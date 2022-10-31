Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 10/31/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$583 K
Holdings in Top 10
64.5%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 10/31/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Fund’s Summary Prospectus and Prospectus, the fifth sentence of the third paragraph under the section titled “Principal Investment Strategies” is hereby revised as follows:
“The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets (at the time of purchase) in non-U.S. securities (including securities issued by companies operating in emerging market countries) either directly or through the use of American Depositary Receipts.”
|Period
|VBB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-62.5%
|107.1%
|90.70%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-79.8%
|28.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-83.8%
|26.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-78.5%
|4.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|6.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VBB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-94.4%
|48.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-58.5%
|72.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-84.2%
|86.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-67.0%
|1180.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-50.0%
|90.5%
|N/A
|VBB
|Category Low
|Category High
|VBB % Rank
|Net Assets
|583 K
|702 K
|1.66 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|1
|24
|3.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|376 K
|0
|1.65 B
|69.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|64.54%
|30.8%
|100.0%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VBB % Rank
|Stocks
|99.58%
|-0.11%
|100.00%
|3.13%
|Cash
|0.42%
|-150.00%
|110.28%
|90.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.28%
|250.00%
|81.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.38%
|90.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.81%
|90.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VBB % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.98%
|100.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|17.04%
|48.92%
|33.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.31%
|100.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.28%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.58%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.85%
|33.70%
|16.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.18%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|4.73%
|16.95%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.92%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|10.60%
|18.63%
|16.67%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.92%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VBB % Rank
|US
|99.58%
|-0.11%
|98.56%
|21.88%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.26%
|3.13%
|VBB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.50%
|2.78%
|97.78%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|17.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|47.62%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|0.25%
|N/A
|VBB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|VBB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VBB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|55.00%
|N/A
|VBB
|Category Low
|Category High
|VBB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.69%
|86.96%
|VBB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|VBB
|Category Low
|Category High
|VBB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.77%
|1.41%
|N/A
|VBB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Ryan Dofflemeyer, Senior Portfolio Manager of Vident. Mr. Dofflemeyer has over 16 years of trading and portfolio management experience across various asset classes including both ETFs and mutual funds. He is Senior Portfolio Manager for Vident, specializing in managing and trading of global equity and multi-asset portfolios. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at ProShares for over $3 billion in ETF assets across global equities, commodities and volatility strategies. Before that, he was a Research Analyst at the Investment Company Institute in Washington DC. Mr. Dofflemeyer holds a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Maryland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Steven McClurg, Chief Investment Officer of Valkyrie. Steven McClurg has considerable finance and fintech experience. Most recently, Mr. McClurg founded Theseus Capital, a blockchain-powered asset management platform, followed by joining blockchain-focused merchant bank, Galaxy Digital, where he continued as Managing Director, building their asset management and public funds businesses. Most relevant, Mr. McClurg was a Managing Director at Guggenheim Partners, where he was a portfolio manager and responsible for portfolio construction and strategy for fixed income and private equity. He also has experience in leadership roles in technology companies such as Electronic Arts. Mr. McClurg holds an MS and an MBA from Pepperdine University, where he has served as an adjunct professor.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.21
|17.03
|9.44
|14.22
