Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small and mid-sized companies that are listed or traded on a national securities exchange and that Thrivent Asset Management, LLC (“Thrivent Asset Mgt.” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes have sustainable long-term business models and demonstrated commitment to ESG policies, practices or outcomes, as described below. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in companies that have market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in widely known small and mid-cap indices, such as the Russell 2500 Index, S&P MidCap 400 Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small- to mid-sized company market capitalization classifications published by Morningstar. The Fund defines small- to mid-cap companies as those with market capitalizations at or below the market capitalization of the largest company represented in either or both of the Russell 2500 Index (approximately $20.2 billion as of August 31, 2022) or the S&P MidCap 400 Index (approximately $17.7 billion as of August 31, 2022). Identifying such small- to mid-cap companies is the first step in the Adviser’s investment process. Should the Adviser change reference groups used for purposes of this 80% threshold, you will be notified at least 60 days prior to the change. The second step in the Adviser’s investment process is to identify companies that have sustainable long-term business models for the benefit of all primary stakeholders while driving financial success and risk management. The Adviser generally looks for small- to mid-sized companies that, in its opinion, have strong growth prospects, are in an industry with a positive economic outlook, have high-quality management, and/or have a strong financial position. The Adviser uses fundamental, quantitative, and technical investment research techniques to determine what securities to buy and sell. Fundamental techniques assess a security’s value based on an issuer’s financial profile, management, and business prospects while quantitative and technical techniques involve a more data-oriented analysis of financial information, market trends and price movements. In determining whether a company has a sustainable long-term business model and a demonstrated commitment to ESG policies, practices or outcomes, the Adviser will consider a wide variety of factors depending on the issuer and its business, including the following: • Environmental factors – impact on climate change, natural resources, and waste management • Social factors – labor practices, supply chain management, workplace equality, diversity and inclusion, and supplier and vendor relationships • Governance factors – corporate governance practices, business ethics, board composition, executive compensation, management incentives In making an assessment of the sustainability of a company’s long-term business model and its commitment to ESG policies, practices or outcomes, the Adviser may rely on, among other things, information provided by third-party vendors or the relevant companies, as well as various indicators, scores and other metrics provided by third-party data sources or the Adviser’s own analysis. The Adviser may utilize different third-party vendors at different times and certain factors may be given more or less weight than others. Except as described below, lower rated indicators, scores and other metrics in any particular area will not necessarily exclude a company as an eligible investment. The ESG factors considered by the Adviser and their relative weights may evolve over time and may differ from issuer to issuer. The determinations and conclusions regarding ESG factors made by the Adviser may differ from those made by others, including other investment advisers. While the Adviser may determine how much weight to give to specific ESG factors, the Adviser will not have a specific area of focus or factor that it systematically emphasizes over others. However, the Fund will not invest in securities of a company that, at the time of purchase, is rated CCC by MSCI ESG Research LLC (“MSCI”). In addition, the Fund will not invest in a company rated B by MSCI except where the Adviser believes that the company has a sustainable long-term business model and a demonstrated commitment to its ESG policies, practices or outcomes (or improving such policies, practices or outcomes) based on a consideration of the factors described above. MSCI rates the ESG characteristics of companies on a scale of “CCC” (lowest) to “AAA” (highest). MSCI determines the ESG ratings by evaluating the company's risks and opportunities and using a sector-specific ESG Key Issues (“Key Issues”) (e.g., carbon emissions) selection and weighting model. Each company is scored on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being the most desirable, for each applicable Key Issue before being assigned an overall ESG rating based on average Key Issue score. ESG ratings are calculated in comparison to a company's sector peers, and companies in certain sectors may have lower average ESG ratings. The Fund is not required to dispose of any holding that MSCI downgrades to a rating of CCC or B after the Fund purchases it. However, under normal circumstances, the Adviser will dispose of any investment that is downgraded by MSCI to CCC in a manner and time period that it believes is in the Fund’s best interest (including in light of the reason for the downgrade). In addition, the Adviser will re-evaluate whether it remains in the Fund’s best interest to retain an investment in an issuer that MSCI downgrades to B, including in light of the reason for the downgrade. See the section entitled “More About ESG Investing” in the Fund’s prospectus for additional information regarding the Fund’s approach to ESG investing and MSCI’s rating methodologies. The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that operates pursuant to an exemptive order (the “Order) from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and does not publicly disclose its complete portfolio holdings each business date. Instead, the Fund discloses a “Proxy Portfolio,” which is different from the Fund’s actual portfolio holdings (“Actual Portfolio”). The Proxy Portfolio and certain related information about the Actual Portfolio are disclosed in order to keep the market price of the Fund’s shares trading at or close to the net asset value (“NAV") of the Fund’s shares. The Proxy Portfolio is a basket of cash and securities that is designed to closely track the daily performance of the Fund’s Actual Portfolio. It will include some, but not all, of the Fund’s actual holdings and will include only certain securities that trade on a national securities exchange contemporaneously with the Fund’s shares. The Fund will not require a minimum overlap of holdings between the Proxy Portfolio and the Actual Portfolio. Market participants may attempt to use the Proxy Portfolio to identify the Fund’s trading strategy, which could result in market participants engaging in predatory trading practices that could harm the Fund and its shareholders. The Fund is actively managed and does not track an index. The Fund is limited by the Order in the types of securities in which it can invest, which may limit the Fund’s ability to implement its investment strategies.