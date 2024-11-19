The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund that attempts to replicate 2 times (200%) daily percentage change of the Underlying Stock by entering into financial instruments such as swaps and options on the Underlying Stock as well as as directly purchasing the Underlying Stock. At the end of each trading day, the notional exposure against the Underlying Stock obtained through the combination of these instruments will be approximately 200% of the Fund’s net asset value. The Fund aims to generate 2 times the daily performance of the Underlying Stock in a single day. A “single day” is defined as being calculated “from the close of regular trading on one trading day to the close on the next trading day.”

The Fund will aim to primarily obtain its notional exposure against the Underlying Stock through swap agreements. In case the Fund faces restriction in increasing its swap notional exposure, it may use option contracts on the Underlying Stock or buy the Underlying Stock directly.

Swaps:

The Fund may enter into one or more swap agreements with major financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year whereby the Fund and the financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on the Underlying Stock. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing the Underlying Stock.

The Fund is expected to post between 30% and 45% of its assets as collateral under the swap agreements.

The Fund expects to use Cowen Financial Products LLC as its initial swap counterparty. Cowen Financial Products LLC is a conditionally registered swap dealer and is required to file certain reports from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cowen Financial Products LLC is an indirect subsidiary of Toronto Dominion Bank, a Canadian company whose shares are listed for trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “TD.” Debts of Cowen Financial Products LLC as it may relate to the Fund are not guaranteed by its parent company.

Options:

Depending on market conditions, market liquidity and operational constraints, the Fund may either buy deep in-the-money call option contracts, or simultaneously buy an at-the-money call option contract and sell an at-the-money put option contract (a strategy generally referred to as synthetic forward). All option contracts bought and sold will be against the Underlying Stock. The Fund will pay the premium for each call option contract bought and receive the premium for each put option sold. The Fund’s participation in potential changes in the price of the Underlying Stock is based on the price of the Underlying Stock at the time the Fund buys the call and sells the put option contracts, the strike price of the call (put) option contract and the Underlying Stock price at the time of the contract’s expiration. The maturity of the option contract bought and sold may vary from 1-week to 1-month.

As part of the Fund’s strategy, the Fund may buy a combination of standardized exchange-traded and FLexible EXchange® (“FLEX”) call and put options contracts that are based on the value of the price returns of the Underlying Stock. The Fund will only buy and sell options contracts that are listed for trading on regulated U.S. exchanges. Traditional exchange-traded options contracts have standardized terms, such as the type (call or put), the reference asset, the strike price and expiration date. Exchange-listed options contracts are guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”). FLEX Options are a type of exchange-listed options contract with uniquely customizable terms that allow investors to customize key terms like type, strike price and expiration date that are standardized in a typical options contract. FLEX Options are also guaranteed for settlement by the OCC.

In general, an option is a contract that gives the purchaser (holder) of the option, in return for a premium, the right to buy from (call) or sell to (put) the seller (writer) of the option the security or currency underlying (in this case, the Underlying Stock) the option at a specified exercise price.

An option is said to be “European Style” when it can be exercised only at expiration whereas an “American Style” option can be exercised at any time prior to expiration. The Fund may use either European or American style options.

The Fund may invest in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short term bond ETFs and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality as collateral for the Fund’s swap agreements.

The Fund has adopted a policy to have at least 80% of its investment exposure to financial instruments with economic characteristics that should have 2 times the performance of the Underlying Stock.

Due to the Fund’s investment exposure to the Underlying Stock, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the semiconductor industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of integrated circuit manufacturing services. TSM is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the Securities and Exchange Commission file number 001-14700 through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the Underlying Stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Stock volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Underlying Stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

THE FUND, THE GRANITESHARES ETF TRUST, AND GRANITESHARES ADVISORS LLC ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNDERLYING STOCK.

This prospectus relates only to the Fund shares offered hereby and does not relate to the shares of or other securities of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. (TSM). The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding TSM from the publicly available documents. The Fund references the Underlying Stock which is an ADR. ADRs provide U.S. investors access to foreign stocks on domestic exchanges but can exhibit pricing differences compared to the underlying foreign stocks. These differences stem from factors such as currency fluctuations, market dynamics, liquidity variances, and tax implications. Additionally, corporate actions and ADR fees and expenses can contribute to disparities in pricing between ADRs and the foreign stocks they represent. TSM is registered as a foreign private issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the SEC related to TSM pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the SEC file number 001-14700 through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding TSM may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.