Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

VABS | Active ETF

$23.43

$12.8 M

3.39%

$0.79

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.7%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$12.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.5
$22.75
$23.59

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VABS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus ETFs
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Nick Rinaldi

Fund Description

Newfleet Asset Management (Newfleet”), a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in asset-backed securities (“ABS”) and mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including commercial MBS and residential MBS. ABS and MBS may be issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, or issued by non-government entities, such as commercial banks or other private lenders.

Newfleet applies a time-tested approach to select securities within the securitized credit sectors of the fixed income market by utilizing a relative value, sector rotation approach, which seeks to target ABS and MBS that provide competitive yield and current income. This process involves continuous evaluation of the securitized credit sectors to each other. After evaluating each sector, Newfleet seeks to identify appropriate securities for investment within the ABS and MBS sectors by conducting a review of the underlying asset of the potential investment, assessing the loan originator and management team of the issuer, and analyzing the deal structure and cash flow priorities. Newfleet also assesses and evaluates pre-issuance pricing discussions (i.e., “deal talk”) when considering investments in newly issued ABS and MBS. Securities selected for investment are typically those that Newfleet believes offer the greatest available potential to achieve relatively high income based on Newfleet’s risk-reward analysis.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade tranches of ABS and MBS, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such investments. The Fund may use derivatives, such as credit default swaps, to increase or hedge (decrease) investment exposure to various fixed income sectors and instruments.

The Fund will invest exclusively in debt tranches of ABS and MBS. The types of ABS in which the Fund may invest include those backed by auto loans, timeshare receivables, consumer loans, equipment leases, rentals, whole business securitizations, credit card receivables, and student loans, as well as other types of ABS that Newfleet determines are appropriate for investment. There is no limitation on the maturity of the Fund’s debt investments.

The Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in MBS, which shall include all types of agency and non-agency MBS. In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of July 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the financial and real estate sectors.

Read More

VABS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VABS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -9.6% 3.4% 94.80%
1 Yr 1.6% -12.5% -0.1% 16.44%
3 Yr 0.0%* -7.2% 2.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.8% 3.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.1% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VABS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.2% -17.7% 17.8% N/A
2021 N/A -20.8% 2.9% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -50.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VABS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -9.6% 3.4% 95.30%
1 Yr N/A -12.5% -0.1% 16.10%
3 Yr N/A* -7.2% 2.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VABS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.2% -17.7% 17.7% N/A
2021 N/A -20.8% 2.9% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 4.2% N/A

VABS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VABS Category Low Category High VABS % Rank
Net Assets 12.8 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 97.67%
Number of Holdings 94 4 4919 88.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.48 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 97.33%
Weighting of Top 10 27.74% 1.7% 100.0% 37.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mercury Financial Credit Card Master Trust 3.80%
  2. Tricolor Auto Securitization Trust 2022-1 3.50%
  3. ACC Auto Trust 2021-A 3.43%
  4. JP Morgan Trust 2015-5 2.92%
  5. BPR Trust 2021-KEN 2.85%
  6. Mission Lane Credit Card Master Trust 2.27%
  7. Alaska Airlines 2020-1 Class A Pass Through Trust 2.25%
  8. Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2021-N3 2.25%
  9. Veros Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1 2.24%
  10. Taco Bell Funding LLC 2.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VABS % Rank
Other 		57.06% -2.59% 10.19% 56.59%
Bonds 		40.46% 49.71% 194.71% 10.68%
Cash 		2.48% -102.46% 39.20% 77.80%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 62.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 65.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.71% 96.66%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VABS % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 64.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 44.09% 77.13%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.27% 0.33%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.66%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 78.46%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 73.63% 98.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VABS % Rank
US 		40.46% 0.00% 165.96% 9.18%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 72.71% 94.82%

VABS - Expenses

Operational Fees

VABS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.02% 2.48% 77.63%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.19% 86.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

VABS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VABS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VABS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 10.92%

VABS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VABS Category Low Category High VABS % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.39% 0.00% 11.65% 38.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VABS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VABS Category Low Category High VABS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.27% 4.98% 31.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VABS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VABS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nick Rinaldi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Mr. Rinaldi is co-head of the securitized products team, specializing in asset-backed and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser in 2011, he held this same role on the fixed income team at Goodwin Capital Advisers. Mr. Rinaldi began his career at Goodwin Capital’s predecessor, Phoenix Investment Counsel, in 1992 and joined the multi-sector fixed income team in 1994 as a credit analyst for the securitized products sector, specializing in asset-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and residential mortgage-backed securities. Mr. Rinaldi earned a B.S. in finance from Northeastern University and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Connecticut. He began his career in the investment industry in 1992.

David Albrycht

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Mr. Albrycht is president and Chief Investment Officer of Newfleet. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Albrycht was Executive Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with Goodwin Capital Advisers, a former Virtus investment management subsidiary. Mr. Albrycht joined the Goodwin multi-sector fixed income team in 1985 as a credit analyst and has managed fixed income portfolios since 1991.

Zachary Szyndlar,

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Mr. Szyndlar supports the securitized products team with research on asset-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser in 2014, Mr. Szyndlar was a research consultant at Symmetry Partners, LLC. Mr. Szyndlar holds a B.S. in accounting from Salve Regina University, and an M.S. in finance from Fairfield University. He is a CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst®) charterholder. Mr. Szyndlar began his career in the investment industry in 2013.

Andrew Szabo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Szabo is currently a managing director in the fixed-income division of Phoenix Duff & Phelps, his employer since 1986.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.1 2.41

