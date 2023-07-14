Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
23.6%
1 yr return
10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$32.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.0%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TUGN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.6%
|-24.7%
|108.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-24.4%
|116.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|8.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|TUGN
|Category Low
|Category High
|TUGN % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.2 M
|658 K
|207 B
|97.63%
|Number of Holdings
|111
|2
|15351
|42.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.4 M
|-6.38 M
|48.5 B
|95.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.95%
|8.4%
|100.0%
|43.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUGN % Rank
|Bonds
|51.35%
|-82.31%
|116.75%
|99.49%
|Stocks
|48.39%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|69.02%
|Cash
|0.27%
|-16.75%
|158.07%
|0.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|84.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-6.69%
|48.03%
|79.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|95.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUGN % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|85.31%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.68%
|0.26%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|98.32%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.21%
|95.62%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.78%
|91.75%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.22%
|98.32%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|97.42%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.93%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.62%
|71.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.19%
|2.19%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|97.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUGN % Rank
|US
|48.39%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|27.12%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.44%
|56.67%
|86.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUGN % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|74.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|0.64%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|94.60%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|98.07%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.26%
|83.16%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|96.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUGN % Rank
|US
|51.35%
|-82.31%
|80.50%
|99.49%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|96.79%
|TUGN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.06%
|7.62%
|79.75%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|79.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|TUGN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TUGN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TUGN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|N/A
|TUGN
|Category Low
|Category High
|TUGN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|11.69%
|0.00%
|11.31%
|48.23%
|TUGN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|TUGN
|Category Low
|Category High
|TUGN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|N/A
|TUGN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2023
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2023
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2023
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2022
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Mr. Molchan has been Co-Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager for STF Management LP since February 2022. Prior to joining STF, he was a Portfolio Manager with Cowen Prime Advisors LLC. From 2019 until 2021, Mr. Molchan was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Harvest Volatility Management, LLC where he focused on the management and creation of new investment solutions. Prior to joining Harvest, Mr. Molchan was Portfolio Manager and Head of Product Development at Horizon ETFs Management U.S., where he managed the firm’s options-based ETFs and helped lead all aspects of strategy development. He also held roles in portfolio management, risk, trading, and research at Recon Capital Partners from 2013 to 2017 and Millennium Management. Mr. Molchan served as a Risk Manager and Trader at Catapult Capital LLC, a Millennium Partners LP company, where he focused on global Long/Short Equity and Global Macro strategies. He started his career as an analyst in 2006 at SAC Capital Advisors where he focused on various quantitative volatility strategies in addition to global long/short equity. He holds a B.S. in Finance from Sacred Heart University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Thomas Campbell is designer of the Fund Architects TUG (Tactical Unconstrained Growth) Portfolio. Before coming to Fund Architects, Mr. Campbell founded STF Management, LLC, a Texas-based investment advisory firm offering signal generation, marketing, and maintenance to third-party money managers. Mr. Campbell is a graduate of McMurry College in Abilene, TX, where he earned a BBA and a BS in Computer Science. Committed to professional education as a means to better serve his clients, he completed the CFP Professional Education Program with the College for Financial Planning and earned the CFP designation. Mr. Campbell has more than 29 years of investment industry experience and founded STF Management LP in 2015. He is responsible for the distribution and marketing support of investment research reports to third-party money managers. Mr. Campbell began his career at Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. in 1995 before leaving as Branch Office Manager to establish STF Management LP. He holds a B.B.A. from McMurry University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|34.51
|6.26
|2.41
