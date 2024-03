The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is comprised of large- and mid-cap U.S. equity securities with the most improved consensus ratings based on data from Bloomberg Analyst Recommendations (“ANR”), an affiliate of the Index Provider. The Index Provider aims to select the 50 companies with the most improved consensus ratings over the previous 12 months.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a security must be included in the Bloomberg U.S. Large Mid Universe, which is a float market-cap-weighted equity benchmark that covers 85% of the market cap of the U.S. equity market. Eligible security types include all listed equities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and certain business development companies (“BDCs”). The Underlying Index excludes securities that do not have sufficient trading volume or analyst ratings. A security must have greater than 10 analysts covering it to be eligible for inclusion in the

Underlying Index. The Index Provider collects recommendations by equity research analysts for various financial institutions to build a proprietary “ANR” score for each company. Using a scale of 1 to 5 (where 1 indicates a strong sell rating and 5 indicates a strong buy rating), the Index Provider determines a consensus rating for each security that represents the average rating of all analysts who updated their recommendation for that security within the last 12 months. To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a security must have a consensus rating of less than 4 and greater than 1. Securities that do not have gross margin or net profit margin data for the previous 5 years or that do not have a consensus rating from either 6 or 12 months prior are also excluded.

Securities that satisfy this eligibility criteria are then assigned an “ANR Improvers Score” by the Index Provider. The ANR Improvers Score is equal to the combined improvement in Consensus Rating over the previous 6 months and the previous 12 months. The 50 companies with the highest ANR Improvers Scores are included in the Underlying Index.

Upon completion of the screening process, the Underlying Index components are equally weighted.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

As of January 31, 2024, the Underlying Index was comprised of 50 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $6.2 billion to $307.1 billion.