The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index follows a rules-based methodology (described generally below) that tracks the performance of the equity securities of publicly-traded U.S. and non-U.S. companies in developed markets and emerging markets (primarily, South Korea) that are selected based on the provision of products and services that potentially stand to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies expected to grow and support the functioning of the anticipated third generation of internet services for websites and applications (“Web 3.0”). Web 1.0 is the original version of the web where there were only a few content providers and many consumers. Web 2.0 is the current version of the web centered around user-created content delivered through platforms (e.g., social media) that monetize that content. Web 3.0 is the next iteration and is expected to be built upon the core concepts of decentralization, openness, and greater user utility. Web 3.0 is likely to be built, in part, with tokenization capabilities, such as non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), and blockchain technologies, each as described more below. It is anticipated that technologies like blockchains (described below) will be used to build Web 3.0’s fundamental building blocks. Additionally, it is anticipated that big data analysis and artificial intelligence approaches will play key roles in the development and support of Web 3.0.

The Index is owned and administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), and the Index Provider partnered with Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”) to co-develop the methodology used by the Index to determine the securities included in the Index. SoFi is not involved in the ongoing maintenance of the Index or any discretionary decisions relating to its application and does not act in the capacity of an index provider. SoFi has licensed certain of its trademarks to the Index Provider for use in connection with the Index.

Solactive Web 3.0 Index

The Index’s initial investible universe consists of equity securities listed on securities exchanges in the U.S., developed markets, and South Korea (the “Universe”). Any equity securities listed on a local securities exchange in China are excluded. The Index includes only equity securities of companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from one or more of the following four thematic categories (each, a “Web 3.0 Company”):

● Big Data & Artificial Intelligence; ● Blockchain Technology; ● Metaverse; and ● NFT & Tokenization

Solactive’s ARTIS® tool is an advanced natural language (“NLP”) processing system that can analyze textual data and search for relevant key words. ARTIS uses key word searches to review large volumes of publicly available data, including company annual reports, published business descriptions, and financial news reports, which Solactive believes will identify companies that provide products and services in one of the foregoing thematic categories. ARTIS then ranks the companies based on their relevance within a thematic category. ARTIS ranks the companies within each category based on the number and relevance of key word “hits” in the company’s data. During that process, ARTIS weights information depending on the sources’ expected reliability. For example, information included in a company’s financial reports is weighted more heavily than information contained in a financial news article. The utilization of the ARTIS tool is intended to identify the most significant contributors to each of the thematic categories above for inclusion in the Index. The use of ARTIS’ natural language processing may result in the Index including companies that, while significant contributors to one or more of the thematic categories, offer a broad range of products and services and therefore may not be classified as a company in one of the thematic industries.

To be included in the Index, a company must have a market capitalization of at least US$100 million and a minimum average daily trading volume of at least $1 million over one month and over six months prior to and including the selection day. At selection, the Index is composed of the securities of 40 companies (the 10 highest ranked companies from each of the four thematic categories), each weighted based on its relevance to its thematic category. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually generally on the last business day of each of February and August based on data as of ten weekdays prior to the date of such rebalance and reconstitution. At the time of rebalancing, the Index is generally weighted equally across the four thematic categories.

Thematic Categories:

● Big Data & Artificial Intelligence. This thematic category focuses on companies that are involved in the development and implementation of artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, as well as companies that provide critical technology and services for the analysis of very large and complex data sets (“Big Data”). Big Data companies may be involved in the storage (including cloud-based), data management, analytics, or security of systems that house the data. AI companies may provide a wide range of technologies and operations, including the provision of predictive analytic systems, “business intelligence systems,” “data warehouse tools,” and “deep learning.” Generally speaking, a business intelligence system is an integrated system that gathers, stores data, and performs knowledge management with data analysis. It helps to evaluate raw data and transform it into meaningful information. In addition, the term “data warehouse” refers to a tool that helps to store, report and analyze data - it is the primary component of the business intelligence system. Generally speaking, deep learning is a type of AI that seeks to imitate the way humans learn. This Big Data and AI category may also include companies that are active in the development, distribution and integration of AI and Big Data technology, or the development of the infrastructure and hardware necessary for data processing and AI integration. Data processing and AI integration includes deep learning systems, which generally seek to learn by processing large amounts of Big Data. ● Blockchain Technology: This thematic category focuses on blockchain technology firms that support the technical foundation of the internet. A “blockchain” is a digital series of records stored across a decentralized network that uses cryptography to create a secure and verified history of transactions. The decentralized nature of a blockchain utilizes and relies on multiple “nodes” to continuously update and certify the accuracy of information in the chain, mitigating the risks associated with centralized networks, where a single source can be tampered with to change information across a network. Blockchain technology can be used to record transactions involving tangible, intangible, and digital assets, and a blockchain may be constrained to certain users or companies or open to the public.

