Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

VictoryShares ESG Corporate Bond ETF

Active ETF
UCRD
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.59 -0.12 -0.58%
primary theme
N/A
UCRD (ETF)

VictoryShares ESG Corporate Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.59 -0.12 -0.58%
primary theme
N/A
UCRD (ETF)

VictoryShares ESG Corporate Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.59 -0.12 -0.58%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VictoryShares ESG Corporate Bond ETF

UCRD | Active ETF

$20.59

$106 M

3.35%

$0.69

0.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$106 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.7
$19.04
$21.68

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VictoryShares ESG Corporate Bond ETF

UCRD | Active ETF

$20.59

$106 M

3.35%

$0.69

0.53%

UCRD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VictoryShares ESG Corporate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Portfolios
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Kurt Daum

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in corporate bonds, and in related derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to corporate bonds. The Fund will invest primarily in investment-grade securities, but may invest up to 10% of its net assets in below-investment-grade corporate credit securities, which are sometimes referred to as high-yield or “junk” bonds. In selecting investments, the Adviser analyzes economic factors, industry-related information, the underlying financial stability of the company issuing the security, and evaluates whether the issuer demonstrates strong or improving environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics.The Fund’s investments in investment-grade securities include (a) securities rated or subject to a guarantee that is rated within the investment-grade categories listed by at least one of the major rating agencies (for example, Baa3 and above by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or BBB- and above by Standard & Poor’s or Fitch), or (b) unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, each at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities.The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in U.S. dollar-denominated obligations of foreign and emerging market governments, corporations and banks (i.e., Yankee Bonds). The Fund also may invest in securities not considered foreign securities that carry foreign credit exposure.Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of issuers that, at the time of purchase, rank in the highest three categories of the Adviser’s ESG composite score described below, or are issued by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, which are deemed to be rated in one of the highest three categories. The Adviser may assign an ESG score to securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies, and its instrumentalities if, in the future, a security is issued specifically for sustainability or other ESG reasons. Securities rated in the lowest two categories of the Adviser's ESG composite score are limited to 20% of the net assets of the Fund at the time of purchase.The Adviser uses both a proprietary credit rating methodology and a proprietary ESG scoring methodology in selecting investments for the Fund.The Adviser’s credit rating methodology includes, in addition to the portfolio management team’s insights and experience, a number of proprietary credit rating models specific to asset class and industry categories. The Adviser uses these models to assess the credit risk of prospective securities for inclusion in the portfolio. The result of the credit assessment is the assignment of an internal credit rating. The same credit rating methodology is used both in initiating the prospective security’s internal credit rating and in the regular and periodic reviews conducted while the security is held.The Adviser’s ESG scoring methodology is similar to the credit rating methodology in that it employs proprietary scoring models tailored to broad industry segments and the team’s experience and insights and results in the assignment of an internal ESG score. The same ESG scoring methodology is used both in initiating the prospective security’s ESG score and in the regular and periodic reviews conducted while the security is held.While the internal credit rating and ESG score assignment processes are separate evaluations, the Adviser will consider the security’s ESG score when assigning the internal credit rating since the Adviser believes elements of ESG vulnerabilities should be a consideration in determining a credit rating.To assign an ESG score, the Adviser selects the ESG scoring model that matches the broad industry segment of the security. The Adviser then gathers information from the security’s issuer and other external sources, analyze the information, and use their professional judgement to score each of three ESG factors:Environmental - Evaluated factors might include greenhouse gas emissions or water withdrawal figures (particularly in regions of scarcity), or an evaluation of the probability of meeting greenhouse gas emissions targets in the years ahead or the quality of the issuer’s water usage policy.Social - Evaluated factors might include examining elements such as the issuer’s safety record and the diversity of its management, as well as any stated targets towards improving these.Governance - Evaluated factors might include examining, for example, the inclusiveness of the issuer’s leadership and its corporate behavior and ethics.The Adviser scores each of the three ESG factors individually by analyzing and scoring select ESG considerations using a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest as illustrated below:ScoreProprietary ESG Score5Exemplary with industry-leading policies4Above industry average with some highlights3Industry average2Below industry average with few policies or those that are poorly articulated or enforced1Very low quality with virtually no policies or with considerable and identifiable lapsesThe proprietary models differ by industry to account for industry differences. The industry-specific models weight the three ESG factor scores to calculate the security’s composite ESG score. The composite ESG score ranges from 1 to 5. The Adviser uses this score to determine if the security will be added to or held in the Fund.All the Fund’s securities are scored for ESG risk except those issued by the U.S. government, its agencies, and its instrumentalities but are deemed by the Adviser to be in the top three ESG scoring categories. However, the Adviser may assign an ESG score to securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies, and its instrumentalities if, in the future, a security is issued specifically for sustainability or other ESG reasons.The Fund will not purchase securities of issuers with a composite ESG score of one (the lowest tier) but can hold such securities as the result of a downgrade. Securities of issuers rated two (second tier) are permissible if (1) the Adviser reasonably expects that an issuer’s ESG practices may improve over time or (2) the Adviser plans an engagement effort with the issuer to improve ESG practices. However an issuer’s failure to recognize such improvements over time will not be a dispositive factor requiring the Fund to sell a position. In evaluating an issuer’s ESG practices, the Adviser does not rely upon ESG ratings or scores of third parties, but it may rely on research from third parties regarding ESG considerations and other information it gathers, including, among other things direct communications with an issuer’s management through electronic communications or other means, to help identify sustainability issues that it believes are relevant to its assessment of the issuer’s ESG score.In applying its investment process, the Fund may also engage in relative value trading, a strategy in which the Fund reallocates assets across different sectors, rating categories, structural characteristics and issuers. Relative value trading is designed to take advantage of what the Adviser believes to be mispricing in the market and is intended to enhance the Fund’s returns, though it may increase the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.The Fund may use futures, including U.S. Treasury futures, to manage duration, increase or decrease its exposure to changing security prices or other factors that affect security values, enhance income, hedge against certain risks, or keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions or other needs while maintaining exposure to a market.
Read More

