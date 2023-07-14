Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.11 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.0
$48.16
$50.05

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

UNIY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially similar to the economic characteristics of such component securities, which may include to-be-announced (“TBA”) transactions in mortgage-backed securities, U.S. Treasury futures, and credit default swaps.

The Index is provided by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“Bloomberg” or the “Index Provider”). The Index seeks to provide comprehensive exposure to the U.S. dollar (USD)-denominated bond market, while enhancing yield within desired risk parameters and constraints, as described below.

The Index is comprised of USD-denominated bonds. The Index deconstructs the USD-denominated bond market, as represented by USD-denominated, taxable bonds that are rated either investment grade (i.e., rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB- or above by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively) or high yield (i.e., rated Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively), into one of the five categories of debt described below. The constituents in each category, except for US Investment Grade Debt, are weighted by market capitalization. The weighting of the constituents in the US Investment Grade Debt category is determined by the Index Provider’s proprietary weighting methodology, which is described below.

US Investment Grade Debt  –  This category is designed to broadly capture the USD-denominated investment grade bond market, which consists of Treasuries, government-related and corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities publicly issued in the U.S. or global markets.
The weight of this category is determined by assigning 50% of a weight determined in accordance with the Index Provider’s proprietary, rules-based weighting methodology to those issuers assigned to the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index and the other 50% of the weight to those issuers assigned to the Bloomberg US Aggregate Enhanced Yield Index. This proprietary weighting methodology is designed to earn a greater yield while generally seeking to maintain the risk characteristics of the market capitalization-weighted US Investment Grade Debt exposure.
Restricted Securities  –  This category consists of investment grade, USD-denominated privately-placed securities, including those sold in reliance on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") Rule 144A and Regulation S, each of which is an exemption from the SEC registration requirements prescribed in Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") permitting, subject to certain conditions, the public resale of restricted securities.
Eurodollar Debt  –  Designed to broadly capture the USD-denominated investment grade Eurobond market, this category consists of investment grade debt denominated in U.S. dollars and publicly issued in non-U.S. developed/Eurobond markets.
US Corporate High Yield Debt  –  This category seeks to broadly capture the market of USD-denominated corporate bonds rated below investment grade, including debt issued by speculative issuers.
US Emerging Markets Debt  –  This category captures USD-denominated fixed-rate sovereign and corporate debt issued in emerging markets.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, Treasuries, government-related bonds, and investment grade corporate bonds must have at least $300 million par amount outstanding. Mortgage-backed securities must have at least $1 billion par amount outstanding. Commercial mortgage-backed securities must have at least a $500 million minimum deal size with at least $300 million outstanding remaining in the deal and a $25 million minimum tranche size. Asset-backed securities must have at least a $500 million minimum deal size and a $25 million minimum tranche size. Restricted securities and Eurodollar issues must have at least $300 million par outstanding. High yield corporate bonds must have at least $150 million par amount outstanding. Emerging markets issues must have at least $500 million par outstanding at the security level, and the corporate issuers of emerging market bonds must have at least $1 billion in outstanding debt trading in the market.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis.

Read More

UNIY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UNIY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UNIY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UNIY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UNIY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

UNIY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UNIY Category Low Category High UNIY % Rank
Net Assets 1.11 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1129 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 298 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 27.65% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 5.93%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 4.90%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.44%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.80%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.74%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.89%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.83%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.41%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.39%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UNIY % Rank
Bonds 		98.21% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.26% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.53% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UNIY % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.02% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UNIY % Rank
US 		98.21% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

UNIY - Expenses

Operational Fees

UNIY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

UNIY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

UNIY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UNIY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

UNIY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UNIY Category Low Category High UNIY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UNIY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UNIY Category Low Category High UNIY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UNIY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

UNIY - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

