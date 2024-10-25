Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$25.19
$25.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TTEQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Oct 24, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investments purposes) in securities of companies that it expects to generate a majority of their revenue from technology or enablement through technology. The fund considers technology enabled companies as those whose competitive edge and/or market share are largely based on their technology capabilities. Any derivatives that provide exposure to the investment focus suggested by the fund’s name are counted, as applicable, toward compliance with the fund’s 80% investment policy.

The fund’s primary emphasis is on the common stocks of what the adviser considers to be enduring technology companies. The fund primarily invests in large firms with established track records, but can also invest in small companies offering new technologies, including companies that only recently began to publicly trade. Investments may also include companies positioned to benefit from advances in technology even if they are not direct technology providers.

Stock selection is based on intensive fundamental research that assesses companies’ business prospects, the valuations of their stocks, and their prospects for share price appreciation.

The fund typically invests in U.S. companies but can also invest in companies outside the U.S., including companies in emerging markets.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Read More

TTEQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

TTEQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TTEQ Category Low Category High TTEQ % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TTEQ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TTEQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

TTEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.63% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TTEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TTEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TTEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TTEQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TTEQ Category Low Category High TTEQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TTEQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TTEQ Category Low Category High TTEQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TTEQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TTEQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

