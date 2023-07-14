The fund will normally invest at least 80% of net assets in U.S. equity securities (or futures that have similar economic characteristics). The strategy attempts to create a portfolio with similar characteristics to the Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index® (Index) with the potential to provide excess returns relative to the Index. The fund uses a disciplined portfolio construction process whereby it weights each sector and industry approximately the same as the Index. Within each sector and industry, the weighting of individual fund holdings can vary significantly from their

weighting within the Index. The fund, which may be considered an “enhanced index” fund, attempts to outperform the Index by overweighting those stocks that are viewed favorably relative to their weighting in the Index, and underweighting or avoiding those stocks that are viewed negatively. The fund may also purchase securities that are not in the Index, but at least 80% of the fund’s total assets will normally be invested in securities that are in the Index at the time of purchase.

The fund will generally remain fully invested (less than 5% in cash reserves) and seeks to be sector neutral when compared to the Index. While the majority of assets will be invested in large-cap U.S. common stocks, the fund may have small- and mid-cap and foreign exposure in keeping with fund objectives.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the information technology sector.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

The fund is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not disclose portfolio holdings daily. In order to provide market participants with information on the fund’s investments, the fund will publish a “Proxy Portfolio” on its website daily. A Proxy Portfolio is a basket of securities that is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund’s portfolio holdings. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the fund’s holdings, it is not the fund’s actual portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio could be based on a broad-based securities index or the fund’s recently disclosed portfolio holdings. The fund’s Portfolio Overlap is available on the fund’s website daily. The Portfolio Overlap is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Proxy Portfolio compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund’s calculation of net asset value (NAV) at the end of the prior business day.