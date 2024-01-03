Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SGI Enhanced Core ETF

ETF
USDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0875 +0.06 +0.23%
primary theme
N/A
USDX (ETF)

SGI Enhanced Core ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0875 +0.06 +0.23%
primary theme
N/A
USDX (ETF)

SGI Enhanced Core ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0875 +0.06 +0.23%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 03/01/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

SGI Enhanced Core ETF

USDX | ETF

$25.09

-

-

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$25.03
$25.09

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 03/01/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

SGI Enhanced Core ETF

USDX | ETF

$25.09

-

-

0.98%

USDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SGI Enhanced Core ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Feb 29, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and seeks to achieve its objective by (1) investing in a diversified portfolio of higher-yielding high quality short-term money market instruments, money market mutual funds and/or fixed-income and other debt-related instruments, and (2) investing in ultra-short-term options strategies that seek to generate current income. The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a fixed or stable net asset value ("NAV"). The Fund uses an actively traded put and call options strategy that chooses deep out of the money strike prices generally expiring within 1-7 days to generate income. The options selling strategy seeks to provide income using exposure to the value of the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) or other broad benchmark indices and is subject to limits on the potential gains and losses as a result of the nature of the options strategy. The Fund’s options contracts are intended to provide current income from option premiums and a limit on the Fund’s indirect participation in gains or losses, if any, of the increase in the value of the Index.

The Fund seeks to provide an “enhanced” yield compared to traditional option-based strategies. It does this by frequently selling short-term options (typically less than one week in duration), which usually generates more income than selling longer-term options over the same period.

In addition to its options investments, the Fund will hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities for collateral for the options, and to generate income. The Fund may also invest in fixed-income and other debt-related instruments, bank deposits and bank obligations (including certificates of deposit, time deposits and bankers' acceptances) of U.S. or foreign banks denominated in any currency, repurchase agreements and other registered investment companies, including ETFs.

In seeking to achieve its principal investment strategies, the Fund may engage in trading of portfolio securities that may result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending securities.

The Fund has elected to be, and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

Read More

USDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

USDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USDX Category Low Category High USDX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USDX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

USDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

USDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.98% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

USDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

USDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

USDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USDX Category Low Category High USDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USDX Category Low Category High USDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

USDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×