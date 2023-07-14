Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.9%
1 yr return
-17.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$51.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.7%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide total return, before fees and expenses, that matches or outperforms the performance of the ICE US Treasury 20+ Year Index (the “Index”) for a calendar quarter, not for any other period. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in futures contracts, call options, and put options on U.S. treasury futures, U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury or fixed income ETFs that invest in U.S. Treasuries. The Fund may hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury with a duration of less than two years; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality.
The Fund may engage in quarterly rebalancing to position its portfolio so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with its quarterly investment objective. The impact of changes to the value of the Index each quarter will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced.
The Index is a non-investable index that is part of a series of indices intended to assess U.S. Treasury issued debt. The Index consists of only U.S. dollar denominated, fixed rate securities with a minimum term to maturity greater than twenty years.
|Period
|TYA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.9%
|-39.1%
|4.9%
|80.39%
|1 Yr
|-17.0%
|-33.5%
|1.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.8%
|3.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.8%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.7%
|3.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TYA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.6%
|-41.8%
|20.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-13.8%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-18.1%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-21.2%
|4.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|TYA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-39.1%
|4.9%
|88.24%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-33.5%
|-3.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.8%
|1.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|1.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|3.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TYA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.6%
|-41.8%
|20.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-13.8%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-18.1%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-21.2%
|4.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|TYA
|Category Low
|Category High
|TYA % Rank
|Net Assets
|51.9 M
|25.2 M
|20.6 B
|94.44%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|4
|315
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35 M
|-85.5 M
|18.4 B
|77.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.71%
|17.0%
|99.8%
|19.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TYA % Rank
|Bonds
|100.24%
|62.04%
|99.98%
|63.89%
|Stocks
|2.76%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.89%
|Cash
|0.00%
|0.02%
|37.96%
|33.33%
|Other
|-2.29%
|0.00%
|3.06%
|63.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TYA % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TYA % Rank
|US
|2.76%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.89%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TYA % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.02%
|31.29%
|22.22%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.48%
|72.22%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|66.67%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|66.67%
|Government
|0.00%
|25.53%
|99.98%
|75.00%
|Derivative
|-2.29%
|0.00%
|1.58%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TYA % Rank
|US
|100.24%
|62.04%
|99.98%
|63.89%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.04%
|63.89%
|TYA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.03%
|1.66%
|66.67%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|68.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.35%
|N/A
|TYA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.01%
|3.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.34%
|N/A
|TYA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TYA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|116.00%
|N/A
|TYA
|Category Low
|Category High
|TYA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.07%
|0.00%
|3.63%
|68.63%
|TYA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TYA
|Category Low
|Category High
|TYA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.74%
|2.87%
|N/A
|TYA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2021
0.67
0.7%
David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Paul Kim is LVAM’s Head of Multi Manager and has overall responsibility for our range of Multi Manager funds. He is supported by Portfolio Managers Richard Timberlake and Simon Brooks. Paul joined LVAM in 2011 with 27 years’ investment experience having been Research Director at IMS Ltd. from 1999, a UK based multi-manager acquired by FundQuest in 2008. Previously, Paul held senior roles at Old Mutual, AXA Sun Life, Spencer Thornton and Alexander Stenhouse Fund Managers. He is a member of the Securities Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Shailesh Vasundhra, hired 12/2002, is Portfolio Manager for Deephaven Domestic Convertible Trading Ltd. and Portfolio Manager for the Deephaven Global Convertibles Select Opportunities Fund. Shailesh was most recently a founding principal and head portfolio manager of Cobra Management, LLC, an investment firm specializing in convertible arbitrage. Shailesh received his MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. He also has an undergraduate degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from the University of Mysore, India.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.41
|25.85
|7.77
|14.84
