Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

Net Assets

$23.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.0
$28.29
$35.02

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

UDIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a systematic, rules-based proprietary index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc. (Morningstar or Index Provider). The Underlying Index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index (i.e., to provide a “dividend tilt” through the selection and weighting of securities from the Parent Index), as described in greater detail below. The Parent Index includes large- and mid-capitalization stocks representing the top 85% of the investable universe (i.e., U.S. equity market) by float-adjusted market capitalization (“float-adjusted” means that only shares that are estimated to be publicly available to investors are included in the calculation of market capitalization). The Underlying Index is governed by

published, objective rules for security selection, exclusion, rebalancing and adjustments for corporate actions. The Underlying Index is reconstituted quarterly.

In particular, the construction process for the Underlying Index includes a security selection and weighting process that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index (with “dividend yield” calculated based on trailing twelve-month dividend yield) while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index through an optimization process that is applied at each quarterly reconstitution of the Underlying Index. Eligible stocks (i.e., those included in the Parent Index) are fed into an “optimizer” that selects and weights stocks in a manner that seeks to maximize the portfolio’s dividend yield (calculated as described above), subject to several constraints, such as those for individual stock and sector weightings, to try to limit expected tracking error relative to the Parent Index, and portfolio turnover. At each quarterly reconstitution of the Underlying Index: (i) individual stock weightings are capped at the lesser of (a) three times their weighting in the Parent Index or (b) their weighting in the Parent Index plus 0.5%; (ii) after the optimization process is applied, stocks must have a minimum weighting of 0.005% to be included in the Underlying Index; (iii) sector weightings are kept within 5% of their weightings in the Parent Index; and (iv) the one-way turnover of the Underlying Index is capped at 10% (this portfolio turnover constraint may be relaxed if an optimal portfolio solution is not feasible).

As the Underlying Index is a “Core Dividend Tilt Index” that is designed to provide a “dividend tilt” by seeking to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index while at the same time providing “core” exposure to the U.S. equity market through the tracking error and other constraints described above, the Underlying Index includes certain stocks that do not currently pay dividends (in other words, the application of the tracking error and other constraints as part of the index methodology security selection process results in certain non-dividend paying stocks being included in the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index may include large- and mid-capitalization companies. As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 320 securities with capitalizations ranging from $1.07 billion to $2.10 trillion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index). However, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a representative sampling strategy whereby the Fund will invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the

same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund’s portfolio is generally reconstituted quarterly following the quarterly reconstitution of the Underlying Index.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the technology sector.

Read More

UDIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 13.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 11.5%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 7.8%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% N/A N/A N/A
2021 9.4% N/A N/A N/A
2020 1.8% N/A N/A N/A
2019 5.7% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -1.8% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% N/A N/A N/A
2021 9.4% N/A N/A N/A
2020 1.8% N/A N/A N/A
2019 5.7% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -1.8% N/A N/A N/A

UDIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UDIV Category Low Category High UDIV % Rank
Net Assets 23.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 327 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 6.49 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 23.95% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.55%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.02%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.45%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 1.86%
  5. Tesla Inc 1.79%
  6. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.74%
  7. Johnson Johnson 1.53%
  8. Alphabet Inc 1.40%
  9. AbbVie Inc 1.33%
  10. JPMorgan Chase Co 1.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UDIV % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.39% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.01% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UDIV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UDIV % Rank
US 		99.62% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

UDIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

UDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.06% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

UDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

UDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

UDIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UDIV Category Low Category High UDIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.74% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UDIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UDIV Category Low Category High UDIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UDIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

UDIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

