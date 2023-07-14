Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

STF Tactical Growth Income ETF

TUGN | Active ETF

$22.98

$32.2 M

11.69%

$2.65

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

23.6%

1 yr return

10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$32.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
$18.78
$23.35

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TUGN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 11.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    STF Tactical Growth Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jonathan Molchan

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating its investments among a combination of (i) U.S. equity securities or ETFs that, in the aggregate, seek to replicate the Nasdaq-100® Index (the “Index Allocation”), (ii) directly in, or in ETFs that hold, long-duration U.S. Treasury securities (the “Fixed Income Allocation”), and (iii) short-term U.S. Treasury bills, money market funds, and cash and/or cash equivalents (the “Cash Equivalents”). The Fund also may opportunistically employ an options spread strategy, as discussed in more detail below.
In making investment decisions for the Fund, STF Management LP (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, utilizes a proprietary, tactical unconstrained growth model (the “TUG Model”). The TUG Model combines both quantitative and qualitative analysis factors, but is primarily quantitative in nature. The quantitative factors underlying the TUG model include, but are not limited to, asset class (i.e., equity and fixed income) and market volatility, as well as rates of change in both asset class price action (i.e., the price movement of securities in a particular asset class over time) and market volatility. The TUG Model is based on signals that are derived from a proprietary algorithm that tracks market price action across equities, fixed income, and commodities, to include rates of change in correlation and volatility. In response to shifts in price action, market volatility, and correlation of the two primary asset classes based on the TUG Model, the Adviser will adjust the Fund’s portfolio allocations between the Index Allocation and the Fixed Income Allocation and thereby seek to proactively adapt to current market conditions.
The TUG Model provides the opportunity to take advantage of both equity bull and bear markets through the use of strategic long equity positions in addition to long Treasury and money market positions. In seeking to capitalize upon the noncorrelation between equities and fixed income securities, the TUG Model will assess which asset class provides the best opportunity for growth in light of prevailing market conditions. For example, when the equity markets become indecisive, the TUG Model seeks to both protect and benefit the Fund from the periodic reversals in equities by allocating assets to bond and/or Cash Equivalents positions.
The TUG Model monitors several moving averages of various lengths to measure underlying trends within the Nasdaq-100® Index. Multiple buy and sell signals are incorporated into the TUG Model to take advantage of evolving market conditions. As a result, the TUG Model generates unique signals in both bullish and bearish markets, as the market tends to behave differently depending on the trend. A partial allocation (long or short) to Treasury bonds may be made when the equity signal is not at full strength.
Options Spread Strategy
The Adviser also may opportunistically invest in options to seek to enhance the Fund’s return. The Fund’s options spread strategy typically consists of two components: (i) selling call options on the Nasdaq-100® Index on up to 100% of the value of the equity securities held by the Fund to generate premium from such options, while (ii) simultaneously reinvesting a portion of such premium to buy call options on the same reference asset(s).
Short Call Options. A written (sold) call option gives the seller the obligation to sell shares of the reference asset at a specified price (“strike price”) until a specified date (“expiration date”). The writer (seller) of the call option receives an amount (premium) for writing (selling) the option. In the event the reference asset appreciates above the strike price and the holder exercises the call option, the Fund will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price or deliver the reference asset (which loss is offset by the premium initially received), and in the event the reference asset declines in value, the call option may end up worthless and the Fund retains the premium. The call options written by the Fund will be collateralized by the Fund’s equity holdings at the time the Fund sells the options.
Long Call Options. When the Fund purchases a call option, the Fund pays an amount (premium) to acquire the right to buy shares of a reference asset at a strike price until the expiration date. In the event the reference asset appreciates in value above the strike price and the Fund exercises its call option, the Fund will be entitled to receive the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price (which gain is offset by the premium originally paid by the Fund), and in the event the reference asset closes below the strike price as of the expiration date, the call option may end up worthless and the Fund’s loss is limited to the amount of premium it paid.
The options purchased or sold by the Fund will typically have an expiration date approximately one month from the time of purchase or sale. The Fund expects the total value of the call options and the total value of the call options to each be up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund will use a portion of the premium received from writing call options to purchase call options. Call options written by the Fund will typically have a strike price that is at, near, or higher than the current price of the reference asset, and call options purchased by the Fund will typically have a strike price that is higher (in some cases, significantly higher) than the current price of the reference asset. The call options used by the Fund will be traded on a national securities exchange and be settled in cash.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in implementing its principal investment strategies.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
Read More

