The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities

included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index.

The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors (“Texas Capital” or “Adviser”) believes that companies headquartered in Texas enjoy certain economic, regulatory, taxation, workforce and other benefits relative to companies headquartered in other states. In the Adviser’s view, the strong business environment in the State of Texas is demonstrated by, among other things, its infrastructure spending and resources, relatively low cost of conducting business, export data, and third-party rankings and recognitions.

In addition, the Texas economy is large and diverse. Key business sectors in Texas include advanced manufacturing; aerospace, aviation & defense; biotechnology & life sciences; corporate services; energy; and information technology. To represent the economic diversity of the State of Texas, the Index will use sector weightings corresponding to the industry contributions to the State of Texas Gross Domestic Product (“GDP”) as reported for the private sector by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Within each sector allocation, the Index will use market-capitalization weightings to represent the public companies headquartered in the State of Texas operating within the identified sector. The Adviser believes that the Fund offers a cost-effective opportunity to invest directly in companies that benefit from the economic environment in Texas.

The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. The Fund may purchase a sample of securities in its Index. There may also be instances in which the Investment Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that the Investment Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques.

The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.

Information about The Index

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index is a diversified, float-adjusted sector and, market-capitalization weighted index designed to reflect the performance of stocks in companies that that are headquartered in Texas, as reflected in relevant federal and state regulatory filings. The Index will exclude companies whose market capitalization, float, trading volume, transferability restrictions or other impediments could diminish portfolio performance. The Index is the intellectual property of Texas Capital. The creation, construction and maintenance of the Index is provided by Syntax (“Index Provider”), a separate company with separate personnel that is unaffiliated with Texas Capital.

Construction of the Index starts with an initial universe of the publicly trade U.S. equity securities issuers that are headquartered in Texas and are listed on either the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market (each, an “Eligible U.S. Exchange”) or both, and that meet the following criteria:

The listed entity files a US-entity SEC form (e.g., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, Form S-1) and its most recent SEC filing designates the headquarters of the listed entity as Texas.

The listed entity’s financials as reported in its accounting statements are denominated in US Dollars (“USD”).

The listed entity is a corporation, where a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) qualifies as a corporation.

The listed shares are common stock.

Trades of the listed shares are denominated in USD.

Payments of the listed shares’ cash dividends are denominated in USD.

The composition of Index is then further defined by the following parameters:

Minimum Average Daily Trading Volume (“ADTV”) The issuer must have a minimum ADTV of $3 million over the trailing 90-day period. Minimum Market Capitalization The issuer must have a minimum market capitalization of $250 million. Market Capitalization is based on the total value of all of an issuer’s shares of stock. Minimum Free Float Market Capitalization The issuer also must have a minimum free float market capitalization of $250 million. The difference between market capitalization and free float market capitalization is that market capitalization considers the total number of an issuers outstanding shares while the free float market capitalization considers only those shares that are actually available to the general public for trading. Weighting The weighting of issuers in the Index will be determined based on free float capitalization and will be neutral to sector weightings under the North American Industry Classification System (“NAICS”)(1) corresponding to the industry contributions to the State of Texas GDP as reported for the private sector by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The minimum single security weight in the Index will be 0.05%. The maximum single security weight will be 10%. Reconstitution and Rebalancing The Index will be reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly, with index composition and related weight adjustments taken as necessary following extraordinary events (such as delisting, bankruptcy, mergers or takeovers of index components, stock splits, consolidations, or other corporate actions).

(1) The NAICS is the standard used by Federal statistical agencies in classifying business establishments for the purpose of collecting, analyzing, and publishing statistical data related to the U.S. business economy. NAICS uses a production-oriented conceptual framework to group establishments into industries based on the activity in which they are primarily engaged. NAICS uses a six-digit hierarchical coding system to classify all economic activity into twenty industry sectors, five of which are primarily goods-producing sectors and fifteen are entirely services-providing sectors.

The Index includes more than 200 publicly listed, Texas headquartered companies. It is designed to exclude companies whose market capitalization, float, trading volume, transferability restrictions or other impediments could diminish portfolio performance. The rules and methodologies of the Index are set forth in in the Syntax Texas Capital Texas Equity Index Methodology.