Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF

ETF
USSE
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.2058 +0.13 +0.53%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 09/01/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF

USSE | ETF

$25.21

-

-

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$25.07
$25.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

USSE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant &amp; Hamill
  • Inception Date
    Aug 30, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of companies whose stock is traded on U.S. markets, including depositary receipts (ADRs) or shares issued by companies incorporated outside of the United States. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice sixty (60) days prior to any change in this investment policy.
The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets opportunistically based on market information and does not limit its investment analysis approach to value, growth, or core (exhibiting neither overwhelming growth nor value attributes) investment styles.
The Adviser believes that returns in excess of general market returns can be achieved by actively managing investment portfolios. The Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes have superior growth potential and are trading at a discount to the Adviser’s estimate of the companies’ intrinsic value.
The Adviser’s investment process is driven by fundamental research utilizing a combination of external and proprietary research in its selection process. Through a combination of quantitative analysis (which may encompass techniques such as evaluation of financial data or statistical/mathematical modeling), fundamental analysis (which may include assessments of a company’s holdings or key characteristics, as well as broader economic factors) and experienced judgment, the Adviser seeks to identify companies that have historically generated, or are positioned to generate, superior returns on investments.
The team integrates a company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices within its investment processes. Specifically, the team evaluates the materiality of ESG exposures for companies in the strategy universe, benchmarks exposures against industry peers, and lastly integrates exposures into the team’s valuation process.

Stocks may be sold when conditions have changed and the company’s prospects are no longer attractive, its stock price has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
Read More

USSE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

USSE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USSE Category Low Category High USSE % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USSE % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

USSE - Expenses

Operational Fees

USSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

USSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

USSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

USSE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USSE Category Low Category High USSE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USSE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USSE Category Low Category High USSE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USSE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

USSE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