TUGN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TUGN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.6% -24.7% 108.5% N/A
1 Yr 10.9% -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.4% 8.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TUGN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -15.9% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 61.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TUGN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.7% 108.5% N/A
1 Yr N/A -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 10.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TUGN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -11.5% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 61.5% N/A

TUGN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TUGN Category Low Category High TUGN % Rank
Net Assets 32.2 M 658 K 207 B 97.63%
Number of Holdings 111 2 15351 42.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.4 M -6.38 M 48.5 B 95.24%
Weighting of Top 10 52.95% 8.4% 100.0% 43.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.53%
  2. Apple Inc 12.48%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.23%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 5.15%
  5. Tesla Inc 3.78%
  6. Alphabet Inc 3.68%
  7. Alphabet Inc 3.64%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc 3.45%
  9. NASDAQ 1 CLL OPT 04/23 12900 3.19%
  10. Broadcom Inc 2.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TUGN % Rank
Bonds 		51.35% -82.31% 116.75% 99.49%
Stocks 		48.39% 0.00% 99.40% 69.02%
Cash 		0.27% -16.75% 158.07% 0.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 84.32%
Other 		0.00% -6.69% 48.03% 79.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 95.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TUGN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 85.31%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.68% 0.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 98.32%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.21% 95.62%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.78% 91.75%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.22% 98.32%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 97.42%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 1.93%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.62% 71.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 20.19% 2.19%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.35% 97.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TUGN % Rank
US 		48.39% -1.65% 98.67% 27.12%
Non US 		0.00% -0.44% 56.67% 86.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TUGN % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 74.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.14% 100.00% 0.64%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 94.60%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.21% 98.07%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 25.26% 83.16%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 97.26% 96.40%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TUGN % Rank
US 		51.35% -82.31% 80.50% 99.49%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 96.79%

TUGN - Expenses

Operational Fees

TUGN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.06% 7.62% 79.75%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.83% 79.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 7.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

TUGN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TUGN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TUGN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% N/A

TUGN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TUGN Category Low Category High TUGN % Rank
Dividend Yield 11.69% 0.00% 11.31% 48.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TUGN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TUGN Category Low Category High TUGN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.34% 19.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TUGN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TUGN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Molchan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Mr. Molchan has been Co-Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager for STF Management LP since February 2022. Prior to joining STF, he was a Portfolio Manager with Cowen Prime Advisors LLC. From 2019 until 2021, Mr. Molchan was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Harvest Volatility Management, LLC where he focused on the management and creation of new investment solutions. Prior to joining Harvest, Mr. Molchan was Portfolio Manager and Head of Product Development at Horizon ETFs Management U.S., where he managed the firm’s options-based ETFs and helped lead all aspects of strategy development. He also held roles in portfolio management, risk, trading, and research at Recon Capital Partners from 2013 to 2017 and Millennium Management. Mr. Molchan served as a Risk Manager and Trader at Catapult Capital LLC, a Millennium Partners LP company, where he focused on global Long/Short Equity and Global Macro strategies. He started his career as an analyst in 2006 at SAC Capital Advisors where he focused on various quantitative volatility strategies in addition to global long/short equity. He holds a B.S. in Finance from Sacred Heart University.

Thomas Cambpell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Thomas Campbell is designer of the Fund Architects TUG (Tactical Unconstrained Growth) Portfolio. Before coming to Fund Architects, Mr. Campbell founded STF Management, LLC, a Texas-based investment advisory firm offering signal generation, marketing, and maintenance to third-party money managers. Mr. Campbell is a graduate of McMurry College in Abilene, TX, where he earned a BBA and a BS in Computer Science. Committed to professional education as a means to better serve his clients, he completed the CFP Professional Education Program with the College for Financial Planning and earned the CFP designation. Mr. Campbell has more than 29 years of investment industry experience and founded STF Management LP in 2015. He is responsible for the distribution and marketing support of investment research reports to third-party money managers. Mr. Campbell began his career at Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. in 1995 before leaving as Branch Office Manager to establish STF Management LP. He holds a B.B.A. from McMurry University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 34.51 6.26 2.41

