Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.0%
1 yr return
16.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.9%
Net Assets
$790 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.3%
Expense Ratio 0.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc. (Morningstar or Index Provider). The Underlying Index includes large- and mid-capitalization stocks representing the top 85% of the investable universe (i.e., U.S. equity market) by float-adjusted market capitalization (“float-adjusted” means that only shares that are estimated to be publicly available to investors are included in the calculation of market capitalization). The Underlying Index is governed by published, objective rules for security selection, exclusion, rebalancing and adjustments for corporate actions. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually. As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 615 securities with capitalizations ranging from $244 million to $2.10 trillion.
The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index). However, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a representative sampling strategy whereby the Fund will invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the
same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund generally rebalances and reconstitutes its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index.
The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the technology sector.
|Period
|USPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|7.9%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|USPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|9.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|3.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|6.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|-1.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|USPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|USPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|9.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|3.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|6.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|-1.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|790 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|624
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|140 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.29%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.79%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.21%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USPX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USPX % Rank
|US
|99.79%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.03%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|USPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.28%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|USPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2023
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.537
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...