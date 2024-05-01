Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Cambria Tactical Yield ETF

ETF
TYLD
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.07 +0.02 +0.06%
primary theme
N/A
TYLD (ETF)

Cambria Tactical Yield ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.07 +0.02 +0.06%
primary theme
N/A
TYLD (ETF)

Cambria Tactical Yield ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.07 +0.02 +0.06%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 01/05/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Cambria Tactical Yield ETF

TYLD | ETF

$25.07

-

0.00%

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$25.06
$25.07

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 01/05/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Cambria Tactical Yield ETF

TYLD | ETF

$25.07

-

0.00%

0.59%

TYLD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cambria Tactical Yield ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    CAMBRIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP
  • Inception Date
    Jan 04, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed using a model-based approach and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities, including individual bonds as well as exchange traded products and ETFs that invest primarily in bonds. Fixed income securities include, but are not limited to, the following: U.S. government securities (securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities) such as Treasury bonds, Treasury notes and T-Bills; intermediate term (i.e., two- to ten-year maturity), investment grade bonds traded in the United States that comprise the U.S. aggregate

bond market; corporate bonds; high yield (or “junk”) bonds; residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”); Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”); and emerging market government bonds (i.e., sovereign debt). The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any duration or maturity.

Utilizing its own quantitative model, the Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), generally selects fixed income securities for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio tactically based on a comparison of their current yield spreads (i.e., the difference in quoted rates of return on differing debt instruments) relative to T-Bills and their historical average yield spreads. Fixed income securities with varying maturities, credit ratings, and risks typically have different yields. Some fixed income securities’ yields may be similar to the yields of T-Bills (narrow yield spreads), while other fixed income securities may have yields that are larger than and more attractive relative to the yields of T-Bills (wide yield spreads). Wider yield spreads, however, often indicate greater risks associated with those securities.

No less frequently than on a quarterly basis, the quantitative algorithm evaluates the current yield spreads of various categories of fixed income securities relative to T-Bills and determines whether the current yield spreads are narrow or wide relative to historic averages. If a category of fixed income securities, e.g., corporate bonds, has a historically narrow yield spread relative to T-Bills, the Fund will invest in T-Bills rather than corporate bonds because the lower rate of return does not sufficiently offset the associated risks of corporate bonds. If, however, a category of fixed income securities, e.g., MBS, has a historically wide yield spread relative to T-Bills, the Fund will invest in MBS rather than T-Bills because the higher rate of return helps offset the additional risks associated with MBS. To the extent the quantitative model identifies historically wide yield spreads in any fixed income security category, the model generally targets an allocation of between 10% and 20% of the Fund’s net assets to that category of fixed income securities.

To the extent that all of the various categories of fixed income securities have historically narrow yield spreads relative to T-Bills, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its portfolio in T-Bills, as market conditions warrant. However, if multiple categories of the fixed income universe demonstrate historically wide yield spreads relative to T-Bills, which may include significant downward pricing trends, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in each of those applicable fixed income security categories and may not allocate any assets to T-Bills. Accordingly, when spreads relative to T-Bills are wider than historic averages for an individual category of fixed income security, the Fund typically moves its assets tactically into these riskier bonds and sources of yield.

Although Cambria seeks to weight each of the categories of fixed income securities with wide yield spreads equally in the Fund’s portfolio, security weights may fluctuate in response to market conditions and investment opportunities that develop between the model’s quarterly calculations. Accordingly, the Fund generally targets an allocation of between 10% and 20% of its net assets in each category of fixed income securities with wide historic yield spreads, based on the quantitative model’s quarterly calculation, and the Fund invests the remainder of its assets in T-Bills.

To the extent that historic yield spreads are wide with respect to high yield bonds or emerging market government bonds, Cambria expects to obtain exposure to these types of fixed income securities through investments in other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The model may allocate up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets to ETFs. Accordingly, the Fund generally targets an allocation of between 5% and 10% of the Fund’s net assets to these categories of fixed income securities when they have historically wide yield spreads.

In addition, to the extent that real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) have historically wide yield spreads relative to T-Bills, the model may allocate up to 20% of its net assets in REITs.

Although the Fund employs a model-based investment approach based on Cambria’s proprietary, quantitative algorithm, the Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings at least quarterly to meet the investment criteria and target allocations (e.g., security weights) established by the Fund’s quantitative algorithm.

Read More

TYLD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

TYLD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TYLD Category Low Category High TYLD % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TYLD % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TYLD - Expenses

Operational Fees

TYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.59% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TYLD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TYLD Category Low Category High TYLD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TYLD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TYLD Category Low Category High TYLD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TYLD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TYLD - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×