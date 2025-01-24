The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of non-U.S. developed market companies and in depositary receipts associated with such stocks. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks, depositary receipts, or investments that provide exposure to such non-U.S. investments. Such non-U.S. developed market companies include, but are not limited to, companies: (i) whose stock is listed on a foreign exchange; (ii) that are domiciled or headquartered or primarily operate in, or that derive a majority of their profits, revenues, sales, or income from, outside the U.S.; and (iii) that are a component in any widely-used index of non-U.S. securities (e.g., MSCI EAFE Index).

Thornburg, the Fund’s investment adviser, intends to invest on an opportunistic basis in companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, have sound business fundamentals at a time when Thornburg believes intrinsic value is not fully recognized by the marketplace. The Fund seeks to identify value in a broad or different context by investing in a diversified portfolio of stocks. The Fund may invest in stocks that reflect unfavorable market perceptions of the company or industry fundamentals. These perceptions may be based on various factors, including expectations regarding government, economic, monetary and fiscal policies, inflation and interest rates, economic expansion or contraction, and global or regional political, economic or banking crises. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but expects to invest primarily in the large capitalization range of publicly traded companies.

There is no limit on the number of securities the Fund may hold at any time, but Thornburg expects to seek to construct a focused portfolio of 50 to 55 issuers under normal circumstances that is diversified across countries and sectors. However, the Fund may hold more or fewer issuers than the range stated above at any time.

The Fund’s investments are typically determined by individual issuer and industry analysis, primarily using a bottom-up fundamental analysis (i.e., focusing on company-specific factors). Investment decisions are based also on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for securities, and analysis of specific issuers.

The Fund may invest primarily, and potentially entirely, in equity securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund may utilize derivative instruments, such as currency forwards, to hedge its exposure in any investment into U.S. dollars or other currencies.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund and may invest in a smaller number of issuers and have a greater percentage of its assets in those issuers than a diversified investment company.

The Fund’s 80% policy stated above may be changed by the Fund’s Trustees without a shareholder vote upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.