Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide total return, before fees and expenses, that matches or outperforms the performance of the ICE US Treasury 20+ Year Index (the “Index”) for a calendar quarter, not for any other period. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in futures contracts, call options, and put options on U.S. treasury futures, U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury or fixed income ETFs that invest in U.S. Treasuries. The Fund may hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury with a duration of less than two years; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality.

The Fund may engage in quarterly rebalancing to position its portfolio so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with its quarterly investment objective. The impact of changes to the value of the Index each quarter will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced.

The Index is a non-investable index that is part of a series of indices intended to assess U.S. Treasury issued debt. The Index consists of only U.S. dollar denominated, fixed rate securities with a minimum term to maturity greater than twenty years.