The Fund is an actively managed ETF and thus does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index. Instead, the Fund uses an active management strategy to meet its investment objective. Consequently, investors should not expect the Fund’s returns to track the returns of any index or market for any period of time.

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities. The Fund typically invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities rated BBB- or A-2 or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), BBB- or F-2 or higher by Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Baa3 or Prime-2 or higher by Moody’s

Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or, if unrated, determined by the Fund’s management to be of equivalent quality. The Fund may invest in ETFs and closed-end funds that invest substantially all of their assets in investment grade fixed-income securities. Debt securities in which the Fund may invest include all types of debt obligations such as U.S. government securities (including Treasury notes, and obligations, such as repurchase agreements, secured by such instruments), agency securities, corporate bonds, instruments of non-U.S. issuers, asset-backed securities (“ABS”) (including collateralized debt and loan obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities), commercial paper, debentures, floating rate bonds, and convertible corporate bonds. The Fund will generally seek to maintain a weighted average duration of 1 year or less. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. Duration differs from maturity in that it considers, among other characteristics, an instrument’s yield, coupon payments, principal payments and call features in addition to the amount of time until the instrument matures. As the value of an instrument changes over time, so will its duration.

NYL Investors LLC (the “Subadvisor”) seeks to identify investment opportunities through analyzing individual securities and evaluating each security’s relative value and relevance for the Fund. The Subadvisor takes into account multiple factors when allocating across sectors and individual securities, including spread, duration, yield, liquidity, among other factors. The Subadvisor implements a disciplined, value-oriented investment process designed to maintain limited price volatility, which is expected to lead to the preservation of capital by seeking to avoid principal loss through strategic duration management, yield curve positioning, tactical sector allocation and security selection.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it no longer believes the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, the condition of the economy and meaningful changes in the issuer’s financial condition.