Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$215 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.1%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|UBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|95.06%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|UBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-75.2%
|1360.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|3.75%
|2018
|N/A
|-49.5%
|12.4%
|0.34%
|UBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|UBND % Rank
|Net Assets
|215 M
|1.19 M
|287 B
|78.53%
|Number of Holdings
|422
|1
|17234
|71.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|78.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.09%
|3.7%
|100.0%
|66.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UBND % Rank
|Bonds
|98.22%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|43.23%
|Cash
|1.80%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|60.24%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|24.74%
|31.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|36.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.39%
|21.47%
|Other
|-0.02%
|-13.23%
|23.06%
|11.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UBND % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.29%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|78.35%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.79%
|35.87%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.39%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.44%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|62.05%
|Derivative
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|36.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UBND % Rank
|US
|98.22%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|46.47%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|55.07%
|UBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.01%
|2.93%
|75.41%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|41.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|UBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|N/A
|UBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|UBND % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.17%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|86.52%
|UBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|UBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|UBND % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|UBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 12, 2023
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2023
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2023
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2023
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2023
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2023
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2023
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 14, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
R. Neal Graves, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. Education: Master in Professional Accounting, University of Texas at Austin and a B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Kurt Daum, J.D., Executive Director of Mutual Funds Portfolios, focusing on all areas of fixed-income research, has co-managed the Fund since November 2016. Prior to joining USAA, he was a Director at Highland Capital Management focused on fixed-income and private equity investing from January 2009 until November 2013. Education: B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin; J.D., University of Texas School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
James F. Jackson, Jr., CFA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Jackson has investment management experience since 2000, including 10 years with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Education: M.B.A. with High Distinction, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan and a B.S., United States Naval Academy. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
CFA, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, has co-managed the Fund since November 2016. Mr. Spear has managed the USAA Life Insurance Portfolio since November 1999 and has supervised the USAA fixed-income portfolio management team since May 2012.Education: B.B.A., Western Illinois University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.76
|1.16