UCRD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCRD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -37.4% 3.2% 75.53%
1 Yr -0.3% -22.5% 163.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.4% 33.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 21.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.1% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCRD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -27.3% 144.0% N/A
2021 N/A -15.7% 31.5% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.5% N/A
2019 N/A -52.0% 4.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 13.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCRD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -37.4% 2.2% 88.82%
1 Yr N/A -22.5% 163.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.4% 33.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 21.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.1% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCRD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -27.3% 144.0% N/A
2021 N/A -15.7% 31.5% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.5% N/A
2019 N/A -14.8% 4.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 13.4% N/A

UCRD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UCRD Category Low Category High UCRD % Rank
Net Assets 106 M 6.52 M 44.4 B 74.11%
Number of Holdings 228 2 9191 55.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.2 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 42.69%
Weighting of Top 10 14.03% 1.8% 100.0% 62.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MORGAN STANLEY 2.11%
  2. JPMORGAN CHASE CO 1.89%
  3. BANK OF AMERICA CORP 1.57%
  4. CVS HEALTH CORP 1.52%
  5. AT T INC 1.39%
  6. BANK OF AMERICA CORP 1.31%
  7. T MOBILE USA INC 1.19%
  8. U S TREASURY NOTE 1.11%
  9. REGIONS BANK 0.96%
  10. ORACLE CORP 0.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UCRD % Rank
Bonds 		97.58% 15.65% 141.47% 77.61%
Cash 		2.42% -49.09% 54.19% 40.00%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 13.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 25.37%
Other 		0.00% -38.92% 3.98% 7.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 78.47% 11.64%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCRD % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.99% 0.00% 54.19% 49.25%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 19.10%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.18% 45.37%
Corporate 		0.00% 41.80% 100.00% 36.42%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 46.27%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 25.63% 65.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCRD % Rank
US 		97.58% 0.00% 122.90% 64.48%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 47.05% 42.39%

UCRD - Expenses

Operational Fees

UCRD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.03% 3.62% 48.77%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.35% 42.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

UCRD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UCRD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UCRD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 259.00% N/A

UCRD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UCRD Category Low Category High UCRD % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.35% 0.00% 25.68% 61.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UCRD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UCRD Category Low Category High UCRD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.38% 7.58% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UCRD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UCRD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kurt Daum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Kurt Daum, J.D., Executive Director of Mutual Funds Portfolios, focusing on all areas of fixed-income research, has co-managed the Fund since November 2016. Prior to joining USAA, he was a Director at Highland Capital Management focused on fixed-income and private equity investing from January 2009 until November 2013. Education: B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin; J.D., University of Texas School of Law.

R.Neal Graves

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

R. Neal Graves, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. Education: Master in Professional Accounting, University of Texas at Austin and a B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.

John Spear

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

CFA, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, has co-managed the Fund since November 2016. Mr. Spear has managed the USAA Life Insurance Portfolio since November 1999 and has supervised the USAA fixed-income portfolio management team since May 2012.Education: B.B.A., Western Illinois University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.

James Jackson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

James F. Jackson, Jr., CFA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Jackson has investment management experience since 2000, including 10 years with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Education: M.B.A. with High Distinction, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan and a B.S., United States Naval Academy. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×