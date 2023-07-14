Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

TUA | ETF

$22.93

$533 M

5.22%

$1.20

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

-7.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$533 M

Holdings in Top 10

96.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.3
$22.38
$26.20

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TUA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide total return, before fees and expenses, that matches or outperforms the performance of the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index (the “Index”) for a calendar quarter, not for any other period. While the Fund is not an index fund, it may invest in some of the constituents of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in futures contracts, call options, and put options on U.S. Treasury futures, U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury or fixed income ETFs that invest in U.S. Treasuries. The Fund will hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury with a duration of less than two years; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The adviser considers an unrated security to be of comparable quality to a security rated investment grade if it believes it has a similar low risk of default.

The adviser will engage in quarterly rebalancing to position the Fund’s portfolio to align exposure to the Index consistent with the Fund’s quarterly investment objective. The impact of changes to the composition and value of the Index each quarter will affect the magnitude of the Fund’s portfolio rebalancing.

The Index is a non-investable index that is part of a series of indices intended to assess U.S. Treasury issued debt. The Index is market value weighted and is designed to measure the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed rate securities with minimum term to maturity greater than seven years and less than or equal to ten years.

Read More

TUA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TUA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TUA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TUA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TUA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

TUA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TUA Category Low Category High TUA % Rank
Net Assets 533 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 4 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 59.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 96.32% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 44.97%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 44.63%
  3. CBOT 2 Year US Treasury Note 6.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TUA % Rank
Bonds 		97.25% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.68% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.93% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TUA % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.93% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TUA % Rank
US 		97.25% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TUA - Expenses

Operational Fees

TUA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TUA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TUA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TUA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TUA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TUA Category Low Category High TUA % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.22% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TUA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TUA Category Low Category High TUA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TUA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TUA - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

