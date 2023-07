The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities, including common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), of global companies (excluding U.S. domiciled companies) the characteristics of which meet the requirements of Shariah and are consistent with Islamic principles as interpreted by subject-matter experts (each, a “Shariah Compliant Company”). Wahed Invest LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, seeks to invest the Fund’s assets in securities similar to the components of, and to achieve returns similar to those of, the Dow Jones Islamic Market International Titans 100 Index (the “Index”). The Index, a data-driven index owned and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices, is designed to measure the stock performance of the largest ex-U.S. companies that have passed rules-based screens for adherence to Shariah investment guidelines.

In addition, in selecting the investments for the Fund, the Adviser may determine to apply an environment, social, and governance (“ESG”) framework that evaluates companies based on various metrics, such as the company’s impact on the environment, community relations, employee relations, and corporate governance (“ESG Screen”). If it determines to apply the ESG Screen, the Adviser uses RepRisk, a provider of business intelligence on ESG risks, for daily filtering, screening, and analysis of controversies related to companies within the Fund. Such analysis includes a range of issues such as economic crime and corruption, fraud, illegal commercial practices, human rights issues, labor disputes, workplace safety, catastrophic accidents, and environmental disasters.

While the Adviser expects to invest in securities included in the Index, it may determine to invest in different securities or in the same securities but at different times or in different weights than included in the Index when it believes doing so is more consistent with requirements of Shariah, based on the ESG Screen, or otherwise in the best interests of the Fund.

The Fund may invest without limit in issuers in both developed and emerging markets, including frontier markets. Frontier market and emerging market countries are those countries with low- and middle-income economies, respectively, as classified by the World Bank, or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) frontier markets or emerging markets indices.

Because Islamic principles preclude the use of interest-paying instruments, the Fund’s cash reserves do not earn income.

The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a small number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

Dow Jones Islamic Market International Titans 100 Index

The Index is constructed using an objective, rules-based methodology and is comprised of securities issued by companies domiciled in countries classified as developed (excluding U.S. domiciled companies), emerging market, or frontier market that are determined to be Shariah Compliant Companies based on their business activities and certain accounting-based screens, as described below. The Shariah Compliant Companies are then weighted in the Index according to their float-adjusted market capitalization.

A company that receives income in excess of 5% of its total revenue from Shariah-prohibited activities is removed from the list of companies eligible for inclusion in the Index (the “Index Universe”). Examples of such activities include:

• Conventional finance (non-Islamic banking, finance and insurance);

• Alcohol production or sale;

• Pork-related products;

• Entertainment (hotels, casinos/gambling, cinema, pornography, music);

• Tobacco manufacturing or sale; and

• Weapons, arms, and other defense manufacturing.

Only those companies in the Index Universe that pass the following accounting-based screens will be considered Shariah-compliant:

• Total debt divided by trailing 24-month average market capitalization is less than 33% of total assets;

• The sum of a company’s cash and interest-bearing securities divided by trailing 24-month average market capitalization is less than 33% of total assets; and

• Accounts receivables divided by trailing 24-month average market capitalization is less than 33% of total assets.

The top 100 Shariah Compliant Companies based on float-adjusted market capitalization are selected for inclusion in the Index. The weight of each company is capped at 10% of the Index.

Any changes to the composition of the Index will be implemented in connection with its reconstitution, which will occur annually in September. The Index will be rebalanced quarterly, in March, June, September and December. Constituents’ index weightings are calculated using closing prices on the Wednesday prior to the second Friday of the rebalancing month as the reference price. Index share amounts are calculated and assigned to each stock to arrive at the weights determined on the reference date. Changes are announced on the second Friday of the review month and are implemented at the opening of trading on the Monday following the third Friday of the review month. In addition, the S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Dow Jones Index Provider”), the index provider and calculation agent for the Index, engaged Shariah consultant, Ratings Intelligence Partners (“RIP”), to conduct ongoing monitoring of Index constituents. RIP may provide information to the Dow Jones Index Provider between quarterly rebalancings. A company deemed compliant for the prior evaluation period that exceeds the maximum ratio for any accounting-based screen for the current evaluation period will continue to be considered compliant if the ratio is within two percentage points of the maximum allowed. However, if the maximum is breached for three consecutive evaluation periods, the company will be deemed non-compliant. If any of a company’s ratios are above the two percentage point buffer limit, the company will immediately be deemed non-compliant and will be removed from the Index. A company deemed non-compliant for the prior evaluation period that passes all accounting-based screens for the current evaluation period will remain non-compliant if any ratio is within two percentage points of the maximum allowed. However, if the company satisfies all three ratios for three consecutive evaluation periods the company will be deemed compliant. If all three ratios are below the two percentage point buffer limit, the company will immediately be deemed compliant and will be eligible for inclusion in the Index.

The Index’s constituent securities also are reviewed on both an ongoing basis and annual basis by RIP to determine if any of the constituents should be considered for potential income remediation, or “Purification.” Purification is the process by which an investor donates certain income earned from his or her investment in the Fund because certain of the Fund’s investments unintentionally earned small amounts of income deemed to be prohibited by Shariah principles, such as interest income. As discussed under “Dividend Purification,” the Fund publishes on its website the per share amount to be purified on an annual basis.

As of August 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 102 constituents, representing investments in companies domiciled in 20 countries.