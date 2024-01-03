The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and seeks to achieve its objective by (1) investing in a diversified portfolio of higher-yielding high quality short-term money market instruments, money market mutual funds and/or fixed-income and other debt-related instruments, and (2) investing in ultra-short-term options strategies that seek to generate current income. The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a fixed or stable net asset value ("NAV"). The Fund uses an actively traded put and call options strategy that chooses deep out of the money strike prices generally expiring within 1-7 days to generate income. The options selling strategy seeks to provide income using exposure to the value of the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) or other broad benchmark indices and is subject to limits on the potential gains and losses as a result of the nature of the options strategy. The Fund’s options contracts are intended to provide current income from option premiums and a limit on the Fund’s indirect participation in gains or losses, if any, of the increase in the value of the Index.

The Fund seeks to provide an “enhanced” yield compared to traditional option-based strategies. It does this by frequently selling short-term options (typically less than one week in duration), which usually generates more income than selling longer-term options over the same period.

In addition to its options investments, the Fund will hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities for collateral for the options, and to generate income. The Fund may also invest in fixed-income and other debt-related instruments, bank deposits and bank obligations (including certificates of deposit, time deposits and bankers' acceptances) of U.S. or foreign banks denominated in any currency, repurchase agreements and other registered investment companies, including ETFs.

In seeking to achieve its principal investment strategies, the Fund may engage in trading of portfolio securities that may result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending securities.

The Fund has elected to be, and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).