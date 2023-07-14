The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). As an actively managed fund, the Fund will not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of domestic preferred securities, income producing fixed income securities, and income producing common stocks. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Sub-Advisor’s investment process is driven by a comprehensive analysis of a firm’s capital structure with the goal of investing in securities that the Sub-Advisor believes represent the best relative value compared to other securities in the investment universe. This analysis is done using an investment process that combines a bottom-up and top-down approach to security selection that includes three significant areas of analysis: credit fundamentals (strength of the balance sheet, measures of ability to meet interest payments, and measures of ability to service debt); relative value in comparison to similar assets; and technical aspects of securities (interest rate sensitivity, call features, maturities, trading volumes, liquidity and pricing). The bottom-up analysis focuses individual security analysis, including risks specific to the security, credit fundamentals, liquidity and other factors. The top-down analysis takes into account the target allocation of the portfolio, industry exposure, the current economic environment, and the Sub-Advisor’s assessment of the direction of interest rates, equity market valuations and other macro factors.

Preferred securities are a type of equity security that are senior to and have preference over common stock in the payment of dividends as well as asset distributions upon any liquidation of a company’s assets, but they are generally junior to all forms of the company’s debt, including both senior and subordinated debt. The Fund’s investments in preferred securities will primarily be in retail preferred securities. Retail preferred securities are preferred securities targeted to retail investors and are exchange traded at single share prices of $25, $50 or $100. The Fund may invest in preferred securities of any market capitalization (including nano, micro, small, medium, and large capitalization). Although the Fund may invest in individual issues of retail preferred securities with market capitalizations as low as $50 million, the Fund will generally invest in individual issues of retail preferred securities of issuers that have a total market capitalization of at least $150 million. There is no maximum capitalization for the preferred securities in which the Fund invests. The Fund may also invest in preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) as well as corporate bonds, convertible securities and corporate debt securities.

The Fund’s investments in preferred securities will primarily be in retail preferred securities. The Fund’s investments in preferred securities and income producing debt securities may include both investment grade securities and securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds,” which are speculative and may include securities rated “BB+/Ba1” or lower by S&P Global Ratings, Fitch Ratings, Inc., and/or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.or equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization as well as non-rated securities) at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. While the Fund does not have a duration target, it is anticipated that the duration will generally range from 4 to 7 years.

The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its net assets in common stocks and other dividend paying securities.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies. The Fund’s investments may be in the same or related economic sectors, including financial companies, energy companies, healthcare companies, and REITs.