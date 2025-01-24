Home
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$24.99
$25.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

TXUG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thornburg International Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 23, 2025
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund expects to invest primarily in equity securities or depositary receipts of non-U.S. developed market issuers selected for their growth potential.

Thornburg, the Fund’s investment adviser, intends to invest in companies that it believes have growth characteristics, such as growing revenues and earnings or the prospect for such growth in revenues or earnings. The Fund can invest in companies of any size, from larger, well-established companies to smaller, emerging growth companies.

Non-U.S. developed market companies include, but are not limited to, companies: (i) whose stock is listed on a foreign exchange; (ii) that are domiciled or headquartered or primarily operate in, or that derive a majority of their profits, revenues, sales, or income from, outside the U.S.; and (iii) that are a component of any widely-used index of non-U.S. securities (e.g., MSCI EAFE Index).

There is no limit on the number of securities the Fund may hold at any time, but Thornburg expects to seek to construct a focused portfolio of between 35 and 50 issuers under normal circumstances that is diversified across countries and sectors. However, the Fund may hold more or fewer issuers at any time.

There is no limit on the amount of the Fund that may be invested in securities of foreign issuers.

The Fund’s investments are determined by individual issuer and industry analysis. Investment decisions are based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for securities, and analysis of specific issuers.

In conjunction with individual issuer analysis, Thornburg may identify and invest at times with a greater emphasis in industries or economic sectors it expects to experience growth. This approach may at times produce a greater emphasis on investment in certain industries or economic sectors, such as technology, financial services, healthcare or biotechnology. The Fund does not have a strategy to invest in any particular industry or economic sectors, and its exposures to particular industries or economic sectors are expected to vary over time. Investment decisions are also based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, and the supply and demand for securities.

The Fund may invest primarily, and potentially entirely, in equity securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund may utilize derivative instruments, such as currency forwards, to hedge its exposure in any investment into U.S. dollars or other currencies.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund and may invest in a smaller number of issuers and have a greater percentage of its assets in those issuers than a diversified investment company.

Read More

TXUG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TXUG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TXUG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2024 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TXUG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TXUG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2024 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A

TXUG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TXUG Category Low Category High TXUG % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TXUG % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TXUG - Expenses

Operational Fees

TXUG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TXUG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TXUG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TXUG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TXUG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TXUG Category Low Category High TXUG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TXUG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TXUG Category Low Category High TXUG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TXUG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TXUG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

