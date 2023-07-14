Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.73
$31.7 M
5.07%
$0.44
-
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$31.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
0.4%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.73
$31.7 M
5.07%
$0.44
-
|Period
|TWIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-18.5%
|7.5%
|94.43%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-23.3%
|41.6%
|2.25%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.9%
|9.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.9%
|5.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.4%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TWIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-7.0%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.8%
|7.6%
|N/A
|Period
|TWIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-18.5%
|7.5%
|96.21%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-23.3%
|45.8%
|6.65%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|15.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|7.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TWIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-7.0%
|14.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.5%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.8%
|11.8%
|N/A
|TWIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|TWIO % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.7 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|94.51%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|3
|25236
|40.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.4 M
|3.05 K
|11 B
|92.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|0.43%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|83.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TWIO % Rank
|Cash
|99.12%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|14.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.38%
|-0.03%
|39.31%
|0.21%
|Stocks
|0.28%
|0.00%
|62.91%
|82.53%
|Bonds
|0.22%
|11.31%
|94.75%
|98.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.78%
|21.77%
|82.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|97.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TWIO % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|3.41%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.13%
|94.67%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.41%
|10.02%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.64%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.40%
|94.88%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|11.30%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|3.84%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.68%
|98.08%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.62%
|2.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.36%
|18.12%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|99.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TWIO % Rank
|US
|0.28%
|0.00%
|51.08%
|58.23%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|25.18%
|87.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TWIO % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.16%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|23.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|80.38%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|88.61%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|4.01%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|89.03%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.45%
|96.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TWIO % Rank
|US
|0.22%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|96.41%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|99.37%
|TWIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|3.70%
|51.57%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|80.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|TWIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TWIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TWIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|380.00%
|N/A
|TWIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|TWIO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.07%
|0.00%
|7.26%
|5.00%
|TWIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TWIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|TWIO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|3.58%
|TWIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Udayan Mitra, CFA, joined Trajan Wealth in October 2020 and serves as Head Portfolio Director of the firm. Prior to joining Trajan Wealth, Mr. Mitra served as the Head of Investments at Altera Advisors from 2018 to 2019 and Managing Director - Alternative Investments at ORIX, USA from 2014 to 2018. He has over two decades of experience in the investment management industry, including service as Chief Investment Officer at the Charles G. Koch Family & Foundation Office and Senior Portfolio Manager at Perot Investments and American Beacon Advisors. Mr. Mitra earned a BSc. in Economics from the London School of Economics and an MBA in Finance from Rice University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Sterling Russell, CFA, joined Trajan Wealth in April 2018 and currently serves as Director of Fixed Income of the firm. Prior to joining Trajan Wealth, Mr. Russell served as the Director of Fixed Income at Yellowstone Partners from March 2015 to April 2018 and as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Key Private Bank from January 2009 to March 2015. He has over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, including service as an analyst, portfolio manager and CIO/Director of Fixed Income. Mr. Russell earned a BA in Political Science and an MS in Economics from Brigham Young University and completed postgraduate studies in Economics at The University of Virginia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.4
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...