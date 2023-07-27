Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

BrandywineGLOBAL-U.S. Fixed Income ETF

ETF
USFI
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.7547 +24.75 +0%
primary theme
N/A
USFI (ETF)

BrandywineGLOBAL-U.S. Fixed Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.7547 +24.75 +0%
primary theme
N/A
USFI (ETF)

BrandywineGLOBAL-U.S. Fixed Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.7547 +24.75 +0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BrandywineGLOBAL-U.S. Fixed Income ETF

USFI | ETF

$24.75

-

-

0.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$24.75
$24.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BrandywineGLOBAL-U.S. Fixed Income ETF

USFI | ETF

$24.75

-

-

0.39%

USFI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BrandywineGLOBAL-U.S. Fixed Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. fixed income securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics and provide investment exposure similar to U.S. fixed income securities. U.S. fixed income securities include debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities and political sub-divisions (including inflation index linked securities and municipal bonds); U.S. corporate debt securities, including debentures, bonds (including zero coupon bonds), bankers acceptances (issued by industrial, utility, finance, commercial banking or bank holding company organizations), convertible and non-convertible notes, commercial paper, certificates of deposits, and freely transferable promissory notes; mortgage-backed securities; and asset-backed securities. U.S. fixed income securities also include securities included in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index.

The Fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated investment grade fixed income securities. Investment grade fixed income securities are securities that are rated at the time of purchase in the top four ratings categories by one or more independent rating organizations such as S&P® Global Ratings (S&P®) (rated BBB- or better) or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) (rated Baa3 or higher) or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the sub-advisor. The Fund may invest in variable and floating rate securities. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

The sub-advisor intends to take an active approach to duration management and does not track the duration of the Fund’s benchmark index. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. Under normal conditions, the portfolio managers typically seek to maintain a dollar-weighted average effective duration for the Fund’s portfolio, including derivatives, of 1 to 10 years. The dollar-weighted average effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio may, however, exceed this range materially from time to time depending on the sub-advisor’s valuation analysis and macro-economic outlook.

A mortgage-backed security is an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by and packaged or “pooled” together by banks, mortgage lenders, various governmental agencies and other financial institutions for sale to investors to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities include securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in “pools” of mortgage loans issued or

guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). Securities issued by different government agencies or instrumentalities have different levels of credit support. The Fund may also invest in other types of mortgage securities that may be issued or guaranteed by private issuers including commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs).

The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and conditions. The Fund may also invest in restricted securities including Rule 144A securities.

An asset-backed security is a security backed by loans, leases, and other receivables. The Fund may invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the Fund may enter into various interest rate and credit-related derivatives, principally U.S. Treasury futures and credit default swaps (including credit default index swaps). The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain exposures to select interest rates, durations or credit risks. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. Derivatives that have economic characteristics and provide investment exposure similar to U.S. fixed income securities will be counted towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The portfolio managers’ investment process is top-down, macro-economic driven and value oriented. Their buy discipline is highlighted by patience and conviction. The portfolio managers develop a viewpoint on the business cycle in conjunction with a value-based analysis of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade fixed income securities to determine the Fund’s strategy duration, sector and quality exposures over time. Security selection is determined through analysis of both top-down, macroeconomic conditions as well as bottom-up, fundamental analysis within the context of their value-oriented framework.

In analyzing macroeconomic conditions, the portfolio managers take into account things such as geopolitical and demographic factors that might impact the overall economy. This framework informs the broad investment themes of the portfolio and helps the portfolio managers determine duration and sector allocations. Bottom-up, fundamental analysis is utilized to help identify specific securities or issues that might be invested in or should be avoided. The portfolio managers focus their investments on a limited number of securities that they believe represent attractive value, rather than invest the portfolio across a large spectrum of securities in

attempt to replicate an index-like distribution. If they do not find value in a particular sector, industry or security, they will not invest in it. The portfolio managers utilize both qualitative and quantitative criteria (including proprietary quantitative models) as part of the portfolio construction process, including in determining that an investment represents an attractive value. An investment offers an attractive value if the portfolio managers, through their analysis, have determined that the investment is mispriced and trading below what current or expected economic conditions warrant. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.

The portfolio managers sell fixed income securities or sectors when they no longer meet their value criteria. This could be due to the impact of the business cycle or fundamental changes affecting yield, spread or price. For example, they typically sell corporate bonds and mortgage-backed securities when spreads narrow significantly or when changing fundamentals introduce risks outweighing potential rewards. In some cases, they may modify the characteristics or risk profile of a sector instead of completely eliminating exposure, such as by shortening duration.

The Fund anticipates engaging in active and frequent trading to achieve its investment goal.

Read More

USFI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

USFI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USFI Category Low Category High USFI % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USFI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

USFI - Expenses

Operational Fees

USFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.39% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

USFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

USFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

USFI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USFI Category Low Category High USFI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USFI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USFI Category Low Category High USFI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USFI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

USFI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×