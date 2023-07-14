Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

TSPA | Active ETF

$27.38

$28.3 M

0.85%

$0.23

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.0%

1 yr return

20.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$28.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.4
$21.41
$27.41

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TSPA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Jun 08, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jason Polun

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of net assets in U.S. equity securities (or futures that have similar economic characteristics). The strategy attempts to create a portfolio with similar characteristics to the Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index® (Index) with the potential to provide excess returns relative to the Index. The fund uses a disciplined portfolio construction process whereby it weights each sector and industry approximately the same as the Index. Within each sector and industry, the weighting of individual fund holdings can vary significantly from their

weighting within the Index. The fund, which may be considered an “enhanced index” fund, attempts to outperform the Index by overweighting those stocks that are viewed favorably relative to their weighting in the Index, and underweighting or avoiding those stocks that are viewed negatively. The fund may also purchase securities that are not in the Index, but at least 80% of the fund’s total assets will normally be invested in securities that are in the Index at the time of purchase.

The fund will generally remain fully invested (less than 5% in cash reserves) and seeks to be sector neutral when compared to the Index. While the majority of assets will be invested in large-cap U.S. common stocks, the fund may have small- and mid-cap and foreign exposure in keeping with fund objectives.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the information technology sector.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

The fund is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not disclose portfolio holdings daily. In order to provide market participants with information on the fund’s investments, the fund will publish a “Proxy Portfolio” on its website daily. A Proxy Portfolio is a basket of securities that is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund’s portfolio holdings. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the fund’s holdings, it is not the fund’s actual portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio could be based on a broad-based securities index or the fund’s recently disclosed portfolio holdings. The fund’s Portfolio Overlap is available on the fund’s website daily. The Portfolio Overlap is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Proxy Portfolio compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund’s calculation of net asset value (NAV) at the end of the prior business day.

Read More

TSPA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSPA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.0% -51.8% 22.1% 94.21%
1 Yr 20.5% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSPA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSPA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 96.49%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSPA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

TSPA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSPA Category Low Category High TSPA % Rank
Net Assets 28.3 M 177 K 1.21 T 92.85%
Number of Holdings 277 2 4154 29.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.68 M 1.74 K 270 B 91.22%
Weighting of Top 10 24.62% 1.8% 100.0% 51.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.05%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.64%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.70%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 2.62%
  5. Alphabet Inc 2.07%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.45%
  7. Alphabet Inc 1.43%
  8. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.42%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc 1.40%
  10. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSPA % Rank
Stocks 		100.54% 0.00% 130.24% 24.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 59.13%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 59.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 57.05%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 73.58%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 56.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSPA % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 22.69%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 25.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 57.70%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 84.94%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 72.27%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 67.65%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 69.33%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 21.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 70.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 10.71%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 72.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSPA % Rank
US 		100.54% 0.00% 127.77% 49.10%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 36.38%

TSPA - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSPA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.01% 2.95% 78.93%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 31.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TSPA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSPA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSPA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 27.61%

TSPA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSPA Category Low Category High TSPA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.85% 0.00% 19.15% 37.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSPA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSPA Category Low Category High TSPA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 36.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSPA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSPA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Polun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Jason Polun is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the T. Rowe Price Group in 2003. He is a director of equity research for North America, chair of the Equity Research Advisory Committee, and a member of the Equity Steering Committee. In addition, Jason is co-portfolio manager of the Capital Opportunity Fund and is a member of the portfolio oversight team. He is also cochair of the Capital Opportunity Fund's Investment Advisory Committee. Previously, Jason was a research analyst following money center banks and specialty finance companies and a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Equity Income Fund and Financial Services Fund. Prior to rejoining the firm in 2007, Jason was employed by Wellington Management Company, LLP, as a vice president and an equity research analyst, where his coverage included aerospace and defense, energy, packaged food, restaurant, and chemical companies. He earned a B.S. in business and finance from Mount St. Mary's College and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Ann Holcomb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Ann Holcomb is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Trust Company. She is also a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Equity Group. Ann is a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Capital Opportunity Fund. She joined the firm in 1996, and her investment experience dates from 1995.Prior to her current position, she was an investment data analyst and database programmer in the Quantitative Equity Group. Ann earned a B.A. in mathematics from Goucher College and an M.S. in finance from Loyola University Maryland. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jason(Jay) Nogueira

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Mr. Nogueira has been chairman of the committee since the fund’s inception. He joined the Firm in 2004 and has a total of 15 years of investment experience. Since joining the T. Rowe, he has served as a portfolio manager (beginning in 2016) and as an equity research analyst and assisted other portfolio managers in executing certain of the Firm’s equity strategies. Nogueira holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

