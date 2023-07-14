Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

ETF
USPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.2857 -0.05 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
USPX (ETF)

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.2857 -0.05 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
USPX (ETF)

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.2857 -0.05 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

USPX | ETF

$39.29

$790 M

1.28%

$0.50

0.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.0%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.9%

Net Assets

$790 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.3
$31.14
$39.34

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

USPX | ETF

$39.29

$790 M

1.28%

$0.50

0.03%

USPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc. (Morningstar or Index Provider). The Underlying Index includes large- and mid-capitalization stocks representing the top 85% of the investable universe (i.e., U.S. equity market) by float-adjusted market capitalization (“float-adjusted” means that only shares that are estimated to be publicly available to investors are included in the calculation of market capitalization). The Underlying Index is governed by published, objective rules for security selection, exclusion, rebalancing and adjustments for corporate actions. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually. As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 615 securities with capitalizations ranging from $244 million to $2.10 trillion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index). However, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a representative sampling strategy whereby the Fund will invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the

same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund generally rebalances and reconstitutes its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the technology sector.

Read More

USPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 16.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 9.4%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 7.9%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 9.3% N/A N/A N/A
2020 3.1% N/A N/A N/A
2019 6.1% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -1.6% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 9.3% N/A N/A N/A
2020 3.1% N/A N/A N/A
2019 6.1% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -1.6% N/A N/A N/A

USPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USPX Category Low Category High USPX % Rank
Net Assets 790 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 624 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 140 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 23.29% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.98%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.56%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 1.90%
  5. Alphabet Inc 1.72%
  6. Tesla Inc 1.56%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.54%
  8. Alphabet Inc 1.50%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc 1.31%
  10. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.79% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.21% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USPX % Rank
US 		99.79% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

USPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

USPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

USPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

USPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

USPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USPX Category Low Category High USPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.28% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USPX Category Low Category High USPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

USPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×