Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.6%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$324 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.4
$47.98
$49.93

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

UTWO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The UST 2 Year Note Fund is a passively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the ICE BofA Current 2-Year US Treasury Index (GA02) (“Underlying Index”). Under normal market conditions, F/m Investments, LLC d/b/a North Slope Capital, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the UST 2 Year Note Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the UST 2 Year Note Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Underlying Index. The Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements in amounts not exceeding one-third of the Fund’s total assets (including the amount borrowed).

The Underlying Index

The Underlying Index was established December 31, 1987 by ICE Data Services (the “Index Provider”). The ICE BofA Current 2-Year US Treasury Index is a one-security index comprised of the most recently issued 2-year US Treasury note. The index is rebalanced monthly. In order to qualify for inclusion, a 2-year note must be auctioned on or before the third business day before the last business day of the month. The Underlying Index may be comprised of only one or two U.S. Treasury securities at a given time. The components of the Underlying Index change at the start of the month following any month when there has been a new public sale by the U.S. Government (referred to as an “auction”) of an underlying Treasury Security (or Securities). This periodic

transition to the most-recently auctioned Treasury bill, note, or bond of a stated maturity, which is referred to as the “on-the-run” or “OTR” security of that maturity, occurs on one day. An OTR security is the most recently issued of a periodically issued security (as opposed to an off-the-run security, which is a security that has been issued before the most recent issue and is still outstanding).

The Underlying Index is calculated and administered by the Index Provider, which is not affiliated with the UST 2 Year Note Fund or the Adviser. Additional information regarding the Underlying Index, including its value, is available at https://indices.theice.com/. The UST 2 Year Note Fund’s investment strategy is to pursue its investment objective. The UST 2 Year Note Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities or other investments not included in the Underlying Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the UST 2 Year Note Fund track the Underlying Index.

The UST 2 Year Note Fund has elected to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

Read More

UTWO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

UTWO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UTWO Category Low Category High UTWO % Rank
Net Assets 324 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 2 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 144 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 99.67% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 99.65%
  2. U.S. Bank Money Market Deposit Account 0.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UTWO % Rank
Bonds 		99.62% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.38% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTWO % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.05% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTWO % Rank
US 		99.62% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

UTWO - Expenses

Operational Fees

UTWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

UTWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

UTWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UTWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

UTWO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UTWO Category Low Category High UTWO % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.09% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UTWO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UTWO Category Low Category High UTWO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UTWO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

UTWO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