Blockchain companies provide digital, distributed ledgers that facilitate the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a network. This includes companies providing blockchain technology services, including the operation of digital asset trading platforms or payment gateways and companies active in the development or integration of blockchain software and blockchain applications.

● Metaverse. This thematic category focuses on the Metaverse, which is a virtual environment where users (via digital avatars) can interact with each other in real time. It is anticipated that users will primarily engage with the Metaverse through persistent, simultaneous, and shared three-dimensional (“3D”) virtual simulations and spaces. The Metaverse will also connect to physical spaces, two-dimensional Internet experiences (e.g., standard apps and webpages available as part of Web 2.0), and finite simulations (e.g., a game). If successful, the Metaverse will be supported by a wide range of technologies, tools, and standards that enable high volumes of concurrent users, a rich virtual-only economy of labor, goods, and services, and wide-ranging sharing of data, digital assets, and content. Metaverse companies include:

o Companies involved in the provision of Metaverse platforms; o Companies that provide technologies that support Metaverse development. This includes companies that develop or produce 5G (5th generation) mobile network systems, edge computing systems (computing resources located near where the data is produced), and 3D reconstruction technology (e.g., the process of capturing the shape and appearance of real objects); o Companies that provide specialized equipment (such as haptic motors, which use technology to provide tactile feedback (e.g., vibrations) into electronic devices, or augmented reality (“AR”)/virtual reality (“VR”) devices; and o Companies that provide services that support or are likely to benefit from the Metaverse, such as digital and “creator economies” and social networks. Creator economies refers to the economic subset driven by over 50 million independent content creators, such as influencers, live streamers, and bloggers. An economy has developed to provide content creation tools such as video, image and audio editing software, finance tools and crowdfunding platforms for monetization and marketing & advertising services.

● NFT & Tokenization. This thematic category focuses on specific applications of blockchain technology. For example, some blockchains that track records are associated with NFTs, operate as a certificate of authenticity for a digital record. NFTs are often associated with a digital asset like artwork, music, images, or video that resides on a blockchain. NFT companies include those that issue NFTs, sell NFTs, typically via auctions, or provide NFT brokerage services. In addition to creating NFTs, companies can tokenize other assets by using blockchain technology to securitize assets. Companies may create and issue “security tokens” through security token offerings (“STOs”). STOs can represent, among other things, tangible assets (e.g., real estate, artworks, precious metals) or intellectual property (e.g., copyright to works of authorship). Tokenization companies may also maintain records or enable the ownership, licensing, and peer-to-peer transfers of digital assets. The Fund will not invest directly in NFTs, cryptocurrencies, or other digital assets.

Each of the foregoing categories are viewed as general guidelines and the scope of each category is interpreted broadly and may overlap. As a result, a single company may be included in multiple categories, in which case, the Index will include a particular company in the category for which ARTIS provided it the highest ranking.

At each rebalancing, the Index Provider will perform a final business operation check based on manual research. The Index Provider reviews each of the companies selected during all the previous NLP methodology steps, and checks if there are any false positives (in which case these companies would not be selected for inclusion in the Index). This review is intended to ensure that companies selected for the Index are significant contributors to one of the four thematic categories identified above. This process involves reading through the business description provided by third-party data providers, plus other checks based on publicly available information (e.g., annual reports), where necessary. It is anticipated that this final check will have only minimal impact on the final selections, if any at all.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Web 3.0 Companies, as defined above.

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund. For example, representative sampling may be used when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index.

The Fund may invest in common stocks, partnership interests, business trust shares and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund’s investments may include small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities may be in both developed and emerging markets (primarily, South Korea). The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including investments in sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities listed on local foreign exchanges.

The Fund will not invest directly or indirectly in cryptocurrencies and, as a result, the Fund is not expected to track the price movements of any cryptocurrency. Further, the Fund will not invest in initial coin offerings (“ICOs”).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.