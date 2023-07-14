The Lyrical U.S. Value Index (the “Index”), developed by Lyrical Asset Management LP (the “Adviser”), seeks to create a passively managed proxy for deep value investing by using propriety investment screens to identify 200 stocks from a universe of potential investment candidates of the cheapest quintile (e.g., bottom one-fifth) of the top 1,000 US stocks by market capitalization, based on one year forward median analyst projected price to earnings ratio, per FactSet Research Systems Inc. (“FactSet”). Cheapest is defined as the lowest projected forward price-to-earnings ratio for the next twelve months (“NTM P/E”). The NTM P/E is determined using the greater of the non-GAAP or GAAP median consensus estimate of forward price-to-earnings ratio available as of each quarter-end. Each stock in the cheapest quintile is then equally weighted as compared to other stocks within the Index. As a result, it is anticipated that the Index will be comprised primarily of mid-capitalization US companies.

GKD Index Partners LLC d/b/a Alerian (the “Index Provider”), who is not affiliated with the Adviser or the Fund, compiles and calculates the Index. The Index and the Fund are each reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis. The Index was established on August 27, 2021. The capitalization range of the Index was $4.1 billion to $454.2 billion as of December 31, 2022. The components of the Index, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, may change over time.

The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding stock of each company in the Index in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest 25% or more of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in an industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time, thus the Fund’s portfolio holdings, and the extent to which it concentrates its investments, are likely to change over time. The Index’s methodology does not focus on industries and instead screens individual companies. As a result, it is possible, but not likely, that the Index may, at times, be concentrated in one or more industries.