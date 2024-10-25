The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investments purposes) in securities of companies that it expects to generate a majority of their revenue from technology or enablement through technology. The fund considers technology enabled companies as those whose competitive edge and/or market share are largely based on their technology capabilities. Any derivatives that provide exposure to the investment focus suggested by the fund’s name are counted, as applicable, toward compliance with the fund’s 80% investment policy.

The fund’s primary emphasis is on the common stocks of what the adviser considers to be enduring technology companies. The fund primarily invests in large firms with established track records, but can also invest in small companies offering new technologies, including companies that only recently began to publicly trade. Investments may also include companies positioned to benefit from advances in technology even if they are not direct technology providers.

Stock selection is based on intensive fundamental research that assesses companies’ business prospects, the valuations of their stocks, and their prospects for share price appreciation.

The fund typically invests in U.S. companies but can also invest in companies outside the U.S., including companies in emerging markets.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.