26.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -78.5% 4.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -100.0% 6.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VBB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -94.4% 48.5% N/A
2021 N/A -58.5% 72.8% N/A
2020 N/A -84.2% 86.0% N/A
2019 N/A -67.0% 1180.0% N/A
2018 N/A -50.0% 90.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VBB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -88.1% 32.3% 97.67%
1 Yr N/A -79.8% 28.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -83.8% 26.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -78.5% 4.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -100.0% 6.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VBB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -94.4% 48.5% N/A
2021 N/A -58.5% 72.8% N/A
2020 N/A -92.8% 86.0% N/A
2019 N/A -67.0% 1180.0% N/A
2018 N/A -94.2% 181.8% N/A

VBB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VBB Category Low Category High VBB % Rank
Net Assets 583 K 702 K 1.66 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 24 1 24 3.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 376 K 0 1.65 B 69.70%
Weighting of Top 10 64.54% 30.8% 100.0% 50.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 14.88%
  2. MicroStrategy Inc 11.94%
  3. Block Inc 7.49%
  4. Coinbase Global Inc 5.30%
  5. Globant SA 5.30%
  6. BlackRock Inc 4.91%
  7. Nexon Co Ltd 4.06%
  8. MercadoLibre Inc 3.98%
  9. Overstock.com Inc 3.45%
  10. Lemonade Inc 3.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VBB % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% -0.11% 100.00% 3.13%
Cash 		0.42% -150.00% 110.28% 90.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 84.38%
Other 		0.00% -10.28% 250.00% 81.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.38% 90.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.81% 90.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VBB % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.98% 100.00%
Technology 		0.00% 17.04% 48.92% 33.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 3.31% 100.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.28% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 14.58% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.85% 33.70% 16.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 5.18% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 4.73% 16.95% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 6.92% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 10.60% 18.63% 16.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.92% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VBB % Rank
US 		99.58% -0.11% 98.56% 21.88%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 15.26% 3.13%

VBB - Expenses

Operational Fees

VBB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.50% 2.78% 97.78%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.50% 17.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 47.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

VBB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VBB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VBB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 55.00% N/A

VBB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VBB Category Low Category High VBB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.69% 86.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VBB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VBB Category Low Category High VBB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.77% 1.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VBB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VBB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Ryan Dofflemeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Ryan Dofflemeyer, Senior Portfolio Manager of Vident. Mr. Dofflemeyer has over 16 years of trading and portfolio management experience across various asset classes including both ETFs and mutual funds. He is Senior Portfolio Manager for Vident, specializing in managing and trading of global equity and multi-asset portfolios. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at ProShares for over $3 billion in ETF assets across global equities, commodities and volatility strategies. Before that, he was a Research Analyst at the Investment Company Institute in Washington DC. Mr. Dofflemeyer holds a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

Steven McClurg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Steven McClurg, Chief Investment Officer of Valkyrie. Steven McClurg has considerable finance and fintech experience. Most recently, Mr. McClurg founded Theseus Capital, a blockchain-powered asset management platform, followed by joining blockchain-focused merchant bank, Galaxy Digital, where he continued as Managing Director, building their asset management and public funds businesses. Most relevant, Mr. McClurg was a Managing Director at Guggenheim Partners, where he was a portfolio manager and responsible for portfolio construction and strategy for fixed income and private equity. He also has experience in leadership roles in technology companies such as Electronic Arts. Mr. McClurg holds an MS and an MBA from Pepperdine University, where he has served as an adjunct professor.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.21 17.03 9.44 14.22

