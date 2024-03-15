Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 03/15/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 03/15/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. Treasuries that have a remaining maturity of one to three years and investments that have economic characteristics (i.e., risk and return characteristics) that are substantially similar to the economic characteristics of such Treasuries. The Index is composed of fixed-rate coupon U.S. Treasury securities maturing in one to three years or with remaining maturities between one and three years.
The Index, which was created and is maintained by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”), is designed to measure the performance of a portfolio composed of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have a nominal fixed rate coupon and remaining maturities of one to three years (the “maturity range”), excluding amounts held by the Federal Reserve system. Treasury bills, inflation-linked bonds, floating rate bonds, Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities (“STRIPS”), and state and local government series bonds are excluded from the Index. The Index includes securities of varying maturities within the maturity range. The Index employs a “laddering” approach to select its constituents. Each month the Index selects one Treasury security maturing in each month represented in the maturity range. If there are two or more Treasury securities within a given maturity month, then the most recently issued security is selected for inclusion in the Index. As a result, the Index generally will be composed of 24 constituent securities at each rebalance date (unless there are no eligible securities for a given maturity month). The constituent securities are equally weighted at the time of selection and at each reconstitution. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a monthly basis. On each monthly reconstitution date, the constituent securities with the shortest amount of time to maturity (i.e., less than one year) are removed from the Index and new securities with a longer amount of time to maturity (i.e., three years) are added to the Index. Additionally, the most recently issued two-year Treasury note is likely to replace a more seasoned note at the two-year maturity point of the Index.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its net assets) in the securities of companies assigned to a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments in such industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent as the Index.
|Period
|USSH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|USSH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|USSH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|USSH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|USSH % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USSH % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|USSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|USSH % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|USSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|USSH % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...