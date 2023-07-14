Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$12.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$84.4
$80.26
$89.85

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

USBF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares USD Bond Factor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock-advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 12, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    James Mauro

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the BlackRock USD Bond Factor Index (the Underlying Index), which consists of investment-grade and high yield, each as determined by BlackRock Index Services, LLC (the Index Provider), U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. Component securities include U.S. Treasury bonds, mortgage-backed pass-through securities (MBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS) and investment-grade and high yield U.S. and non-U.S. corporate bonds. The Underlying Index includes bonds
registered with the SEC or exempt from registration at the time of issuance or offered pursuant to Rule 144A with or without registration rights. As of February 28, 2023, the Underlying Index includes approximately 9,755 component securities. The Fund may hold bonds of any maturity, although certain component securities are subject to individual maturity limits consistent with the Underlying Index methodology.
The Underlying Index seeks to enhance the performance and balance return sources of the aggregate U.S. dollar-denominated bond market while retaining similar risk characteristics. This methodology selects component bonds from the broad universe of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and allocates them according to factor-based insights, unlike the methodologies used by traditional market value-weighted bond indexes. Specifically, the Underlying Index determines constituents and their weights based on a proprietary factor model that systematically applies (1) macroeconomic factor timing, (2) macroeconomic factor tilt, and (3) style factors. These factors attempt to shift exposures along major risk dimensions, including interest rate risk and credit risk, as described below.
The first step of the factor model is macroeconomic factor timing, which considers high yield bond prices and the price momentum of high yield securities (commonly referred to as junk bonds) to determine the status of the economy (as reflected in the bond market) at a given point in time (i.e., whether default risk is low, average and declining, average and increasing, or high). The status of the economy at rebalance is used to determine several features of the Underlying Index composition, including the Underlying Index’s duration and duration-times-spread DxS, which measures credit volatility) targets, as well as determining high yield and MBS sector allocations. The Underlying Index sets the CMBS and ABS weights in line with the weights in the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF.
The second step of the factor model is macroeconomic factor tilt, which assigns the Underlying Index’s allocation to predetermined maturity bands of the yield curve, specifically (1) long-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds and (2) short- and intermediate-maturity investment grade corporate bonds in seeking to maximize total return per unit of risk (defined as duration for U.S. Treasuries and DxS for corporate bonds). The Underlying Index constituents are the result of an asset allocation optimization process that seeks maximum carry, the return generated from an investment in a higher yielding security over a lower yielding security, assuming prices remain constant, subject to the Underlying Index’s duration and DxS targets.
The last step of the factor model is to select individual securities based on style factor attributes: quality and value.
The quality factor seeks to reduce relative exposure to securities with the highest default risk, and the value factor seeks to increase the relative weight of bonds with lower market prices compared to other bonds with similar fundamental characteristics.
The Underlying Index is rebalanced on the last business day of each month. As of February 28, 2023, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities in the financials industry or sector and U.S. Treasury bonds. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.
BFA uses an indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to beat the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. Representative sampling is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value
and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration (i.e., a security's price sensitivity to a change in interest rates), maturity or credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.
The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index and to-be-announced (TBA) transactions that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the component securities of the Underlying Index, and the Fund will invest at least 90% of its assets in fixed income securities of the types included in the Underlying Index that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. The Fund will invest no more than 10% of its assets in futures, options and swaps contracts that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index as well as in fixed income securities other than the types included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a TBA position will be treated as part of that position for purposes of calculating investments in the component securities of the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).
The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, an affiliated person of the Fund and of BFA, the Fund's investment adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities), repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities, and securities of state or municipal governments and their political subdivisions are not considered to be issued by members of any industry.
Read More

USBF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USBF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -50.1% 6.9% 94.51%
1 Yr -2.2% -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USBF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -75.2% 1360.6% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USBF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 96.98%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USBF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -75.2% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

USBF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USBF Category Low Category High USBF % Rank
Net Assets 12.5 M 1.19 M 287 B 97.89%
Number of Holdings 601 1 17234 58.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.67 M -106 M 27.6 B 94.20%
Weighting of Top 10 33.63% 3.7% 100.0% 33.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Cash Funds: Treasury, SL Agency Shares 17.29%
  2. Fannie Mae Pool 3.12%
  3. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 2.45%
  4. Freddie Mac Pool 2.00%
  5. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 1.81%
  6. Ginnie Mae 1.72%
  7. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 1.66%
  8. HSBC Holdings PLC 1.50%
  9. Fannie Mae Pool 1.25%
  10. Freddie Mac Pool 1.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USBF % Rank
Bonds 		97.73% 3.97% 268.18% 94.04%
Cash 		18.81% -181.13% 95.99% 4.26%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.98% 24.74% 31.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 35.69%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 23.06% 11.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 37.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USBF % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		18.81% 0.00% 95.99% 1.27%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 36.14%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 89.76%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 14.22%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 74.00%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 74.46%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USBF % Rank
US 		97.73% 3.63% 210.09% 88.50%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 72.28%

USBF - Expenses

Operational Fees

USBF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 2.93% 94.13%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 10.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

USBF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USBF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USBF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

USBF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USBF Category Low Category High USBF % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.10% 0.00% 12.67% 85.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USBF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USBF Category Low Category High USBF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% 66.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USBF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USBF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Mauro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2021

0.63

0.6%

Head of San Francisco Fixed Income Core PM at BlackRock, Inc. since 2020; Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2014; Vice President of State Street Global Advisors from 2001 to 2010. James Mauro has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. (“BTC”) as a portfolio manager since 2011. Prior to joining BTC, Mr. Mauro was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors. His primary responsibilities include management of all government, inflation linked and derivative strategies. Other responsibilities include hedging and managing risk across all asset classes through futures and option overlays. James joined State Street Corporation in 1993. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager on the passive team where he co-managed several Bond Index portfolios.

Scott Radell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2021

0.63

0.6%

Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

