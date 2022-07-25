Home
Trending ETFs
Name

As of 07/25/2022

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF

UGCE | Active ETF

-

$27.7 M

1.18%

$0.26

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$27.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

UGCE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Paul Knipping

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective of providing capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities.

The investments of the Fund are comprised of two different strategies managed by the sub-investment advisor, Portfolio Design Advisors, Inc. (“PDA”): a predominantly value strategy and a predominantly growth strategy. The Fund’s investments will be weighted by PDA between 40-60% to each strategy.

The value strategy seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies whose stock prices PDA believes are trading at prices that do not reflect their fundamental value based on PDA’s research. PDA uses a quantitative process to identify for purchase the securities of quality companies with a strong record of paying dividends and/or the ability to increase their dividend levels and are lower priced than the broader market and/or similar companies in their respective industry. Each company is assigned a target price and will generally be sold once the target price is achieved or should the fundamental analysis fail.

The growth strategy seeks long-term capital appreciation through equity investments that PDA believes will provide higher returns than the S&P 500 Index®. This approach invests mainly in stocks considered by PDA to have above-average growth potential and reasonable stock prices in comparison with expected earnings. Additionally, PDA generally looks for companies that it believes are leaders in their respective industries with sustainable competitive advantages. Each company is assigned a target price and will generally be sold once the target price is achieved or should the fundamental analysis fail.

PDA believes the combination of the growth and value strategies creates a core equity holding which reduces volatility as compared to employing either a growth or value strategy.

The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks of U.S. companies listed or traded on U.S. markets (including over-the-counter (“OTC”) networks). The Fund will invest in large and medium capitalization companies, which may be growth or value companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in equity securities. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, including investment grade short-term securities and short-term U.S. Government securities.

The Fund seeks to outperform the S&P 500 Index®.

Investments in the Fund are not deposits of a bank and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) or any other government agency.

Read More

UGCE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UGCE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -53.4% 32.8% 10.90%
1 Yr N/A -38.2% 46.9% 80.99%
3 Yr N/A* -6.0% 26.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -2.5% 18.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.8% 16.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UGCE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -87.2% 537.8% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -22.7% 41.1% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 4.6% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 36.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UGCE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 32.8% 87.37%
1 Yr N/A -38.2% 67.6% 75.86%
3 Yr N/A* -7.1% 26.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -2.9% 19.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.8% 16.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UGCE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -87.2% 537.8% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -21.6% 41.8% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 8.2% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 35.2% N/A

UGCE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UGCE Category Low Category High UGCE % Rank
Net Assets 27.7 M 177 K 1.21 T 90.56%
Number of Holdings 32 2 4154 88.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.9 M 971 270 B 84.02%
Weighting of Top 10 39.18% 1.8% 100.0% 20.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC 4.47%
  2. KLA CORP 4.28%
  3. ULTA BEAUTY INC 4.25%
  4. MARATHON PETROLE 4.09%
  5. ALPHABET INC-C 4.01%
  6. ELEVANCE HEALTH 3.98%
  7. SCHWAB (CHARLES) 3.70%
  8. GILEAD SCIENCES 3.60%
  9. CHIPOTLE MEXICAN 3.44%
  10. CVS HEALTH CORP 3.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UGCE % Rank
Stocks 		97.82% 0.00% 130.24% 23.74%
Cash 		2.18% -102.29% 100.00% 74.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 14.55%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 14.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 9.72%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 10.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UGCE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 42.60%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 62.33% 73.12%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 86.33%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.63% 90.09%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 8.12%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 79.06%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 6.34%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.76% 11.96%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.36% 77.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 7.86%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 93.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UGCE % Rank
US 		97.82% 0.00% 127.77% 5.09%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.69% 91.45%

UGCE - Expenses

Operational Fees

UGCE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 3.53% 55.09%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 70.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

UGCE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UGCE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UGCE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 34.81%

UGCE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UGCE Category Low Category High UGCE % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.18% 0.00% 14.76% 25.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UGCE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UGCE Category Low Category High UGCE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 47.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UGCE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UGCE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Knipping

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Paul Knipping, CFA, Portfolio Manager is responsible for the management of the Portfolio Design Advisors model portfolios. These portfolios include mutual funds, stocks, bonds and ETFs. Mr. Knipping has been with Portfolio Design since 2013 and held positions in investment banking, mutual fund analytics, and equity trading with large financial institutions including Oppenheimer Funds (from 2008 to 2009) and Lipper (from 2009 to 2012). Mr. Knipping attended the University of Colorado where he studied finance and has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2014.

Wes Strode

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Wes Strode, CFA, is the Senior Portfolio Manager and is responsible for the management of the Portfolio Design Advisors model portfolios which include mutual funds, stocks, bonds and ETFs. Mr. Strode has been with Portfolio Design Advisors since 2012. Prior thereto, he was with State Street Bank &Trust and Old Mutual Capital in investment analysis, management, and other positions. Mr. Strode has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

