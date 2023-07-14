Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF

Active ETF
TYA
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.87 -0.2 -1.33%
primary theme
N/A
TYA (ETF)

Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.87 -0.2 -1.33%
primary theme
N/A
TYA (ETF)

Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.87 -0.2 -1.33%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF

TYA | Active ETF

$14.87

$51.9 M

4.07%

$0.60

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.9%

1 yr return

-17.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$51.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
$13.99
$19.56

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF

TYA | Active ETF

$14.87

$51.9 M

4.07%

$0.60

0.25%

TYA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David Berns

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide total return, before fees and expenses, that matches or outperforms the performance of the ICE US Treasury 20+ Year Index (the “Index”) for a calendar quarter, not for any other period. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in futures contracts, call options, and put options on U.S. treasury futures, U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury or fixed income ETFs that invest in U.S. Treasuries. The Fund may hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury with a duration of less than two years; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality.

The Fund may engage in quarterly rebalancing to position its portfolio so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with its quarterly investment objective. The impact of changes to the value of the Index each quarter will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced.

The Index is a non-investable index that is part of a series of indices intended to assess U.S. Treasury issued debt. The Index consists of only U.S. dollar denominated, fixed rate securities with a minimum term to maturity greater than twenty years.

Read More

TYA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TYA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.9% -39.1% 4.9% 80.39%
1 Yr -17.0% -33.5% 1.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -29.8% 3.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.8% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.7% 3.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TYA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -41.8% 20.5% N/A
2021 N/A -13.8% 2.6% N/A
2020 N/A -18.1% 7.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.2% 4.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TYA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -39.1% 4.9% 88.24%
1 Yr N/A -33.5% -3.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -29.8% 1.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.8% 1.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.7% 3.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TYA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -41.8% 20.5% N/A
2021 N/A -13.8% 2.6% N/A
2020 N/A -18.1% 7.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.2% 4.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.0% 0.2% N/A

TYA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TYA Category Low Category High TYA % Rank
Net Assets 51.9 M 25.2 M 20.6 B 94.44%
Number of Holdings 4 4 315 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 35 M -85.5 M 18.4 B 77.78%
Weighting of Top 10 100.71% 17.0% 99.8% 19.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 58.17%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 28.97%
  3. CBOT 10 Year US Treasury Note 9.30%
  4. FIDELITY INV MMTRSY 1 680 0.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TYA % Rank
Bonds 		100.24% 62.04% 99.98% 63.89%
Stocks 		2.76% 0.00% 0.00% 63.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 63.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 63.89%
Cash 		0.00% 0.02% 37.96% 33.33%
Other 		-2.29% 0.00% 3.06% 63.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TYA % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TYA % Rank
US 		2.76% 0.00% 0.00% 63.89%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 63.89%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TYA % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.02% 31.29% 22.22%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 42.48% 72.22%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 66.67%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 66.67%
Government 		0.00% 25.53% 99.98% 75.00%
Derivative 		-2.29% 0.00% 1.58% 66.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TYA % Rank
US 		100.24% 62.04% 99.98% 63.89%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 7.04% 63.89%

TYA - Expenses

Operational Fees

TYA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.03% 1.66% 66.67%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 68.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 42.86%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

TYA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.01% 3.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.34% N/A

Trading Fees

TYA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TYA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 116.00% N/A

TYA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TYA Category Low Category High TYA % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.07% 0.00% 3.63% 68.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TYA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TYA Category Low Category High TYA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.74% 2.87% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TYA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TYA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Berns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.

Paul Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Paul Kim is LVAM’s Head of Multi Manager and has overall responsibility for our range of Multi Manager funds. He is supported by Portfolio Managers Richard Timberlake and Simon Brooks. Paul joined LVAM in 2011 with 27 years’ investment experience having been Research Director at IMS Ltd. from 1999, a UK based multi-manager acquired by FundQuest in 2008. Previously, Paul held senior roles at Old Mutual, AXA Sun Life, Spencer Thornton and Alexander Stenhouse Fund Managers. He is a member of the Securities Institute.

Shailesh Vasundhra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Shailesh Vasundhra, hired 12/2002, is Portfolio Manager for Deephaven Domestic Convertible Trading Ltd. and Portfolio Manager for the Deephaven Global Convertibles Select Opportunities Fund. Shailesh was most recently a founding principal and head portfolio manager of Cobra Management, LLC, an investment firm specializing in convertible arbitrage. Shailesh received his MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. He also has an undergraduate degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from the University of Mysore, India.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.41 25.85 7.77 14.84

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×