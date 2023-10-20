The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests in swap agreements that provide 200% daily exposure to TSLA equal to at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes).

The Fund will enter into one or more swap agreements with major global financial institutions whereby the Fund and the global financial institution will agree to exchange the return earned on an investment by the Fund in TSLA that is equal, on a daily basis, to 200% of the value of the Fund’s net assets. The Adviser attempts to consistently apply leverage to obtain TSLA exposure for the Fund equal to 200% of the value of its net assets and expects to rebalance the Fund’s holdings daily to maintain such exposure. As a result of its investment strategies, the Fund will be concentrated in the industry to which TSLA is assigned (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in investments that provide leveraged exposure in the industry to which TSLA is assigned). As of the date of this prospectus, TSLA is assigned to the motor vehicles and passenger car bodies industry.

The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the value of TSLA. At the close of the markets each trading day, the Adviser rebalances the Fund’s portfolio so that its exposure to TSLA is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The impact of TSLA’s price movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced. For example, if the price of TSLA has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning that the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the price of TSLA has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced. This daily rebalancing typically results in high portfolio turnover. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality (investment grade) credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality (investment grade) credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements.

Generally, the Fund pursues its investment objective regardless of market conditions and does not generally take defensive positions. If the Fund’s underlying security moves more than 50% on a given trading day in a direction adverse to the Fund, the Fund’s investors would lose all of their money.

The terms “daily,” “day,” and “trading day,” refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day. The Fund is “non-diversified,” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.

Tesla, Inc. operates as a multinational automotive and clean energy company. Founded in 2003, Tesla designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high-performance, technologically advanced electric cars and solar energy generation and energy storage products. Tesla sells more than five fully electric cars, among others, the Model X and Y SUVs, as well as the Model S sedan and Model 3 sedan. It has a growing global network of Tesla Superchargers, which are industrial grade, high-speed vehicle chargers, typically placed along well-traveled routes to allow Tesla-owners quick and reliable charging. Tesla offers certain advanced driver assist systems under its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving options. The US customers generate about half of Tesla’s sales. TSLA is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Tesla, Inc. pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the Securities and Exchange Commission file number 001-34756 through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding Tesla, Inc. may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents. As of the date of this prospectus, TSLA is assigned to the motor vehicles and passenger car bodies industry.

The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding Tesla, Inc. from the publicly available documents described above. Neither the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser nor any affiliate has participated in the preparation of such documents. Neither the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser nor any affiliate makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding Tesla, Inc. is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date of the prospectus (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of TSLA have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of, or failure to disclose, material future events concerning Tesla, Inc. could affect the value of the Fund’s investments with respect to TSLA and therefore the value of the Fund.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the underlying security over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the underlying security performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the underlying security’s volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the underlying security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day.