The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

US VALUE ETF

USVT | ETF

$27.42

$6 M

0.87%

$0.24

3.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

15.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6 M

Holdings in Top 10

6.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.9
$22.72
$28.98

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

USVT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    US VALUE ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 02, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Dan DeSerio

Fund Description

The Lyrical U.S. Value Index (the “Index”), developed by Lyrical Asset Management LP (the “Adviser”), seeks to create a passively managed proxy for deep value investing by using propriety investment screens to identify 200 stocks from a universe of potential investment candidates of the cheapest quintile (e.g., bottom one-fifth) of the top 1,000 US stocks by market capitalization, based on one year forward median analyst projected price to earnings ratio, per FactSet Research Systems Inc. (“FactSet”). Cheapest is defined as the lowest projected forward price-to-earnings ratio for the next twelve months (“NTM P/E”). The NTM P/E is determined using the greater of the non-GAAP or GAAP median consensus estimate of forward price-to-earnings ratio available as of each quarter-end. Each stock in the cheapest quintile is then equally weighted as compared to other stocks within the Index. As a result, it is anticipated that the Index will be comprised primarily of mid-capitalization US companies.

GKD Index Partners LLC d/b/a Alerian (the “Index Provider”), who is not affiliated with the Adviser or the Fund, compiles and calculates the Index. The Index and the Fund are each reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis. The Index was established on August 27, 2021. The capitalization range of the Index was $4.1 billion to $454.2 billion as of December 31, 2022. The components of the Index, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, may change over time.

The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding stock of each company in the Index in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest 25% or more of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in an industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time, thus the Fund’s portfolio holdings, and the extent to which it concentrates its investments, are likely to change over time. The Index’s methodology does not focus on industries and instead screens individual companies. As a result, it is possible, but not likely, that the Index may, at times, be concentrated in one or more industries.

Read More

USVT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USVT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -16.6% 13.4% 89.97%
1 Yr 15.5% -34.1% 14.1% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -15.1% 91.2% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -16.0% 41.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.1% 21.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USVT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -56.4% 42.6% N/A
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -27.7% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -8.2% 11.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USVT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -19.0% 13.4% 96.99%
1 Yr N/A -34.1% 56.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -15.1% 91.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 41.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.9% 22.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USVT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -56.4% 42.6% N/A
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -27.7% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 14.7% N/A

USVT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USVT Category Low Category High USVT % Rank
Net Assets 6 M 504 K 30.4 B 99.01%
Number of Holdings 199 9 2354 16.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 982 K 2.87 K 9.16 B 99.26%
Weighting of Top 10 6.15% 5.3% 99.9% 99.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Super Micro Computer, Inc. 0.60%
  2. WESCO International, Inc. 0.60%
  3. Builders FirstSource, Inc. 0.60%
  4. Civitas Resources, Inc. 0.59%
  5. United Rentals, Inc. 0.59%
  6. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 0.59%
  7. AutoNation, Inc. 0.58%
  8. Atkore International Group, Inc. 0.58%
  9. Avis Budget Group, Inc. 0.58%
  10. Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USVT % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 85.69% 100.65% 44.96%
Cash 		0.68% -0.65% 14.30% 55.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 56.51%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 56.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 56.02%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 57.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USVT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 86.49%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 75.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 84.28%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 31.42% 89.68%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 32.47% 74.20%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.11% 3.93%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.17% 5.41%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.80% 52.58%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.79% 93.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.62% 8.35%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.88% 27.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USVT % Rank
US 		99.32% 55.79% 100.30% 48.89%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.04% 47.67%

USVT - Expenses

Operational Fees

USVT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.47% 0.01% 2.78% 89.38%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.20% 12.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

USVT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USVT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USVT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% 18.08%

USVT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USVT Category Low Category High USVT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.87% 0.00% 9.46% 29.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USVT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USVT Category Low Category High USVT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.84% 4.73% 3.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USVT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USVT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dan DeSerio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2021

0.71

0.7%

Dan DeSerio joined the Adviser in January 2008 serving various roles through the company’s growth. Mr. DeSerio is currently the Director of Operations & Trading at the Adviser in addition to his role as the U.S. Value ETF Portfolio Manager. In that capacity he has been the principal architect of the Adviser’s trading systems. Prior to his employment with the Adviser, Mr. DeSerio served as an associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers from September 2006 to December 2007. Mr. DeSerio graduated from The College of New Jersey and has holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

