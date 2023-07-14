The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index ("Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund also invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies that are active in some aspect of the uranium industry such as mining, refining, exploration, manufacturing of equipment for the uranium industry, technologies related to the uranium industry or the production of nuclear components, as well as investment trusts whose primary purpose is to provide exposure to physical uranium, and companies which primary business is the production/development of nuclear reactors and associated technology. The Fund may also invest in companies that do not derive a significant percentage of revenues from activities related to the uranium industry, but generate large absolute revenues from the uranium industry (in particular, uranium mining, exploration for uranium, physical uranium investments, technologies related to the uranium industry, or the production of nuclear components). The Fund's 80% investment policies are non-fundamental and require 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before they can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the uranium industry, as determined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"), including

companies that are engaged in uranium mining, exploration for uranium, technologies related to the uranium industry and the production of nuclear components. The stocks are screened for liquidity and weighted according to modified effective market capitalization, using a scheme that accounts for liquidity in determining final weights. In addition, the Index Provider, in partnership with ESG data provider Minerva Analytics Ltd., will screen the companies for exposure to "Controversial Weapons" on a quarterly basis. A company will be considered as exposed to Controversial Weapons and excluded from the Underlying Index if: (i) it is involved in the production development or maintenance of anti-personnel mines, biological or chemical weapons, cluster munitions, depleted uranium, nuclear weapons, or any other weapon that violate humanitarian principles through normal use; (ii) it produces or develops key and dedicated components for controversial weapons; (iii) it holds more than a 20% stake in a company that is involved in controversial weapons; or it is more than 50% owned by a company that is involved in controversial weapons. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 46 constituents, 43 of which are foreign companies. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.