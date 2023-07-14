Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc. (Morningstar or Index Provider). The Underlying Index includes large- and mid-capitalization stocks representing the top 85% of the investable universe (i.e., U.S. equity market) by float-adjusted market capitalization (“float-adjusted” means that only shares that are estimated to be publicly available to investors are included in the calculation of market capitalization). The Underlying Index is governed by published, objective rules for security selection, exclusion, rebalancing and adjustments for corporate actions. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually. As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 615 securities with capitalizations ranging from $244 million to $2.10 trillion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index). However, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a representative sampling strategy whereby the Fund will invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the

same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund generally rebalances and reconstitutes its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the technology sector.