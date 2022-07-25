Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 07/25/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$27.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.2%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective of providing capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities.
The investments of the Fund are comprised of two different strategies managed by the sub-investment advisor, Portfolio Design Advisors, Inc. (“PDA”): a predominantly value strategy and a predominantly growth strategy. The Fund’s investments will be weighted by PDA between 40-60% to each strategy.
The value strategy seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies whose stock prices PDA believes are trading at prices that do not reflect their fundamental value based on PDA’s research. PDA uses a quantitative process to identify for purchase the securities of quality companies with a strong record of paying dividends and/or the ability to increase their dividend levels and are lower priced than the broader market and/or similar companies in their respective industry. Each company is assigned a target price and will generally be sold once the target price is achieved or should the fundamental analysis fail.
The growth strategy seeks long-term capital appreciation through equity investments that PDA believes will provide higher returns than the S&P 500 Index®. This approach invests mainly in stocks considered by PDA to have above-average growth potential and reasonable stock prices in comparison with expected earnings. Additionally, PDA generally looks for companies that it believes are leaders in their respective industries with sustainable competitive advantages. Each company is assigned a target price and will generally be sold once the target price is achieved or should the fundamental analysis fail.
PDA believes the combination of the growth and value strategies creates a core equity holding which reduces volatility as compared to employing either a growth or value strategy.
The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks of U.S. companies listed or traded on U.S. markets (including over-the-counter (“OTC”) networks). The Fund will invest in large and medium capitalization companies, which may be growth or value companies.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in equity securities. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, including investment grade short-term securities and short-term U.S. Government securities.
The Fund seeks to outperform the S&P 500 Index®.
Investments in the Fund are not deposits of a bank and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) or any other government agency.
|Period
|UGCE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-53.4%
|32.8%
|10.90%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-38.2%
|46.9%
|80.99%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|26.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|18.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.8%
|16.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|UGCE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-87.2%
|537.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-22.7%
|41.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|36.4%
|N/A
|Period
|UGCE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|32.8%
|87.37%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-38.2%
|67.6%
|75.86%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.1%
|26.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.9%
|19.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.8%
|16.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|UGCE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-87.2%
|537.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.6%
|41.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|UGCE
|Category Low
|Category High
|UGCE % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.7 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|90.56%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|4154
|88.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.9 M
|971
|270 B
|84.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.18%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|20.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UGCE % Rank
|Stocks
|97.82%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|23.74%
|Cash
|2.18%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|74.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|14.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|14.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|9.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|10.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UGCE % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|42.60%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.33%
|73.12%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|86.33%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|90.09%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|8.12%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|79.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|6.34%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|11.96%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.36%
|77.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|7.86%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|93.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UGCE % Rank
|US
|97.82%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|5.09%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.69%
|91.45%
|UGCE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|3.53%
|55.09%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|70.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|UGCE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UGCE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UGCE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|34.81%
|UGCE
|Category Low
|Category High
|UGCE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.18%
|0.00%
|14.76%
|25.71%
|UGCE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|UGCE
|Category Low
|Category High
|UGCE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|47.86%
|UGCE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Paul Knipping, CFA, Portfolio Manager is responsible for the management of the Portfolio Design Advisors model portfolios. These portfolios include mutual funds, stocks, bonds and ETFs. Mr. Knipping has been with Portfolio Design since 2013 and held positions in investment banking, mutual fund analytics, and equity trading with large financial institutions including Oppenheimer Funds (from 2008 to 2009) and Lipper (from 2009 to 2012). Mr. Knipping attended the University of Colorado where he studied finance and has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Wes Strode, CFA, is the Senior Portfolio Manager and is responsible for the management of the Portfolio Design Advisors model portfolios which include mutual funds, stocks, bonds and ETFs. Mr. Strode has been with Portfolio Design Advisors since 2012. Prior thereto, he was with State Street Bank &Trust and Old Mutual Capital in investment analysis, management, and other positions. Mr. Strode has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
