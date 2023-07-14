The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the BlackRock USD Bond Factor Index (the “ Underlying Index ” ), which consists of investment-grade and high yield, each as determined by BlackRock Index Services, LLC (the “ Index Provider ” ), U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. Component securities include U.S. Treasury bonds, mortgage-backed pass-through securities ( “ MBS ” ), commercial mortgage-backed securities ( “ CMBS ” ), asset-backed securities ( “ ABS ” ) and investment-grade and high yield U.S. and non-U.S. corporate bonds. The Underlying Index includes bonds

registered with the SEC or exempt from registration at the time of issuance or offered pursuant to Rule 144A with or without registration rights. As of February 28, 2023, the Underlying Index includes approximately 9,755 component securities. The Fund may hold bonds of any maturity, although certain component securities are subject to individual maturity limits consistent with the Underlying Index methodology.

The Underlying Index seeks to enhance the performance and balance return sources of the aggregate U.S. dollar-denominated bond market while retaining similar risk characteristics. This methodology selects component bonds from the broad universe of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and allocates them according to factor-based insights, unlike the methodologies used by traditional market value-weighted bond indexes. Specifically, the Underlying Index determines constituents and their weights based on a proprietary factor model that systematically applies (1) macroeconomic factor timing, (2) macroeconomic factor tilt, and (3) style factors. These factors attempt to shift exposures along major risk dimensions, including interest rate risk and credit risk, as described below.

The first step of the factor model is macroeconomic factor timing, which considers high yield bond prices and the price momentum of high yield securities (commonly referred to as “ junk bonds ” ) to determine the status of the economy (as reflected in the bond market) at a given point in time (i.e ., whether default risk is low, average and declining, average and increasing, or high). The status of the economy at rebalance is used to determine several features of the Underlying Index composition, including the Underlying Index’s duration and duration-times-spread “ DxS, ” which measures credit volatility) targets, as well as determining high yield and MBS sector allocations. The Underlying Index sets the CMBS and ABS weights in line with the weights in the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF.

The second step of the factor model is macroeconomic factor tilt, which assigns the Underlying Index’s allocation to predetermined maturity bands of the yield curve, specifically (1) long-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds and (2) short- and intermediate-maturity investment grade corporate bonds in seeking to maximize total return per unit of risk (defined as duration for U.S. Treasuries and DxS for corporate bonds). The Underlying Index constituents are the result of an asset allocation optimization process that seeks maximum carry, the return generated from an investment in a higher yielding security over a lower yielding security, assuming prices remain constant, subject to the Underlying Index’s duration and DxS targets.

The last step of the factor model is to select individual securities based on style factor attributes: quality and value.

The quality factor seeks to reduce relative exposure to securities with the highest default risk, and the value factor seeks to increase the relative weight of bonds with lower market prices compared to other bonds with similar fundamental characteristics.

The Underlying Index is rebalanced on the last business day of each month. As of February 28, 2023, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities in the financials industry or sector and U.S. Treasury bonds. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.

BFA uses an indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “ beat ” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “ Representative sampling ” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value

and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration ( i.e. , a security's price sensitivity to a change in interest rates), maturity or credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index and to-be-announced ( “ TBA ” ) transactions that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the component securities of the Underlying Index, and the Fund will invest at least 90% of its assets in fixed income securities of the types included in the Underlying Index that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. The Fund will invest no more than 10% of its assets in futures, options and swaps contracts that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index as well as in fixed income securities other than the types included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a TBA position will be treated as part of that position for purposes of calculating investments in the component securities of the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, an affiliated person of the Fund and of BFA, the Fund's investment adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.