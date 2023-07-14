Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.9%
1 yr return
15.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$6 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.2%
Expense Ratio 3.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Lyrical U.S. Value Index (the “Index”), developed by Lyrical Asset Management LP (the “Adviser”), seeks to create a passively managed proxy for deep value investing by using propriety investment screens to identify 200 stocks from a universe of potential investment candidates of the cheapest quintile (e.g., bottom one-fifth) of the top 1,000 US stocks by market capitalization, based on one year forward median analyst projected price to earnings ratio, per FactSet Research Systems Inc. (“FactSet”). Cheapest is defined as the lowest projected forward price-to-earnings ratio for the next twelve months (“NTM P/E”). The NTM P/E is determined using the greater of the non-GAAP or GAAP median consensus estimate of forward price-to-earnings ratio available as of each quarter-end. Each stock in the cheapest quintile is then equally weighted as compared to other stocks within the Index. As a result, it is anticipated that the Index will be comprised primarily of mid-capitalization US companies.
GKD Index Partners LLC d/b/a Alerian (the “Index Provider”), who is not affiliated with the Adviser or the Fund, compiles and calculates the Index. The Index and the Fund are each reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis. The Index was established on August 27, 2021. The capitalization range of the Index was $4.1 billion to $454.2 billion as of December 31, 2022. The components of the Index, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, may change over time.
The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding stock of each company in the Index in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest 25% or more of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in an industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time, thus the Fund’s portfolio holdings, and the extent to which it concentrates its investments, are likely to change over time. The Index’s methodology does not focus on industries and instead screens individual companies. As a result, it is possible, but not likely, that the Index may, at times, be concentrated in one or more industries.
|Period
|USVT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-16.6%
|13.4%
|89.97%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-34.1%
|14.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.1%
|91.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.0%
|41.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.1%
|21.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|USVT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.5%
|-56.4%
|42.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.7%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.2%
|11.3%
|N/A
|Period
|USVT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-19.0%
|13.4%
|96.99%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-34.1%
|56.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|91.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|41.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.9%
|22.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|USVT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.5%
|-56.4%
|42.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.7%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|14.7%
|N/A
|USVT
|Category Low
|Category High
|USVT % Rank
|Net Assets
|6 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|99.01%
|Number of Holdings
|199
|9
|2354
|16.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|982 K
|2.87 K
|9.16 B
|99.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.15%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|99.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USVT % Rank
|Stocks
|99.32%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|44.96%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|55.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|56.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|56.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|56.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|57.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USVT % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|86.49%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|75.18%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|84.28%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.42%
|89.68%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|74.20%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|3.93%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|5.41%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|52.58%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|93.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|8.35%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|27.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USVT % Rank
|US
|99.32%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|48.89%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|47.67%
|USVT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.47%
|0.01%
|2.78%
|89.38%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|12.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|USVT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|USVT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|USVT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|227.00%
|18.08%
|USVT
|Category Low
|Category High
|USVT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.87%
|0.00%
|9.46%
|29.10%
|USVT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|USVT
|Category Low
|Category High
|USVT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|3.76%
|USVT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Dan DeSerio joined the Adviser in January 2008 serving various roles through the company’s growth. Mr. DeSerio is currently the Director of Operations & Trading at the Adviser in addition to his role as the U.S. Value ETF Portfolio Manager. In that capacity he has been the principal architect of the Adviser’s trading systems. Prior to his employment with the Adviser, Mr. DeSerio served as an associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers from September 2006 to December 2007. Mr. DeSerio graduated from The College of New Jersey and has holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
