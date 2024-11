The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities of large cap companies. The Fund considers a large cap company to be a company with a market capitalization that, at the time of purchase, is within with the capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in individual stocks, equity and index put options and/or put spreads, equity futures, Treasury Bills, and total returns swaps that implement a systematic trading strategy (STS). The Fund will own equity securities that, in the Adviser’s view, score well through quality, value, and growth screens, which are constructed using a weighting scheme designed to reduce overall portfolio volatility. The Adviser may replace a security if it believes another security offers a better return potential, with a preference for low portfolio turnover.

The Fund will utilize futures or a total return swap on the S&P 500 Index, as well as collect option premiums on S&P 500 puts during favorable market conditions to capture more equity market upside. A total return swap is an agreement whereby one party contracts to make periodic payments to another party based on the change in market value of certain underlying assets, which may include a basket of stocks, equity futures, Treasuries, Treasury futures, puts or calls, or an index during a specified period, in exchange for periodic payments based on a fixed or variable interest rate or the total return of other underlying assets.

Selling (or writing) a put option gives the buyer the right to sell shares of the option’s reference asset at a specified price (the “strike price”) through the expiration date of the option (American-style options) or only at the expiration date (European-style options). The seller of the put option receives an amount (premium) for selling the option. In the event the reference asset declines in value below the strike price and the buyer exercises its put option, the buyer will be entitled to receive the difference between the strike price and

the value of the reference asset (a gain offset by the premium originally paid for the option), and in the event the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date, the put option may end up worthless, resulting in a gain to the seller in the amount of premium received.

Finally, the Fund will hold Treasury Bills to provide a return on cash used as collateral for the options, total return swaps, and/or futures, employing either standard exchange-listed options or Flexible EXchange Options (“FLEX”). An options contract provides a buyer the option to buy (call option) or sell (put option) an asset at a strike price on a future date.

The S&P 500 Index, maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC, is designed to be comprised of stocks that are issued by the 500-leading large-cap U.S. operating companies and real estate investment trusts. The components of the Index are selected based on a variety of factors including the price of outstanding shares, market capitalization, liquidity public float, and financial viability. The Index is a market-capitalization weighted and float-adjusted index.