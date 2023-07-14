Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in corporate bonds, and in related derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to corporate bonds. The Fund will invest primarily in investment-grade securities, but may invest up to 10% of its net assets in below-investment-grade corporate credit securities, which are sometimes referred to as high-yield or “junk” bonds. In selecting investments, the Adviser analyzes economic factors, industry-related information, the underlying financial stability of the company issuing the security, and evaluates whether the issuer demonstrates strong or improving environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics. The Fund’s investments in investment-grade securities include (a) securities rated or subject to a guarantee that is rated within the investment-grade categories listed by at least one of the major rating agencies (for example, Baa3 and above by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or BBB- and above by Standard & Poor’s or Fitch), or (b) unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, each at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in U.S. dollar-denominated obligations of foreign and emerging market governments, corporations and banks (i.e., Yankee Bonds). The Fund also may invest in securities not considered foreign securities that carry foreign credit exposure. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of issuers that, at the time of purchase, rank in the highest three categories of the Adviser’s ESG composite score described below, or are issued by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, which are deemed to be rated in one of the highest three categories. The Adviser may assign an ESG score to securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies, and its instrumentalities if, in the future, a security is issued specifically for sustainability or other ESG reasons. Securities rated in the lowest two categories of the Adviser's ESG composite score are limited to 20% of the net assets of the Fund at the time of purchase. The Adviser uses both a proprietary credit rating methodology and a proprietary ESG scoring methodology in selecting investments for the Fund. The Adviser’s credit rating methodology includes, in addition to the portfolio management team’s insights and experience, a number of proprietary credit rating models specific to asset class and industry categories. The Adviser uses these models to assess the credit risk of prospective securities for inclusion in the portfolio. The result of the credit assessment is the assignment of an internal credit rating. The same credit rating methodology is used both in initiating the prospective security’s internal credit rating and in the regular and periodic reviews conducted while the security is held. The Adviser’s ESG scoring methodology is similar to the credit rating methodology in that it employs proprietary scoring models tailored to broad industry segments and the team’s experience and insights and results in the assignment of an internal ESG score. The same ESG scoring methodology is used both in initiating the prospective security’s ESG score and in the regular and periodic reviews conducted while the security is held. While the internal credit rating and ESG score assignment processes are separate evaluations, the Adviser will consider the security’s ESG score when assigning the internal credit rating since the Adviser believes elements of ESG vulnerabilities should be a consideration in determining a credit rating. To assign an ESG score, the Adviser selects the ESG scoring model that matches the broad industry segment of the security. The Adviser then gathers information from the security’s issuer and other external sources, analyze the information, and use their professional judgement to score each of three ESG factors: ◼ Environmental - Evaluated factors might include greenhouse gas emissions or water withdrawal figures (particularly in regions of scarcity), or an evaluation of the probability of meeting greenhouse gas emissions targets in the years ahead or the quality of the issuer’s water usage policy. ◼ Social - Evaluated factors might include examining elements such as the issuer’s safety record and the diversity of its management, as well as any stated targets towards improving these. ◼ Governance - Evaluated factors might include examining, for example, the inclusiveness of the issuer’s leadership and its corporate behavior and ethics. The Adviser scores each of the three ESG factors individually by analyzing and scoring select ESG considerations using a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest as illustrated below: Score Proprietary ESG Score 5 Exemplary with industry-leading policies 4 Above industry average with some highlights 3 Industry average 2 Below industry average with few policies or those that are poorly articulated or enforced 1 Very low quality with virtually no policies or with considerable and identifiable lapses The proprietary models differ by industry to account for industry differences. The industry-specific models weight the three ESG factor scores to calculate the security’s composite ESG score. The composite ESG score ranges from 1 to 5. The Adviser uses this score to determine if the security will be added to or held in the Fund. All the Fund’s securities are scored for ESG risk except those issued by the U.S. government, its agencies, and its instrumentalities but are deemed by the Adviser to be in the top three ESG scoring categories. However, the Adviser may assign an ESG score to securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies, and its instrumentalities if, in the future, a security is issued specifically for sustainability or other ESG reasons. The Fund will not purchase securities of issuers with a composite ESG score of one (the lowest tier) but can hold such securities as the result of a downgrade. Securities of issuers rated two (second tier) are permissible if (1) the Adviser reasonably expects that an issuer’s ESG practices may improve over time or (2) the Adviser plans an engagement effort with the issuer to improve ESG practices. However an issuer’s failure to recognize such improvements over time will not be a dispositive factor requiring the Fund to sell a position. In evaluating an issuer’s ESG practices, the Adviser does not rely upon ESG ratings or scores of third parties, but it may rely on research from third parties regarding ESG considerations and other information it gathers, including, among other things direct communications with an issuer’s management through electronic communications or other means, to help identify sustainability issues that it believes are relevant to its assessment of the issuer’s ESG score. In applying its investment process, the Fund may also engage in relative value trading, a strategy in which the Fund reallocates assets across different sectors, rating categories, structural characteristics and issuers. Relative value trading is designed to take advantage of what the Adviser believes to be mispricing in the market and is intended to enhance the Fund’s returns, though it may increase the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate. The Fund may use futures, including U.S. Treasury futures, to manage duration, increase or decrease its exposure to changing security prices or other factors that affect security values, enhance income, hedge against certain risks, or keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions or other needs while maintaining exposure to a market.