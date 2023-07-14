The fund will invest primarily in U.S. equity securities. The fund uses a value style of investing. In taking a value approach to investment selection, the adviser seeks to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. Some of the principal measures used to identify such stocks are: price/earnings ratio, price/book value ratio, price/sales ratio, dividend yield, price/cash flow, undervalued assets, and restructuring opportunities. The fund may purchase

the stocks of companies of any size, but typically focuses on larger companies. The portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analysis of overall economic trends and market cycles.

Sector allocations are largely the result of the fund’s focus on stock selection. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the financial sector and healthcare sector.