Newfleet Asset Management (“Newfleet”), a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in asset-backed securities (“ABS”) and mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including commercial MBS and residential MBS. ABS and MBS may be issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, or issued by non-government entities, such as commercial banks or other private lenders.

Newfleet applies a time-tested approach to select securities within the securitized credit sectors of the fixed income market by utilizing a relative value, sector rotation approach, which seeks to target ABS and MBS that provide competitive yield and current income. This process involves continuous evaluation of the securitized credit sectors to each other. After evaluating each sector, Newfleet seeks to identify appropriate securities for investment within the ABS and MBS sectors by conducting a review of the underlying asset of the potential investment, assessing the loan originator and management team of the issuer, and analyzing the deal structure and cash flow priorities. Newfleet also assesses and evaluates pre-issuance pricing discussions (i.e., “deal talk”) when considering investments in newly issued ABS and MBS. Securities selected for investment are typically those that Newfleet believes offer the greatest available potential to achieve relatively high income based on Newfleet’s risk-reward analysis.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade tranches of ABS and MBS, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such investments. The Fund may use derivatives, such as credit default swaps, to increase or hedge (decrease) investment exposure to various fixed income sectors and instruments.

The Fund will invest exclusively in debt tranches of ABS and MBS. The types of ABS in which the Fund may invest include those backed by auto loans, timeshare receivables, consumer loans, equipment leases, rentals, whole business securitizations, credit card receivables, and student loans, as well as other types of ABS that Newfleet determines are appropriate for investment. There is no limitation on the maturity of the Fund’s debt investments.

The Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in MBS, which shall include all types of agency and non-agency MBS. In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of July 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the financial and real estate sectors.