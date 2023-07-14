Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$106 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.0%
Expense Ratio 0.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|UCRD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-37.4%
|3.2%
|75.53%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-22.5%
|163.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.4%
|33.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|21.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.1%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|UCRD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-27.3%
|144.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.7%
|31.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-52.0%
|4.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|Period
|UCRD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-37.4%
|2.2%
|88.82%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-22.5%
|163.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|33.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|21.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.1%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|UCRD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-27.3%
|144.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.7%
|31.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-14.8%
|4.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|UCRD
|Category Low
|Category High
|UCRD % Rank
|Net Assets
|106 M
|6.52 M
|44.4 B
|74.11%
|Number of Holdings
|228
|2
|9191
|55.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.2 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|42.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.03%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|62.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UCRD % Rank
|Bonds
|97.58%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|77.61%
|Cash
|2.42%
|-49.09%
|54.19%
|40.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|13.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|25.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-38.92%
|3.98%
|7.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|11.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UCRD % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.99%
|0.00%
|54.19%
|49.25%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|19.10%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|45.37%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|36.42%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|46.27%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|65.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UCRD % Rank
|US
|97.58%
|0.00%
|122.90%
|64.48%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|42.39%
|UCRD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.53%
|0.03%
|3.62%
|48.77%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|42.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|UCRD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|UCRD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UCRD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|259.00%
|N/A
|UCRD
|Category Low
|Category High
|UCRD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.35%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|61.19%
|UCRD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|UCRD
|Category Low
|Category High
|UCRD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.38%
|7.58%
|N/A
|UCRD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 12, 2023
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2023
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2023
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2023
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2023
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2023
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2023
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Kurt Daum, J.D., Executive Director of Mutual Funds Portfolios, focusing on all areas of fixed-income research, has co-managed the Fund since November 2016. Prior to joining USAA, he was a Director at Highland Capital Management focused on fixed-income and private equity investing from January 2009 until November 2013. Education: B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin; J.D., University of Texas School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
R. Neal Graves, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. Education: Master in Professional Accounting, University of Texas at Austin and a B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
CFA, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, has co-managed the Fund since November 2016. Mr. Spear has managed the USAA Life Insurance Portfolio since November 1999 and has supervised the USAA fixed-income portfolio management team since May 2012.Education: B.B.A., Western Illinois University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
James F. Jackson, Jr., CFA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Jackson has investment management experience since 2000, including 10 years with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Education: M.B.A. with High Distinction, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan and a B.S., United States Naval Academy. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.22
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...