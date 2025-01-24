The Fund expects to invest primarily in equity securities or depositary receipts of non-U.S. developed market issuers selected for their growth potential.

Thornburg, the Fund’s investment adviser, intends to invest in companies that it believes have growth characteristics, such as growing revenues and earnings or the prospect for such growth in revenues or earnings. The Fund can invest in companies of any size, from larger, well-established companies to smaller, emerging growth companies.

Non-U.S. developed market companies include, but are not limited to, companies: (i) whose stock is listed on a foreign exchange; (ii) that are domiciled or headquartered or primarily operate in, or that derive a majority of their profits, revenues, sales, or income from, outside the U.S.; and (iii) that are a component of any widely-used index of non-U.S. securities (e.g., MSCI EAFE Index).

There is no limit on the number of securities the Fund may hold at any time, but Thornburg expects to seek to construct a focused portfolio of between 35 and 50 issuers under normal circumstances that is diversified across countries and sectors. However, the Fund may hold more or fewer issuers at any time.

There is no limit on the amount of the Fund that may be invested in securities of foreign issuers.

The Fund’s investments are determined by individual issuer and industry analysis. Investment decisions are based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for securities, and analysis of specific issuers.

In conjunction with individual issuer analysis, Thornburg may identify and invest at times with a greater emphasis in industries or economic sectors it expects to experience growth. This approach may at times produce a greater emphasis on investment in certain industries or economic sectors, such as technology, financial services, healthcare or biotechnology. The Fund does not have a strategy to invest in any particular industry or economic sectors, and its exposures to particular industries or economic sectors are expected to vary over time. Investment decisions are also based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, and the supply and demand for securities.

The Fund may invest primarily, and potentially entirely, in equity securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund may utilize derivative instruments, such as currency forwards, to hedge its exposure in any investment into U.S. dollars or other currencies.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund and may invest in a smaller number of issuers and have a greater percentage of its assets in those issuers than a diversified investment company.