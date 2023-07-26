The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is comprised of companies that have business exposure in the production, generation, or distribution of green energy or are engaged in the establishment of a sustainable infrastructure to enable the use of renewable energy and that fulfill certain sustainability criteria. Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is reconstituted quarterly. The fund changes its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s reconstitution schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s schedule of portfolio changes. Any changes made to the Underlying Index in between scheduled reconstitutions (e.g., in the event of a corporate action) also will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s portfolio.

In constructing the Underlying Index, Solactive AG (“Solactive” or the “Index Provider”) begins with the parent index, the Solactive GBS United States All Cap Index PR (the “Parent Index”), which is designed to track the performance of approximately 100% of the free-float equity market capitalization (i.e., the amount of outstanding shares available for trading by the general public without restriction) in the United States. From the Parent Index, Solactive seeks to identify only those companies that meet the following criteria. Companies must:

i.Be headquartered in the United States;

ii.Have a free-float market capitalization of at least $100 million;

iii.Have a minimum average daily value traded of at least $1 million over 1 month and 6 month time periods; and

iv.Have business exposure in the production, generation, or distribution of green energy or be engaged in the establishment of a sustainable infrastructure to enable the use of renewable energy. This includes the following industries: green mobility (e.g., electric or alternative fuel vehicle manufacturing, charging stations or battery manufacturing), green fuel, green energy, green wholesale power, environmental services and pollution control, as classified by the FactSet Revere Business Industry Classification System (RBICS). FactSet determines business exposure by analyzing revenue streams of companies and classifying them by the industry where they generate the majority of their revenue.

From the companies that meet the above criteria, Solactive uses data from Sustainalytics, a global leader in sustainability research and analysis, to evaluate each company with respect to each of the sustainability criteria described below. Companies are excluded from the Underlying Index if they are determined by Sustainalytics:

■ To be “non-compliant” with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact (“UNGC”). A company is determined to be “non-compliant” if it does not act in accordance with the UNGC principles and their associated standards, conventions, and treaties. Sustainalytics analyzes news reports and other publicly available information to assess a company’s compliance with the normative principles of the UNGC — human rights, labor rights, the environment, and anti-corruption.

■ To have an environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risk score of 40 or higher.

■ To have involvement in controversial weapons (i.e., chemical biological or nuclear weapons, depleted uranium, cluster munitions and anti-personnel mines), the manufacture of tobacco products, or the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and/or small arms (non-assault weapons) to civilian customers.

■ To derive a specified percentage of revenues from or have a specified ownership interest in another company involved in, as applicable, certain business activities in one the following sectors: tobacco, thermal coal, oil and gas, or conventional weapons.

Sustainalytics reviews publicly available information to determine whether a company is involved in controversial weapons or derives a specified percentage of revenues from or has a specified ownership interest in one of the above sectors.

From the remaining companies that meet the above criteria, Solactive selects the top 50 securities with the highest free-float market capitalization for inclusion in the Underlying Index with a maximum of 10 securities per industry category. If less than 50 companies meet the above criteria, all such securities will be included in the Underlying Index, with a maximum of 10 securities per industry category. Each constituent of the Underlying Index is assigned an equal weight.

The fund uses a full replication indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index. As such, the fund invests directly in the component securities of the Underlying Index in substantially the same weightings in which they are represented in the Underlying Index. If it is not possible for the fund to acquire component securities due to limited availability or regulatory restrictions, the fund may use a representative sampling indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index instead of a full replication indexing strategy. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield), and liquidity measures similar to those of the Underlying Index. The fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index when using a representative sampling indexing strategy.

The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in component securities (including depositary receipts in respect of such securities) of the Underlying Index. In addition, the fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities issued by US companies that are classified as “green infrastructure companies” based on the Underlying Index’s criteria as summarized in this Prospectus. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated.

As of April 28, 2023, the Underlying Index consisted of 48 securities, with an average market capitalization of approximately $40.35 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $17.83 billion. As of April 28, 2023, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the industrials sector (57.87%). The industrials sector includes companies engaged in the manufacture and distribution of capital goods, such as those used in defense, construction and engineering, companies that manufacture and distribute electrical equipment and industrial machinery and those that provide commercial and transportation services and supplies. The fund’s exposure to particular sectors may change over time to correspond to changes in the Underlying Index.

While the fund is currently classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it may operate as or become classified as “diversified” over time.

The fund or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Solactive, and Solactive bears no liability with respect to the fund or securities or any index on which the fund or securities are based.

Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, stock index futures, options on futures, swap contracts and other types of derivatives in seeking performance that corresponds to its Underlying Index and will not use such instruments for speculative purposes.

Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.