Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$533 M
Holdings in Top 10
96.3%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide total return, before fees and expenses, that matches or outperforms the performance of the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index (the “Index”) for a calendar quarter, not for any other period. While the Fund is not an index fund, it may invest in some of the constituents of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in futures contracts, call options, and put options on U.S. Treasury futures, U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury or fixed income ETFs that invest in U.S. Treasuries. The Fund will hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury with a duration of less than two years; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The adviser considers an unrated security to be of comparable quality to a security rated investment grade if it believes it has a similar low risk of default.
The adviser will engage in quarterly rebalancing to position the Fund’s portfolio to align exposure to the Index consistent with the Fund’s quarterly investment objective. The impact of changes to the composition and value of the Index each quarter will affect the magnitude of the Fund’s portfolio rebalancing.
The Index is a non-investable index that is part of a series of indices intended to assess U.S. Treasury issued debt. The Index is market value weighted and is designed to measure the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed rate securities with minimum term to maturity greater than seven years and less than or equal to ten years.
|Period
|TUA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TUA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|TUA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TUA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TUA
|Category Low
|Category High
|TUA % Rank
|Net Assets
|533 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59.2 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.32%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUA % Rank
|Bonds
|97.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|3.68%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|-0.93%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUA % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|-0.93%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUA % Rank
|US
|97.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TUA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TUA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TUA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TUA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TUA
|Category Low
|Category High
|TUA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.22%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TUA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|TUA
|Category Low
|Category High
|TUA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TUA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
