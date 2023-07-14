Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Spinnaker ETF Series - Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

ETF
TWIO
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.725 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
N/A
TWIO (ETF)

Spinnaker ETF Series - Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.725 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
N/A
TWIO (ETF)

Spinnaker ETF Series - Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.725 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Spinnaker ETF Series - Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

TWIO | ETF

$8.73

$31.7 M

5.07%

$0.44

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$31.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

0.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
$8.31
$9.56

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Spinnaker ETF Series - Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

TWIO | ETF

$8.73

$31.7 M

5.07%

$0.44

-

TWIO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Spinnaker ETF Series - Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Udayan Mitra

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). As an actively managed fund, the Fund will not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of domestic preferred securities, income producing fixed income securities, and income producing common stocks. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Sub-Advisor’s investment process is driven by a comprehensive analysis of a firm’s capital structure with the goal of investing in securities that the Sub-Advisor believes represent the best relative value compared to other securities in the investment universe. This analysis is done using an investment process that combines a bottom-up and top-down approach to security selection that includes three significant areas of analysis: credit fundamentals (strength of the balance sheet, measures of ability to meet interest payments, and measures of ability to service debt); relative value in comparison to similar assets; and technical aspects of securities (interest rate sensitivity, call features, maturities, trading volumes, liquidity and pricing). The bottom-up analysis focuses individual security analysis, including risks specific to the security, credit fundamentals, liquidity and other factors. The top-down analysis takes into account the target allocation of the portfolio, industry exposure, the current economic environment, and the Sub-Advisor’s assessment of the direction of interest rates, equity market valuations and other macro factors.
Preferred securities are a type of equity security that are senior to and have preference over common stock in the payment of dividends as well as asset distributions upon any liquidation of a company’s assets, but they are generally junior to all forms of the company’s debt, including both senior and subordinated debt. The Fund’s investments in preferred securities will primarily be in retail preferred securities. Retail preferred securities are preferred securities targeted to retail investors and are exchange traded at single share prices of $25, $50 or $100. The Fund may invest in preferred securities of any market capitalization (including nano, micro, small, medium, and large capitalization). Although the Fund may invest in individual issues of retail preferred securities with market capitalizations as low as $50 million, the Fund will generally invest in individual issues of retail preferred securities of issuers that have a total market capitalization of at least $150 million. There is no maximum capitalization for the preferred securities in which the Fund invests. The Fund may also invest in preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) as well as corporate bonds, convertible securities and corporate debt securities.
The Fund’s investments in preferred securities will primarily be in retail preferred securities. The Fund’s investments in preferred securities and income producing debt securities may include both investment grade securities and securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds,” which are speculative and may include securities rated “BB+/Ba1” or lower by S&P Global Ratings, Fitch Ratings, Inc., and/or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.or equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization as well as non-rated securities) at the time of purchase.  The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. While the Fund does not have a duration target, it is anticipated that the duration will generally range from 4 to 7 years.
The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its net assets in common stocks and other dividend paying securities.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies. The Fund’s investments may be in the same or related economic sectors, including financial companies, energy companies, healthcare companies, and REITs.
Read More

TWIO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -18.5% 7.5% 94.43%
1 Yr -1.5% -23.3% 41.6% 2.25%
3 Yr 0.0%* -8.9% 9.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -6.9% 5.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.4% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -35.0% 33.6% N/A
2021 N/A -7.0% 7.1% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% 7.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.5% 7.5% 96.21%
1 Yr N/A -23.3% 45.8% 6.65%
3 Yr N/A* -8.9% 15.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.9% 12.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 7.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -35.0% 33.6% N/A
2021 N/A -7.0% 14.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -9.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% 11.8% N/A

TWIO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TWIO Category Low Category High TWIO % Rank
Net Assets 31.7 M 130 K 62.8 B 94.51%
Number of Holdings 43 3 25236 40.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.4 M 3.05 K 11 B 92.62%
Weighting of Top 10 0.43% 6.3% 100.0% 83.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Olin Corporation 5% 3.28%
  2. Scorpio Tankers Inc 7% 3.01%
  3. The Cleveland Clinic Foundation 4.858% 3.00%
  4. Valmont Industries, Inc. 5.25% 2.97%
  5. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC FXDFR PRF PERPETUA 2.96%
  6. Annaly Capital Management Inc Pfd 2.91%
  7. Buckeye Partners LP 5.85% 2.89%
  8. Arbor Realty Trust Inc FXDFR PFS PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F 2.88%
  9. T-Mobile USA, Inc. 3.6% 2.84%
  10. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 6.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 2.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TWIO % Rank
Cash 		99.12% -35.68% 69.40% 14.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.38% -0.03% 39.31% 0.21%
Stocks 		0.28% 0.00% 62.91% 82.53%
Bonds 		0.22% 11.31% 94.75% 98.74%
Other 		0.00% -9.78% 21.77% 82.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 71.77% 97.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWIO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 48.33% 3.41%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.13% 94.67%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.41% 10.02%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.64% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.40% 94.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 83.50% 11.30%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.93% 3.84%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.68% 98.08%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.62% 2.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 15.36% 18.12%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 32.82% 99.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWIO % Rank
US 		0.28% 0.00% 51.08% 58.23%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 25.18% 87.34%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWIO % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.16% 0.15% 71.66% 23.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 80.38%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.08% 88.61%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 96.66% 4.01%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 89.03%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 91.45% 96.84%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWIO % Rank
US 		0.22% 9.98% 83.14% 96.41%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 30.21% 99.37%

TWIO - Expenses

Operational Fees

TWIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 3.70% 51.57%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.25% 80.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TWIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TWIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TWIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 380.00% N/A

TWIO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TWIO Category Low Category High TWIO % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.07% 0.00% 7.26% 5.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TWIO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TWIO Category Low Category High TWIO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.22% 6.83% 3.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TWIO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TWIO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Udayan Mitra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Udayan Mitra, CFA, joined Trajan Wealth in October 2020 and serves as Head Portfolio Director of the firm. Prior to joining Trajan Wealth, Mr. Mitra served as the Head of Investments at Altera Advisors from 2018 to 2019 and Managing Director - Alternative Investments at ORIX, USA from 2014 to 2018. He has over two decades of experience in the investment management industry, including service as Chief Investment Officer at the Charles G. Koch Family & Foundation Office and Senior Portfolio Manager at Perot Investments and American Beacon Advisors. Mr. Mitra earned a BSc. in Economics from the London School of Economics and an MBA in Finance from Rice University.

Sterling Russell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Sterling Russell, CFA, joined Trajan Wealth in April 2018 and currently serves as Director of Fixed Income of the firm. Prior to joining Trajan Wealth, Mr. Russell served as the Director of Fixed Income at Yellowstone Partners from March 2015 to April 2018 and as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Key Private Bank from January 2009 to March 2015. He has over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, including service as an analyst, portfolio manager and CIO/Director of Fixed Income. Mr. Russell earned a BA in Political Science and an MS in Economics from Brigham Young University and completed postgraduate studies in Economics at The University of Virginia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.4 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×