Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

-2.2%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$60 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
$23.78
$29.10

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VAMO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cambria Value and Momentum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    CAMBRIA ETF TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Sep 08, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    1450004
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mebane Faber

Fund Description

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s net assets in U.S. exchange-listed equity securities that are undervalued according to various valuation metrics, including the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, commonly known as the “CAPE Shiller P/E ratio.” For the purposes of this policy, the Fund may invest in investments that provide exposure to such securities. These valuation metrics are derived by dividing the current market value of a reference index or asset by an inflation-adjusted normalized factor (typically earnings, book value, dividends, cash flows or sales) over the past seven to ten years. The Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), intends to employ systematic quantitative strategies in an effort to avoid overvalued and downtrending markets.

In attempting to avoid overvalued and downtrending markets, the Fund may hedge up to 100% of the value of the Fund’s long portfolio. The Fund may use derivatives, including U.S. exchange-traded stock index futures or options thereon, to attempt to effectuate such hedging during times when Cambria believes that the U.S. equity market is overvalued from a valuation standpoint, or Cambria’s models identify unfavorable trends and momentum in the U.S. equity market. During certain periods, including to collateralize the Fund’s investments in futures contracts, the Fund may invest up to 20% of the value of its net assets in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar denominated money market instruments or other high quality debt securities, or ETFs that invest in these instruments.

The Fund may invest in securities of companies in any industry, but will limit the maximum allocation to any particular sector to 25%. Although the Fund generally expects to invest in companies with larger market capitalizations, the Fund may also invest in small- and mid-capitalization companies. Filters will be implemented to screen for companies that pass sector exposure and liquidity requirements.

Cambria will utilize a quantitative model that combines value and momentum factors to identify which securities the Fund may purchase and sell and opportune times for purchases and sales. The Fund will look to allocate to the top performing value stocks based on value factors as well as absolute and relative momentum. Value will typically be measured on a longer time horizon (five to ten years) than momentum (typically less than one year).

The Fund may invest in U.S. exchange-listed preferred stocks. Preferred stocks include convertible and non-convertible preferred and preference stocks that are senior to common stock. The Fund may also invest in U.S. exchange-listed real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and engage in short sales of securities.

Cambria has discretion on a daily basis to actively manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings to meet target allocations monthly. As a result, the Fund may experience high portfolio turnover.

As of August 1, 2022, the Fund had significant investment exposure to companies in the industrials, materials, financial services and energy sectors.

VAMO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VAMO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -13.8% 30.8% 92.18%
1 Yr 3.5% -16.2% 40.4% 52.51%
3 Yr 16.6%* -22.0% 29.1% 3.66%
5 Yr 1.2%* -14.2% 15.7% 43.33%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.2% 5.5% 68.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VAMO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 8.6% -54.0% 17.4% 6.36%
2021 15.0% -22.5% 24.1% 4.19%
2020 -1.7% -19.4% 24.1% 83.85%
2019 -1.2% -5.5% 12.9% 97.37%
2018 -2.4% -14.0% 2.4% 66.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VAMO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -33.0% 30.8% 28.49%
1 Yr 10.7% -52.8% 40.4% 15.64%
3 Yr 12.6%* -21.4% 29.1% 8.64%
5 Yr 4.5%* -14.1% 16.8% 13.01%
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VAMO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 8.6% -54.0% 17.4% 6.94%
2021 15.0% -22.5% 24.1% 4.19%
2020 -1.7% -19.4% 24.1% 83.85%
2019 -1.2% -5.5% 12.9% 97.37%
2018 -2.4% -14.0% 2.4% 70.07%

VAMO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VAMO Category Low Category High VAMO % Rank
Net Assets 60 M 818 K 5.18 B 68.72%
Number of Holdings 100 3 2670 45.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.95 M -175 M 1.1 B 76.61%
Weighting of Top 10 16.38% 1.5% 100.0% 86.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Unum Group 1.26%
  2. Travelers Cos., Inc. 1.22%
  3. TimkenSteel Corp. 1.18%
  4. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 1.17%
  5. Nucor Corp. 1.17%
  6. Boise Cascade Co. 1.15%
  7. Ryerson Holding Corp. 1.15%
  8. Chord Energy Corp. 1.13%
  9. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. 1.13%
  10. Permian Resources Corp. 1.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VAMO % Rank
Stocks 		78.08% -2.90% 119.13% 25.58%
Cash 		21.92% -67.46% 106.99% 67.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 72.51%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 75.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 71.76%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 76.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VAMO % Rank
Energy 		32.57% 0.00% 32.57% 0.67%
Financial Services 		22.30% 0.00% 83.83% 20.00%
Basic Materials 		16.33% 0.00% 28.58% 3.33%
Industrials 		11.27% 0.00% 31.93% 46.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.04% 0.00% 88.83% 81.33%
Consumer Defense 		4.77% 0.00% 33.38% 66.67%
Technology 		2.11% 0.00% 43.24% 94.00%
Real Estate 		1.41% 0.00% 10.93% 52.67%
Communication Services 		1.27% 0.00% 32.32% 91.33%
Healthcare 		0.91% 0.00% 100.00% 99.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 95.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VAMO % Rank
US 		77.11% -24.26% 116.70% 21.05%
Non US 		0.97% -43.01% 95.82% 67.25%

VAMO - Expenses

Operational Fees

VAMO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.44% 13.51% 98.85%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 2.50% 8.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

VAMO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VAMO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VAMO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% 40.00%

VAMO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VAMO Category Low Category High VAMO % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.49% 0.00% 9.33% 11.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VAMO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VAMO Category Low Category High VAMO % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -3.33% 2.16% 6.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VAMO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VAMO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mebane Faber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2015

6.73

6.7%

Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

